Police: 5 arrested for prostitution at New Rochelle spa
Workers at a New Rochelle spa were arrested for prostitution on Monday, according to police.
New Rochelle police say the arrests occurred at Rivage Spa on Main Street.
They say five people were arrested for a variety of charges, including promoting prostitution, prostitution, practicing a profession without a license and patronizing a prostitute.
Police say their investigation found the spa had an ongoing practice of prostitution, plus several building code violations.
