Stacking Stones Isn’t Allowed in Texas & This Is Why

Sticks and stones will break my bones but words will never hurt me. Stones, however... may hurt wildlife. And that's where we begin. Stacking, or rock balancing, is a form of artistic or recreational expression where - you guessed it - rocks are balanced on top of each other. It's...
VIDEO: Texas Woman Posts TikTok Video Of Herself Getting Gored By Bison

The next time you travel to an area with wild animals, remember it is always best to keep your distance and by all means, never drop the camera. A Texas woman recently had an encounter with a group of bison that she will never forget. Rebecca Clark was recording her adventure on her phone at Caprock Canyons State Park while she was out walking a trail by herself.
Texas Schools Sending DNA Kits Home To Parents

Schools across Texas are sending DNA kits home with students to give to their parents. Some school districts have reportedly started sending these kits home for parents to either use, or not use. The program is nothing new, as law enforcement for years have advocated that parents keep fingerprints, updated...
6 THINGS TEXANS ARE PROUD OF ABOUT OUR STATE!

If there is anything non-Texans should know about Texans is that we take pride in our state. We are incredibly proud to be Texans and do not hesitate to let anyone see this fact. We proudly display it on clothing, you might know it by a sticker on the back of our vehicles, I even have several friends who have tattoos of the state of Texas. All things Texas all the time!
Food Costs Per Household for a Family of Four Is Up in Texas

A few nights ago on payday, my wife came home from shopping at the supermarket buying groceries for the month for our family. As she walked into the kitchen and started setting bags down I saw the frown on her face, (could tell she was not happy). I asked what seems to be the problem and she unloaded on me.
15 Forbidden Baby Names in the Great State of Texas

Trying to come up with a fun yet acceptable name for a child can be daunting. So daunting in fact, I didn't name my kiddo until hours after I gave birth, she was simply 'baby girl' for the first couple of hours of her life. The Forbidden List. Nothing is...
