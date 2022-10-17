Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Ferguson named BWW Player of the Week
Lawrence County running back Dylan Ferguson will remember last week’s district win over Belfry his entire life. He rushed for 130 yards and four touchdowns as the Bulldogs topped the Pirates, 35-21. His performance has earned him the Buffalo Wild Wings Player of the Week honors. Ferguson edged out...
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Dalton’s late TD run rallies Tigers past Pioneers
Chapmanville quarterback Brody Dalton scored on a two-yard run with only nine seconds to play to lift the Tigers to a 26-21 win over Wayne at Pioneer Field on Friday night. It was the Tigers, now 4-3, first win in 30 years at Wayne. Dalton had a 21-yard TD run...
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Logan scores road win at Liberty-Raleigh
Logan quarterback Drew Berry tossed four touchdown passes to lead the Wildcats to a 36-14 road win over Liberty-Raleigh on Friday night. Berry, starting in placed of injured starter Jaxon Cogar, completed 12-of-18 passes for 206 yards. Running back Gabe Workman had 74 yards on eight carries. Receivers Julius Clancy...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY FISCAL COURT TALKS RALLY SPORTS MOTORCROSS…
Motorcross will be back to race on Saturday October 22, 2022. On Tuesday October 18, 2022 the Lawrence County Fiscal Court had a regular scheduled monthly meeting at the Lawrence County Courthouse in Louisa, Kentucky at 10AM. LC Judge Executive Phillip Carter was in attendance with LC Magistrates David Pinson, Rick Blackburn, David (Mouse) Halcomb and John Scaggs. Also attending were LC Attorney Brad Derifield, LC Clerk Chris Jobe, LC Deputy Clerk Crystal Smith and LC Deputy Judge and Economic development director Vince Doty.
Metro News
W.Va. hunter kills an extremely rare whitetail in Kansas
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A six year quest for a Putnam County hunter in the state of Kansas finally came to an end on a perfect September evening. “In 2017 I was scrolling through some trail camera pics and I came across this very unusual deer,” said Dave Powell of Winfield about the deer he set his sites on and gave the nickname “Bootsie.”
WSAZ
School bus involved in accident on Route 1 in Greenup County
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A school bus was involved in an accident Wednesday afternoon along Route 1 in Greenup County, according to Greenup County Emergency Services. Greenup Schools posted on social media Wednesday that bus 704 was involved in the crash near W-Hollow. According to Greenup Schools, five students were on the feeder bus from Wurtland Middle School to Argillite Elementary.
School bus goes off road in South Charleston
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A school bus was involved in an accident in South Charleston on Monday morning. According to Kanawha County Schools Communications Director Briana Warner, a school bus went off the road and “skimmed” a tree on Smith Creek Rd. in South Charleston. Warner said that students were on the bus, but nobody was […]
From snow and coats to shorts and t-shirts ahead
(WOWK) — A remarkable temperature swing will unfold over the remainder of the week and across next week as well as the pendulum swings from cold to warm and back again. While snow can fly early Wednesday morning, people will be looking for warm weather clothes this coming weekend all over again. Charleston’s high of […]
Rowan County man forced to find new shelter after arson destroys ‘home’ under Morehead bridge
Rowan County law enforcement are investigating, and area nonprofits are now looking to see how they can better serve the homeless after an act of arson wiped out a homeless camp under a bridge in Morehead.
wymt.com
Cold weather hits at worst time for some flood survivors
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - First the flood, now the cold. The drop in temperatures is yet another weather event for people in Eastern Kentucky to deal with. But people say they are coping the best they can. Ray Baker’s new home is a travel trailer at a campground in...
thelevisalazer.com
October 17, 2022 Superintendent’s Personnel Action Update
Click below for the hires and fires by Lawrence Co. Supt. Dr. Rob Fletcher at the October meeting 2022. October 17, 2022 Request for positions (1)
Work continues on new emergency department at Ashland, KY hospital
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Work is continuing on the new emergency department at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky. As of Wednesday, most of Bath Avenue between 22nd and 23rd Streets will be permanently closed. The hospital is building a new emergency and imaging facility. The emergency room will have two CT scanners and […]
lootpress.com
WVDOH accepts bids for three bridge replacement projects
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Projects to replace three bridges are among 25 projects included in a bid letting held by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2022. The WVDOH is reviewing the bids and hopes to award the contracts for these projects soon. Replacement...
Prestonsburg, KY Police Department remembers fallen officer on birthday
PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — The Prestonsburg Police Department is remembering Officer Jacob Chaffins, who would have been 29 years old on Tuesday. Jacob Chaffins was one of three officers killed in an ambush on July 1, 2022. Officer Chaffins was just 28 years old when he was shot and killed in the line of duty. He was […]
Man admits to 1993 killing of West Virginia woman: police
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Montana man has been charged in a woman’s 1993 slaying in West Virginia, police said. Ricky Louie Woody, 59, of Billings, Montana, was charged this month in the March 1993 death of Melissa Martinez in Huntington. She had a gunshot wound to the torso, lacerations to the head and died at a hospital, police said in a news release Tuesday.
Truck driver killed in crash with school bus in West Virginia identified
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The identity of a driver who was killed in a crash involving a school bus has been released. The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office has identified the driver of a truck that collided with a school bus on State Route 52 as Thomas Francis. The driver of the school bus and seven students […]
WKYT 27
KSP launches program with 5 rural counties to increase seat belt use
BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A new program aimed at boosting seat belt usage in five rural Kentucky counties has been announced. Madison, Grayson, Knott, Perry and Bourbon counties have been selected to take part in the High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project, which is based on Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crash data.
OSHP investigating two-vehicle serious injury crash on Portsmouth Road
Media Release The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a serious injury cra
West Virginia State Capitol turning blue Thursday, here’s why
The West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston is one of thousands of landmarks, businesses and organizations that will be turning blue on Thursday.
Comments / 0