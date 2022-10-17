Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Almost one million UK households cancel streaming subscriptions to cut costs, report says
Almost one million UK households have cancelled all their subscriptions to streaming services this year, according to reports. As reported by the Guardian, the total number of UK homes with at least one paid-for subscription has fallen by 937,000 between January and September. According to consumer behaviour insights company Kantar...
Tennis-Former world number one Halep provisionally suspended for doping
Oct 21 (Reuters) - Two-times major winner Simona Halep of Romania has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for the banned blood-booster roxadustat, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Friday.
Sky TV packages, prices and channels
Sky TV has a dizzying array of packages and pricing options, so we've taken a deep dive.
Cash is king for sanctioned Russian, Venezuelan oligarchs
MIAMI (AP) — It was a deal that brought together oligarchs from some of America’s top adversaries. “The key is the cash,” the oil broker wrote in a text message, offering a deep discount on Venezuelan crude shipments to an associate who claimed to be fronting for the owner of Russia’s biggest aluminum company. “As soon as you are ready with cash we can work.” The communication was included in a 49-page indictment unsealed Wednesday in New York federal court charging seven individuals with conspiring to purchase sensitive U.S. military technology, smuggle oil and launder tens of millions of dollars on behalf of wealthy Russian businessmen. The frank talk among co-defendants reads like a how-to guide on circumventing U.S. sanctions — complete with Hong Kong shell companies, bulk cash pick ups, phantom oil tankers and the use of cryptocurrency to cloak transactions that are illicit under U.S. law
getnews.info
Dry Eye Disease Market to Exhibit Moderate Growth Rate till (2022-2032), Investigates DelveInsight | Key Companies – Palatin Technologies, Novaliq, mc2 therapeutics
The Dry Eye Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease’s increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Dry Eye Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Dry Eye Disease market dynamics. DelveInsight’s “Dry Eye Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″...
Investment firms tell British panel they're not obligated to net-zero goals
Big investment firms say they're acting in the best interest of their clients rather than government goal posts on climate issues.
Payments tech firm Super Apps to list in U.S. via $1.1 billion SPAC deal
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Super Apps Holdings will go public in the United States through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company in a deal that values the Malaysian payments technology firm at $1.1 billion, the companies said on Wednesday.
EU proposes joint gas buying and curbs on energy price spikes – business live
European Commission proposes mechanism to cap “excessive and volatile” gas price moves, and to let member countries start jointly buying gas
US News and World Report
Mexico's America Movil Q3 Profit Rises 13.7%, Fueled by New Subscribers
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil reported a 13.7% jump in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, helped by more wireless subscribers across all the regions where it operates, compared to a year earlier. The company, which is controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, posted net...
TechCrunch
Sensat raises $20.5M to build digital twins for infrastructure companies
Founded in 2015, London-based Sensat is one of a number of so-called “digital twin” software companies that serve construction, mining, energy and similar industries with tools to replicate their physical footprint in the digital sphere. It’s all about converting the built world into a format that machines can parse to generate real-time insights into everything that’s happening on the ground.
getnews.info
Gadchiroli embarks on watershed development initiative with WOTR
Thirty five villages of Dhanora Taluka in Gadchiroli District which falls under the GoI’s Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP) selected for Watershed Development work. The Project ‘Integrated Community led Watershed Development and Management Programme’ to include promotion of sustainable living, desiltation and construction of lakes, livelihood promotion with new agricultural technologies and plantation drives.
Will there be a Covid winter wave in the UK? Here’s what the scientists think
Unlike previous waves fuelled by variants such as Alpha and Delta, the picture now is more complex
coinchapter.com
Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman trolled for her comments on the falling Rupee
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has stormed fresh controversy. Social media users are trolling her for her comments on the falling Indian Rupee against the United States Dollar. While briefing reporters after attending the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank,...
getnews.info
Playio is set out to establish a new culture in the Mobile Gaming Ecosystem
Playio brings thousands of popular games and exclusive perks through its premier gaming platform. Playio, a reward-based mobile gaming platform, is implementing new ideas onto old concepts and reimagining the play-to-earn model of gaming. The app promises to turn the game industry on its head by putting the player above all else. With its recently launched global option, Playio aims to be a central figure in the gaming ecosystem.
Exclusive-Spain moves yacht linked to Russian oligarch after payments stop - ministry source
BARCELONA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Spanish authorities moved a luxury yacht linked to the sanctioned head of Russian defence group Rostec after the shipyard where it was berthed stopped receiving payments for its repairs, a transport ministry source said.
getnews.info
Septic Shock Market to Observe Impressive Growth by (2022-2032), Evaluates DelveInsight | Key Companies – Adrenomed AG, Vivacelle Bio, Inotrem
The Septic Shock market is expected to surge due to the disease’s increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Septic Shock pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Septic Shock market dynamics. DelveInsight’s “Septic Shock Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth...
getnews.info
PR Distribution is the Best Platform for Cryptocurrency or Blockchain Press Releases
In today’s fast-paced and highly competitive business environment, the need for effective marketing strategies is more important than ever before. At the forefront of this trend are the cryptocurrency and blockchain industries, which have capitalized on the power of the internet to reach a global audience. Through innovative technologies such as cryptocurrencies and blockchain-based platforms, these businesses have been able to rapidly grow their customer base and promote their products and services with minimal effort. However, as the competition in these spaces has increased, developing effective marketing strategies has become paramount. In particular, one powerful method that can help your blockchain or cryptocurrency business stand out from the crowd is press release distribution. By collaborating with an established distribution service provider, you can increase your visibility by getting your press releases in front of a wide range of relevant media outlets and potential customers. By taking advantage of this simple strategy, you can help ensure that your business reaches its full potential in this exciting new landscape.
Xsolla Partners With Alipay+ to Extend Global Reach in Asia by Bringing Games to New Markets
Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, announces it will integrate Alipay+, a suite of global cross-border mobile payments and marketing solutions from Ant Group that enables merchants to better serve consumers from all over the world. With innovative technologies and solutions, Alipay+ makes it more convenient for Xsolla to capture digital-first customers and serve users of Asia’s leading digital payment service providers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005124/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire) With Alipay+ solutions, Xsolla can provide coverage of digital wallets and other payment methods through direct integration in the Southeast Asia market. Moreover, the partnership will allow Xsolla to provide Enterprise, Mid-Tier, and Indie gaming partners with customer-targeted marketing promotions and reach new players by allowing them to pay for their games and in-game items with their preferred local payment methods.
RenaissanceRe’s 16th Risk Mitigation Leadership Forum Focuses on the Role of Credit and Risk Transfer in Leading the Transition to a Green Economy
PEMBROKE, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) (the “Company” or “RenaissanceRe”) held its 16 th Annual Risk Mitigation Leadership Forum, Leading the Transition to a Green Economy: Role of Credit & Risk Transfer. The forum was hosted by RenaissanceRe’s Credit Team, led by Fiona Walden, SVP, Global Head of Credit, in partnership with ClimateWise, an insurance industry collaboration convened by the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018006007/en/ RenaissanceRe’s 16th Annual Risk Mitigation Leadership Forum (Photo: Business Wire)
Labor promises full-fibre NBN access to 1.5m homes and businesses by 2025
Tuesday’s budget will include provisions for faster internet to mainly regional areas across Australia at a cost of $2.4bn
Comments / 1