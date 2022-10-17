WEATHER TO WATCH: Tracking evening rainstorms; clear Tuesday ahead

New Jersey will see rain showers and storms moving through the state this evening.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Scott Sincoff says the storms are expected to clear out overnight.

OVERNIGHT: Showers and storms fade as skies clear into Tuesday morning. Areas of fog are possible. Overnight lows dip to around 45.

TUESDAY: Turning sunny and cooler. Highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Frosty start. Cool and breezy with gusts possible up to 25 mph. Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 50s and lows around 40.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

THURSDAY: Sunny and nice but cooler than average. Highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs around 60 and lows in the 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs near 70 and lows in the 40s.