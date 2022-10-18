ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday's Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Auburn def. Plattsmouth, 25-22, 25-22, 25-22

Bancroft-Rosalie def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-22, 25-12, 25-21

Boone Central def. Wayne, 25-22, 16-25, 25-21, 25-12

Centennial def. Superior, 25-20, 18-25, 26-24

Cozad def. Elm Creek, 25-22, 25-21, 25-17

Crofton def. Guardian Angels, 25-17, 18-25, 8-25, 25-20, 15-12

David City def. Fillmore Central, 25-17, 25-22

Elkhorn Valley def. Summerland, 25-20, 25-20, 12-25, 25-23

Heartland def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-16, 25-18

Johnson County Central def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-20, 20-25, 25-22, 28-26

Milford def. Sandy Creek, 25-15, 25-17

Niobrara/Verdigre def. Neligh-Oakdale, 26-24, 25-18, 16-25, 25-12

North Central def. Boyd County, 25-14, 22-25, 26-24, 25-17

Pierce def. O’Neill, 25-13, 25-15, 25-16

Stuart def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 26-24, 25-11, 25-16

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Pleasanton, 25-11, 25-23, 27-25

Sutton def. Milford, 25-19, 25-20

Syracuse def. Wahoo, 13-25, 25-17, 25-23, 21-25, 15-13

Thayer Central def. Heartland, 25-22, 25-15

West Holt def. CWC, 25-6, 25-12, 25-14

West Holt def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-21, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22

Creek Valley Triangular=

Bayard def. Creek Valley, 25-9, 25-11

Bayard def. Mitchell, 25-12, 25-18

Mitchell def. Creek Valley, 25-20, 25-14

Crossroads Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Giltner def. McCool Junction, 25-12, 25-16

Semifinal=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Meridian, 25-19, 22-25, 25-15, 25-14

Cross County def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-16, 25-20, 25-18

Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament=

Columbus def. Lincoln High, 25-16, 25-23, 25-23

Grand Island def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-8, 21-25, 25-18, 25-22

Lincoln North Star def. Kearney, 22-25, 24-26, 25-18, 25-16, 15-12

Norfolk def. Lincoln Southeast, 19-25, 25-19, 25-20, 16-25, 15-12

Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Bloomfield def. Randolph, 25-23, 24-25, 25-21, 25-18

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Tri County Northeast, 20-25, 25-8, 25-22, 25-19

Wausa def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-17, 25-20

Winnebago def. Walthill, 25-18, 25-20, 25-16

Quarterfinal=

Plainview def. Wausa, 19-25, 25-18, 25-22

Ponca def. Winside, 25-22, 25-13

Wakefield def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-21, 26-24

Semifinal=

Ponca def. Wynot, 19-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-18

Wakefield def. Plainview, 25-19, 25-19, 25-16

Winside def. Homer, 25-11, 25-11

Metro Conference Tournament=

Pool A=

Bellevue East def. Buena Vista, 25-9, 25-12

Millard South def. Bellevue East, 25-22, 19-25, 25-23

Millard South def. Buena Vista, 25-4, 25-5

Papillion-LaVista South def. Bellevue East, 25-9, 25-11

Papillion-LaVista South def. Buena Vista, 25-1, 25-2

Papillion-LaVista South def. Millard South, 25-10, 25-14

Pool B=

Bellevue West def. Omaha Burke, 25-17, 25-21

Bellevue West def. Omaha South, 25-8, 25-9

Omaha Burke def. Omaha South, 25-10, 25-11, 25-11

Papillion-LaVista def. Bellevue West, 25-13, 25-19

Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Burke, 25-13, 25-16

Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha South, 25-6, 25-8

Pool C=

Millard North def. Omaha Central, 25-9, 25-16

Millard North def. Omaha North, 25-6, 25-10

Omaha Central def. Omaha North, 25-8, 25-14

Omaha Westside def. Millard North, 25-15, 25-22

Omaha Westside def. Omaha Central, 25-2, 25-9

Omaha Westside def. Omaha North, 25-2, 25-7

Pool D=

Elkhorn South def. Omaha Benson, 25-10, 25-14

Elkhorn South def. Omaha Northwest, 25-16, 25-13

Gretna def. Elkhorn South, 25-17, 25-16

Gretna def. Omaha Benson, 25-7, 25-9

Gretna def. Omaha Northwest, 25-11, 25-12

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-14, 25-19

Pool E=

Millard West def. Omaha Bryan, 25-7, 25-12

Millard West def. Westview, 25-10, 25-11

Omaha Marian def. Millard West, 25-21, 32-30

Omaha Marian def. Omaha Bryan, 25-8, 25-3

Omaha Marian def. Westview, 25-5, 25-2

Westview def. Omaha Bryan, 25-23, 25-18

Mid States Conference Tournament=

Battle Creek def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-13, 25-22, 25-20

RPAC Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

East=

Alma def. Arapahoe, 25-22, 25-16

Southern Valley def. Medicine Valley, 25-16, 25-19

West=

Hitchcock County def. Maxwell, 11-25, 25-23, 25-21

Paxton def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-19, 25-19

Semifinal=

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wallace, 25-19, 25-18, 11-18

Southwest def. Cambridge, 18-25, 17-25, 25-21, 25-14, 15-12

Twin Valley Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Shelton def. Deshler, 25-12, 25-16, 25-15

Third Place=

Silver Lake def. Kenesaw, 25-21, 25-12, 26-24

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

