Read full article on original website
Related
tpr.org
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott visits San Antonio for major highway groundbreaking
Gov. Greg Abbott visited San Antonio on Wednesday for the groundbreaking on a $418 million expansion of the I-10/Loop 1604 interchange on the far Northwest Side. It's Phase 2 of the multi-billion-dollar expansion of Loop 1604 into ten lanes from Bandera Road to I-35, including one HOV lane in each direction.
tpr.org
Angi Araburu is running for HD 122 to replace Rep. Lyle Larson
TUESDAY at noon on "The Source" —Entrepreneur and small business owner, Angie Aramburu, is the Democratic candidate running for Texas House District 122. Currently, House District 122 is held by Lyle Larson. His term ends January 2023. Larson will not seek re-election. Aramburu founded Go Fetch Run, a personal...
tpr.org
Texas' abortion ban adds pressure to already strained Medicaid system
Experts and advocacy groups are warning the state's Medicaid program may be unable to bear the burden of more low-income Texans getting pregnant now that abortion is no longer an option in the state. As is, Medicaid is difficult to qualify for. It’s available only to people who are disabled,...
tpr.org
‘Dry hole’ wells can leak contaminants, but they aren’t being cleaned up by the state
About 8,000 defunct oil and gas wells sit abandoned across Texas, waiting to be plugged and cleaned up by regulators. But that’s just part of the total number of inactive wells. In addition to that backlog is another category: so-called “dry hole wells” that have the potential to pollute farmland and groundwater. Energy companies originally drilled the wells looking for oil and gas, and when they didn’t find any, turned them over to landowners as “water wells.” According to reporting from climate news outlet Floodlight, there’s little information on exactly how many of those types of wells exist. What’s more – it’s unclear who’s responsibility it is to clean them up.
tpr.org
The price of your jack-o'-lantern may be another victim of the Texas drought
This year's hot, dry weather has wreaked havoc on Texas agriculture, and the state's pumpkin crop has not been spared. Farmers and agricultural experts say that drop in supply has translated into higher prices for pumpkins popular for display and jack-o'-lantern carving this fall. "We didn't have not even half...
Comments / 0