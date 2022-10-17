ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, NY

Mighty Mites: Massapequa vs. Garden City

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sDGl9_0icv3lPz00

The Jets and Giants are rolling, but they aren't the only ones playing good football in town.

The Massapequa Mustangs earned a 32-6 win at home over the Garden City Thunder.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

News 12

114K+
Followers
38K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy