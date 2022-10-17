ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, MO

Washington Missourian

Union OKs pavilion funding request

The Union Board of Aldermen has approved a resolution authorizing the city to seek a grant to help restore the large pavilion at City Park. The resolution commits the city to pay 50 percent of the project costs, along with grant money it is seeking from the National Park Service through the state parks’ Land and Water Conservation Fund with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

Busch Creek Greenway walking path opens in Washington

Months ahead of schedule, city leaders and representatives from KJ Unnerstall Construction cut a ribbon Monday afternoon to unveil the new Busch Creek Greenway, a now 3-mile path that connects the Rotary Riverfront Trail to Washington High School and Jefferson Street. “I think it’s a great amenity that will run...
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Driver in I-44 fatal crash settles wrongful death lawsuit

Less than a year after Victoria “Vickie” Wilson was killed in a crash on Interstate 44, a Franklin County judge has approved a settlement between her family and the insurance company of the driver who caused the crash. In January, Wilson was riding northbound on I-44 in a...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Long-awaited Redbird project announcement expected Thursday

Crystal City and county officials are inviting the public to attend an “Economic Development Announcement” on Thursday, Oct. 20, presumably about a proposed industrial development the officials have been calling the Redbird project. The project’s developer insisted on a non-disclosure agreement for all involved parties, leading to the...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold City Council members approve car wash to be built off Jeffco Boulevard

Arnold City Council members approved a business license for a car wash to be built in the northern part of the city, despite a split vote by the city’s Planning Commission rejecting the venture. The City Council voted 5-1 on Sept. 15 to approve a conditional-use permit that will...
Washington Missourian

Comprehensive plan approved for Union

The city of Union finally has a new comprehensive plan. The board of aldermen unanimously approved the once-a-decade plan at its Oct. 10 meeting. It will replace a plan adopted in May 2011.
UNION, MO
CJ Coombs

The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan city

St. Louis, Missouri Union Station.Dustin Batt, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The St. Louis Union Station is a train station in Missouri and is a National Historic Landmark. When this station opened in In 1894, it was the largest in the world. During the 1940s, the traffic of people was reaching 100,000 a day. Fast forward to 1978, the last Amtrak passenger train left the station.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

New Haven School Board to spend $110K to resurface aging track

The New Haven School District plans to refinish its synthetic-surface track next summer. Superintendent Dr. Joshua Hoener said Oct. 12 at the district’s regular board meeting that the eight-year-old, all-weather track is starting to show some wear lines and the time has come to refinish the surface.
NEW HAVEN, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Pevely water main break leads to boil water order for portion of city

Pevely officials issued a 72-hour boil water order this afternoon, Oct. 17, for those who live or work west of Riverview Drive and east of I-55. City Administrator Andy Hixson said the water main was damaged at about 2:30 p.m. at Oak Street and El Camino Drive when a contractor doing work for the city “clipped” a water main.
Washington Missourian

Red Cross to host multiple blood drives in region

The American Red Cross has scheduled several blood drives in the coming weeks in and around Franklin County. The Knights of Columbus in Gerald will be hosting a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the KC Hall, 3698 Old Highway 50. A limited number of appointments for that blood drive are still available, according to the Red Cross.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Washington Council postpones homeless shelter vote

Washington leaders on Monday postponed a vote on a controversial homeless shelter to allow for more discussion among council members, Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb said. The focus of the council’s internal debate right now, Lamb said, is what special conditions the city council wants to place on the homeless...
WASHINGTON, MO
recordpatriot.com

Staunton man killed in West Alton crash

WEST ALTON — A Stauntion man was killed Tuesday in a three-vehicle accident in West Alton. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, at about 1:25 p.m. Tuesday a 2020 Hino Conventional truck driven by Shawn Millfelt, 25, of St. Charles was heading norh on U.S. 67 and failed to stop at a red light.
WEST ALTON, MO

