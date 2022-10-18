Monday's Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Auburn def. Plattsmouth, 25-22, 25-22, 25-22
Bancroft-Rosalie def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-22, 25-12, 25-21
Boone Central def. Wayne, 25-22, 16-25, 25-21, 25-12
Centennial def. Superior, 25-20, 18-25, 26-24
Cozad def. Elm Creek, 25-22, 25-21, 25-17
Crofton def. Guardian Angels, 25-17, 18-25, 8-25, 25-20, 15-12
David City def. Fillmore Central, 25-17, 25-22
Elkhorn Valley def. Summerland, 25-20, 25-20, 12-25, 25-23
Heartland def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-16, 25-18
Johnson County Central def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-20, 20-25, 25-22, 28-26
Milford def. Sandy Creek, 25-15, 25-17
Niobrara/Verdigre def. Neligh-Oakdale, 26-24, 25-18, 16-25, 25-12
North Central def. Boyd County, 25-14, 22-25, 26-24, 25-17
Pierce def. O’Neill, 25-13, 25-15, 25-16
Stuart def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 26-24, 25-11, 25-16
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Pleasanton, 25-11, 25-23, 27-25
Sutton def. Milford, 25-19, 25-20
Syracuse def. Wahoo, 13-25, 25-17, 25-23, 21-25, 15-13
Thayer Central def. Heartland, 25-22, 25-15
West Holt def. CWC, 25-6, 25-12, 25-14
West Holt def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-21, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22
Creek Valley Triangular=
Bayard def. Creek Valley, 25-9, 25-11
Bayard def. Mitchell, 25-12, 25-18
Mitchell def. Creek Valley, 25-20, 25-14
Crossroads Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Giltner def. McCool Junction, 25-12, 25-16
Semifinal=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Meridian, 25-19, 22-25, 25-15, 25-14
Cross County def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-16, 25-20, 25-18
Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament=
Columbus def. Lincoln High, 25-16, 25-23, 25-23
Grand Island def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-8, 21-25, 25-18, 25-22
Lincoln North Star def. Kearney, 22-25, 24-26, 25-18, 25-16, 15-12
Norfolk def. Lincoln Southeast, 19-25, 25-19, 25-20, 16-25, 15-12
Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Bloomfield def. Randolph, 25-23, 24-25, 25-21, 25-18
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Tri County Northeast, 20-25, 25-8, 25-22, 25-19
Wausa def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-17, 25-20
Winnebago def. Walthill, 25-18, 25-20, 25-16
Quarterfinal=
Plainview def. Wausa, 19-25, 25-18, 25-22
Ponca def. Winside, 25-22, 25-13
Wakefield def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-21, 26-24
Semifinal=
Ponca def. Wynot, 19-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-18
Wakefield def. Plainview, 25-19, 25-19, 25-16
Winside def. Homer, 25-11, 25-11
Metro Conference Tournament=
Pool A=
Bellevue East def. Buena Vista, 25-9, 25-12
Millard South def. Bellevue East, 25-22, 19-25, 25-23
Millard South def. Buena Vista, 25-4, 25-5
Papillion-LaVista South def. Bellevue East, 25-9, 25-11
Papillion-LaVista South def. Buena Vista, 25-1, 25-2
Papillion-LaVista South def. Millard South, 25-10, 25-14
Pool B=
Bellevue West def. Omaha Burke, 25-17, 25-21
Bellevue West def. Omaha South, 25-8, 25-9
Omaha Burke def. Omaha South, 25-10, 25-11, 25-11
Papillion-LaVista def. Bellevue West, 25-13, 25-19
Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Burke, 25-13, 25-16
Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha South, 25-6, 25-8
Pool C=
Millard North def. Omaha Central, 25-9, 25-16
Millard North def. Omaha North, 25-6, 25-10
Omaha Central def. Omaha North, 25-8, 25-14
Omaha Westside def. Millard North, 25-15, 25-22
Omaha Westside def. Omaha Central, 25-2, 25-9
Omaha Westside def. Omaha North, 25-2, 25-7
Pool D=
Elkhorn South def. Omaha Benson, 25-10, 25-14
Elkhorn South def. Omaha Northwest, 25-16, 25-13
Gretna def. Elkhorn South, 25-17, 25-16
Gretna def. Omaha Benson, 25-7, 25-9
Gretna def. Omaha Northwest, 25-11, 25-12
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-14, 25-19
Pool E=
Millard West def. Omaha Bryan, 25-7, 25-12
Millard West def. Westview, 25-10, 25-11
Omaha Marian def. Millard West, 25-21, 32-30
Omaha Marian def. Omaha Bryan, 25-8, 25-3
Omaha Marian def. Westview, 25-5, 25-2
Westview def. Omaha Bryan, 25-23, 25-18
Mid States Conference Tournament=
Battle Creek def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-13, 25-22, 25-20
RPAC Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
East=
Alma def. Arapahoe, 25-22, 25-16
Southern Valley def. Medicine Valley, 25-16, 25-19
West=
Hitchcock County def. Maxwell, 11-25, 25-23, 25-21
Paxton def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-19, 25-19
Semifinal=
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wallace, 25-19, 25-18, 11-18
Southwest def. Cambridge, 18-25, 17-25, 25-21, 25-14, 15-12
Twin Valley Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Shelton def. Deshler, 25-12, 25-16, 25-15
Third Place=
Silver Lake def. Kenesaw, 25-21, 25-12, 26-24
