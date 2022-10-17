Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
Union OKs pavilion funding request
The Union Board of Aldermen has approved a resolution authorizing the city to seek a grant to help restore the large pavilion at City Park. The resolution commits the city to pay 50 percent of the project costs, along with grant money it is seeking from the National Park Service through the state parks’ Land and Water Conservation Fund with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
Washington Missourian
Developers seek tax credits for residential projects in Washington, Union and St. Clair
Three proposed Franklin County apartment projects are being considered for low-income housing tax credits and loans from the Missouri Housing Development Commission (MHDC). Residents interested in providing feedback about whether the projects should receive the tax credits and loans can tune into a webinar public hearing on Nov. 3.
Washington Missourian
Busch Creek Greenway walking path opens in Washington
Months ahead of schedule, city leaders and representatives from KJ Unnerstall Construction cut a ribbon Monday afternoon to unveil the new Busch Creek Greenway, a now 3-mile path that connects the Rotary Riverfront Trail to Washington High School and Jefferson Street. “I think it’s a great amenity that will run...
Washington Missourian
City to spend nearly $1.2M on new HVAC system for Washington library
The Washington Public Library’s HVAC system will be getting a nearly $1.2 million overhaul. At its Oct. 17 meeting, the Washington City Council unanimously approved a system redesign and installation by Veregy LLC, an engineering firm based in Phoenix.
Washington Missourian
Driver in I-44 fatal crash settles wrongful death lawsuit
Less than a year after Victoria “Vickie” Wilson was killed in a crash on Interstate 44, a Franklin County judge has approved a settlement between her family and the insurance company of the driver who caused the crash. In January, Wilson was riding northbound on I-44 in a...
myleaderpaper.com
Long-awaited Redbird project announcement expected Thursday
Crystal City and county officials are inviting the public to attend an “Economic Development Announcement” on Thursday, Oct. 20, presumably about a proposed industrial development the officials have been calling the Redbird project. The project’s developer insisted on a non-disclosure agreement for all involved parties, leading to the...
3 major manufacturing plants coming to the St. Louis area
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — "What an opportunity for this town to be doing that. This county to be doing that," said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. An enthusiastic Governor Parson made the big announcement during a news conference Thursday. James Hardie, a top-notch manufacturing facility, will soon set up its...
Man behind radioactive school report motivated by St. Louis flooding
This is not the first time a Massachusetts company has raised the alarm about radioactive contamination inside a St. Louis area building.
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold City Council members approve car wash to be built off Jeffco Boulevard
Arnold City Council members approved a business license for a car wash to be built in the northern part of the city, despite a split vote by the city’s Planning Commission rejecting the venture. The City Council voted 5-1 on Sept. 15 to approve a conditional-use permit that will...
Alderman Bosley and North City residents unearth human remains
Residents had contacted Bosley telling him they thought someone was killed in the vacant lot and buried there. They reached out to police for help, but after searching the police had found nothing.
Origin of loud boom heard across Jefferson City unknown
The origin of a loud boom heard across Jefferson City on Thursday morning is unknown. The post Origin of loud boom heard across Jefferson City unknown appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Washington Missourian
Comprehensive plan approved for Union
The city of Union finally has a new comprehensive plan. The board of aldermen unanimously approved the once-a-decade plan at its Oct. 10 meeting. It will replace a plan adopted in May 2011.
Boeing flies fighter jet as loud boom heard in Jefferson City area
The origin of a loud boom heard across Jefferson City on Thursday morning is unknown. The post Boeing flies fighter jet as loud boom heard in Jefferson City area appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan city
St. Louis, Missouri Union Station.Dustin Batt, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The St. Louis Union Station is a train station in Missouri and is a National Historic Landmark. When this station opened in In 1894, it was the largest in the world. During the 1940s, the traffic of people was reaching 100,000 a day. Fast forward to 1978, the last Amtrak passenger train left the station.
Washington Missourian
New Haven School Board to spend $110K to resurface aging track
The New Haven School District plans to refinish its synthetic-surface track next summer. Superintendent Dr. Joshua Hoener said Oct. 12 at the district’s regular board meeting that the eight-year-old, all-weather track is starting to show some wear lines and the time has come to refinish the surface.
myleaderpaper.com
Pevely water main break leads to boil water order for portion of city
Pevely officials issued a 72-hour boil water order this afternoon, Oct. 17, for those who live or work west of Riverview Drive and east of I-55. City Administrator Andy Hixson said the water main was damaged at about 2:30 p.m. at Oak Street and El Camino Drive when a contractor doing work for the city “clipped” a water main.
3-car crash in south St. Louis City
A couple of cars and a truck were involved in an early morning crash in south St. Louis City.
Washington Missourian
Red Cross to host multiple blood drives in region
The American Red Cross has scheduled several blood drives in the coming weeks in and around Franklin County. The Knights of Columbus in Gerald will be hosting a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the KC Hall, 3698 Old Highway 50. A limited number of appointments for that blood drive are still available, according to the Red Cross.
Washington Missourian
Washington Council postpones homeless shelter vote
Washington leaders on Monday postponed a vote on a controversial homeless shelter to allow for more discussion among council members, Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb said. The focus of the council’s internal debate right now, Lamb said, is what special conditions the city council wants to place on the homeless...
recordpatriot.com
Staunton man killed in West Alton crash
WEST ALTON — A Stauntion man was killed Tuesday in a three-vehicle accident in West Alton. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, at about 1:25 p.m. Tuesday a 2020 Hino Conventional truck driven by Shawn Millfelt, 25, of St. Charles was heading norh on U.S. 67 and failed to stop at a red light.
