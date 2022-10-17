watch Langley outdoors academy on yt he covers it well, BTW the banks using this new code, are gonna get in hot water themselves (finance/contract law pertaining to obligations to the investors of the banks
Its almost like Thomas was correct when he said the 2A is treated like a second class right. Bruen is gonna wreck these pipe dreams.
Let's draw a parallel. With 40k auto related deaths annually, how do we curb that? Do we inact RED FLAG laws to confiscate autos from those who are a danger to themselves and others? Do we refuse to license kids who are barely out of middle school? If it would save just ONE child's life, would you surrender your car for a horse and buggy, bicycle, or train ride? If guns are made for killing but autos aren't, isn't it far more appalling that cars are killing nearly the same number of people annually? Is it not insane that we casually accept 40k auto related deaths for the mere convenience of transportation when safer alternatives are available, but we want to pretend that gun deaths are not a worthy price for our freedoms? All deaths are tragic, so I'll consider your gun control logic when you apply it to saving the lives of auto victims.
Comments / 16