The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan cityCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
American chess prodigy Hans Niemann files a lawsuit against the world chess championRickySaint Louis, MO
Distinguished physiologist and Nobel Prize recipient, Joseph Erlanger, lived in this St. Louis home from 1917 to 1965CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
This Richardsonian Romanesque-style home in St. Charles, Missouri was designed by innovator Oliver L. Link in 1892CJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
Sweetie Pie’s auctioning off assets weeks after St. Louis restaurant closes doors
The ownership group for Sweetie Pie's, a longtime St. Louis restaurant that closed doors last month, is now liquidating many of its assets in an online auction.
Vintage KSDK: The St. Louis Globe Democrat newspaper folds
On November 7, 1983, the struggling St. Louis Globe Democrat newspaper announced it would stop publishing. In October 1986, the newspaper published its last edit.
Hi-Pointe Drive-In spinoff concept to open Sunday in Ballwin
BALLWIN, Mo. – Hi-Pointe Drive-In’s spinoff concept, “a Little Hi” will open in Ballwin on Sunday. The restaurant at 15069 Manchester Road will be “a mini version of the popular concept in both size and menu.” a Little Hi will serve Hi-Pointe burgers, fries, and shakes, from its 2,000 square foot space as well as […]
The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan city
St. Louis, Missouri Union Station.Dustin Batt, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The St. Louis Union Station is a train station in Missouri and is a National Historic Landmark. When this station opened in In 1894, it was the largest in the world. During the 1940s, the traffic of people was reaching 100,000 a day. Fast forward to 1978, the last Amtrak passenger train left the station.
Global Brew is doing up BBQ right this weekend
ST. LOUIS – Global Brew started in 2011, and now they have six locations with 50 beers on tap and over 160 kinds of brews in cans and bottles. This weekend, they are having the Que & Brew BBQ competition and Fall Beer Festival at Edwardsville City Park. Snoots out and bottoms up.
Origins of waste: St. Louis’ role in The Manhattan Project
With the discovery of radioactive waste, the question arises, where did this contamination come from? While it may be difficult to pinpoint the exact source, radioactive waste has inhabited the St. Louis region for decades.
St. Louis CITY SC announces Centene's first local food vendors
St. Louis CITY SC announced Monday who their founding food partners would be for the inaugural season at Centene Stadium. CITY’s Chief Executive Carolyn Kindle said that they received over 10,000 vendor recommendations from St. Louisans.
The Best Things To Do in St. Louis During the Weekend, October 20 to October 23
The St. Louis Bourbon Festival, '90s dance party, Tower Grove 150th anniversary and more
11 comfort food dishes to try in St. Louis this fall
When the temperatures begin to drop and the holidays start to loom, our cravings for rich, delicious comforts go through the roof. Here are 11 tasty treats perfect for this - or any - season. RBBQ. Robust Bistro & Wine Bar, in partnership with Vito Racanelli of Big V’s Craft...
Echelon Constructors turns St. Louis-area retail space into swim school
The ongoing effort to repurpose retail space has a new splash – swim schools. St. Louis-based Echelon Constructors is targeting an early 2023 completion for a new Foss Swim School at the Market at McKnight retail center in Rock Hill, Missouri. This project comes after the firm recently completed...
Man hit in face with gun during robbery in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was hit in the face with a gun during a robbery in downtown St. Louis. The victim told police he was robbed at gunpoint after getting off the MetroLink at 8th and Clark around 11 p.m. Tuesday. The 38-year-old said he was hit in the face with a gun during the crime. The suspect then reportedly rode off on a bicycle.
Thai Bowl restaurant vandalized Monday night
St. Louis City Police were busy overnight after a Central West End business was broken into.
Urn found on Forest Park golf course
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The search is on for the owner of an urn that was found in Forest Park. The urn was found at Probstein Golf Course on August 29. It was taken to the St. Louis Police Department’s Property Custody Division and then sent to St. Louis Cremation in hopes of identifying the remains and their owner. After no identifying information was found on the urn, it was returned to the police.
Amtrak Missouri River Runner from KC to St. Louis reduces service
The Amtrak Missouri River Runner service, traveling back and forth between Kansas City and St. Louis is reducing its service from to one trip per day from Oct. 24 through Nov. 16.
Friends of St. Louis Cyclist Severely Injured in CWE Seek Help
Hazel Jenkins suffered a crushed pelvis and broken ankle after being struck by a car last month
The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: Oct. 21-23
As we inch closer to Halloween, weekend events get spookier and spookier. Test your thriller knowledge at a horror trivia night, or shop for witch-y self-care products at an occult night market. If you're feeling something more family-friendly, 4 Hands Fall Fest or Barktoberfest might be more your scene. Friday.
Massive fire broke out at Windermere Place for the second time in one day
A massive fire broke out at Windermere Place on Thursday.
3-car crash in south St. Louis City
A couple of cars and a truck were involved in an early morning crash in south St. Louis City.
Yes, You Can Walk to Missouri’s Tower Rock in the Mississippi Now
When I first saw this, I had to make sure it wasn't April 1 thinking someone was pranking us. But, it's true. You really can walk out to Missouri's Tower Rock in the middle of the Mississippi River right now. I first saw this shared by the Riverfront Times. Normally,...
