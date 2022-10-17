Few people keep a closer eye on the direction of the economy than CEOs. They have to make decisions about whether to make new investments, whether to hire workers or lay them off. And all of that depends on whether the economy is booming or headed for a recession. So it's notable that in a survey this month, 98% of CEOs say they are preparing for a recession in the next year or a year and a half.

