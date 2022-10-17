ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ryan Simoneau
7d ago

watch Langley outdoors academy on yt he covers it well, BTW the banks using this new code, are gonna get in hot water themselves (finance/contract law pertaining to obligations to the investors of the banks

Ron Sims
7d ago

Its almost like Thomas was correct when he said the 2A is treated like a second class right. Bruen is gonna wreck these pipe dreams.

Tango India Mike
6d ago

Let's draw a parallel. With 40k auto related deaths annually, how do we curb that? Do we inact RED FLAG laws to confiscate autos from those who are a danger to themselves and others? Do we refuse to license kids who are barely out of middle school? If it would save just ONE child's life, would you surrender your car for a horse and buggy, bicycle, or train ride? If guns are made for killing but autos aren't, isn't it far more appalling that cars are killing nearly the same number of people annually? Is it not insane that we casually accept 40k auto related deaths for the mere convenience of transportation when safer alternatives are available, but we want to pretend that gun deaths are not a worthy price for our freedoms? All deaths are tragic, so I'll consider your gun control logic when you apply it to saving the lives of auto victims.

RadarOnline

CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NPR

Consider This from NPR

Few people keep a closer eye on the direction of the economy than CEOs. They have to make decisions about whether to make new investments, whether to hire workers or lay them off. And all of that depends on whether the economy is booming or headed for a recession. So it's notable that in a survey this month, 98% of CEOs say they are preparing for a recession in the next year or a year and a half.
WASHINGTON STATE
NPR

The NPR Politics Podcast

MARTA: Hey, NPR POLITICS PODCAST. This is Marta (ph) in Portland, Ore. I'm standing outside of the DMV, where I registered my car and was given a license plate that ends in NPR. (LAUGHTER) MARTA: This podcast was recorded at... ASHLEY LOPEZ, HOST:. 12:04 Central time on Monday, October 24,...
GEORGIA STATE
NPR

A new U.K. leader could ease political chaos, but economic fixes will be harder

While a new prime minister in the U.K. could ease political instability, economic upheaval will be harder to calm. Outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss' financial policy spooked the markets. And persistent inflation is hurting household budgets. For insight into what's next, we're joined now by Adam Posen, president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics. Good morning, Adam. Thanks for being on the program.
NPR

An investment conference nicknamed Davos in the Desert is under way in Saudi Arabia

The world's top bank executives, along with billionaire investors, are laying the groundwork for deals at a time when the relationship between the U.S. and Saudi government is at a low point. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. An investment conference nicknamed Davos in the Desert is underway in Saudi Arabia. LEILA FADEL,...
NPR

News brief: dirty bomb accusations, Davos in the desert, Trump Organization trial

The West warns Russia over its accusations that Ukraine is preparing a dirty bomb. Top bankers and investors flock to a Saudi conference. Trump's family business goes on trial for tax evasion. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Russia has justified each step of its war in Ukraine by telling stories that are...
NPR

Astronaut Nicole Mann took her dreamcatcher to the International Space Station

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. NASA astronaut Nicole Mann took the dreamcatcher her mother gave her as a child all the way to the International Space Station. In Native American tradition, dreamcatchers protect people in their sleep. As the first Native American woman in space, Mann credits hers with protecting her while she flew combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan. From space, she says the Earth looks beautiful, delicate and fragile.
NPR

Conflict in Tigray has led to a collapse of its public health system

Conflict in Tigray has led to a collapse of its public health system. Physicians are having to reuse gloves, use expired medications and deny patients care because of lack of resources and power. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Spiraling out of control - that is how U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has described...
NPR

Two new research papers cast doubt on the new COVID booster

Biden received a new COVID booster as part of the administration's push to increase uptake, but two new research papers cast doubt on whether they are any better than the original vaccines. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. President Biden rolled up his sleeve in front of reporters at the White House today...
NPR

Rising energy prices across Europe lead to protests in the Czech capital of Prague

Russia's war in Ukraine has led to rising energy prices across Europe, which in turn is leading to protests and rising tensions in many parts of the continent. With temperatures plummeting in Europe, tensions are heating up over the skyrocketing price of electricity. Russia's war in Ukraine has left vulnerable countries who up until now had been relying on Russia for energy. And now they're struggling to find alternatives as their citizens grow frustrated. NPR's Rob Schmitz reports from the Czech capital of Prague.
NPR

My Unsung Hero series: A woman who met her hero at a health conference

Time now for My Unsung Hero, our series from the team at Hidden Brain. These are the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. Jackie Briggs met her unsung hero at a women's health conference in 2006. JACKIE BRIGGS: For several years, I'd been working...
NPR

Russia has been threatening to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine

Russian diplomats say they'll take their unfounded claim that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb inside its own borders to the U.N. Security Council today. To discuss, NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre is here. Hi, Greg. GREG MYRE, BYLINE: Hi. Good morning, Leila. FADEL: So what are...
NPR

The Tigray Medical System Collapse

The civil war in Ethiopia is destroying the medical system in the northern Tigray region, which serves nearly 7 million people. Doctors are having to operate without anesthesia and re-use medical equipment. Sporadic electricity and water are also causing problems for hospitals and clinics. NPR's Ari Daniel talks to Aaron Scott about how people who need and provide medical care are coping.
NPR

Moscow appeals court upholds Brittney Griner's 9-year sentence

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Speaking Russian). SUMMERS: An appeals court upheld Griner's nine-year sentence on drug smuggling charges. The decision means she will now begin serving out her term in a prison colony. Yet it also may kickstart negotiations aimed at gaining her freedom. NPR's Charles Maynes has been following this case from the beginning, and he's on the line now from Moscow. Hi there.
NPR

Finding and baking tombstone recipes has become a hobby for Rosie Grant

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. A year ago, Rosie Grant discovered a recipe for spritz cookies on a gravestone in New York. So she did as any baker would - she made them. And they were heavenly. Since then, finding and baking tombstone recipes has become a hobby for Grant. She told The Washington Post that she sees it as a way to memorialize the dead and celebrate their lives. Grant has, so far, made 11 recipes from gravestones, and she plans to keep searching. It's MORNING EDITION.
NEW YORK STATE

