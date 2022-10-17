Read full article on original website
corralescomment.com
Kathleen Cates Wants to Represent Corrales in the State House
Kathleen Cates is a member of the Democratic Party running for New Mexico House of Representatives District 44. Her campaign site is voteforkathleen.com. Corrales Comment: What qualifies you to run for New Mexico House of Representatives?. Cates: I know my community very well. I’ve worked in my community as an...
ksfr.org
ABQ City Council rejects rent control memorial
There were tense moments during Monday night’s Albuquerque City Council public comment section of their meeting. The topic on everyone’s mind, rent control. The chamber was filled with rent control proponents, notable among them were members of the People’s Housing Project, who were peppered around the seats in yellow shirts.
Senator resigns from New Mexico’s legislature
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Outspoken state Senator Jacob Candelaria has resigned from office. The independent lawmaker from Albuquerque submitted his resignation letter to the Secretary of State’s office Wednesday. Candelaria was elected to state senate three times as Democrat but changed his party affiliation to “declined to state” last December over disagreements with Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham […]
rrobserver.com
Judge restricts NM Civil Guard
District Attorney Raúl Torrez, left, and attorney Mark Baker announced Monday that a judge has banned the New Mexico Civil Guard from publicly acting as a military unit without authorization. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal) A state court judge in Albuquerque has outlawed the New Mexico Civil Guard from publicly...
KOAT 7
Gathering held in support of state Constitutional Amendment #1
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — 'Vote YES For Kids' (VYFK) and state leaders gathered in Albuquerque Saturday in support of the state's Constitutional Amendment #1 for the upcoming election. If the amendment passes, it will help allocate additional funds from the state's land grant permanent school fund to help with early...
nmag.gov
AG Balderas Announces Additional Guilty Verdicts in Case of Española Woman Accused of Voter Fraud
ALBUQUERQUE — Today, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced that a Rio Arriba County jury convicted Laura Seeds of two fourth degree felonies and one misdemeanor. The charges were in relation to her actions in the 2018 Española municipal election of engaging in intimidating conduct during a municipal election, coercing a voter, and disturbing polling places. Jurors returned their verdict in the same afternoon they began deliberating. Sentencing will be set at a later date.
Nob Hill wall remains standing following council vote
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A wall put up by a homeowner in Nob Hill will stand following a vote from Albuquerque city councilors. Homeowner Samuel Reynolds put up a front year wall at his home on Brockmont near Lomas and Washington. But the zoning rule for the area says a wall higher than three feet is only […]
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in New Mexico
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
New Mexico governor voids territorial orders targeting Native Americans
New Mexico's governor on Monday voided four pre-statehood proclamations that targeted Native Americans during what was a tumultuous time across the western frontier as federal soldiers tried to defeat Navajos, Apaches and others.
Judge grants motion against New Mexico Civil Guard
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge has granted the District Attorney’s motion in the aftermath of the tearing down of the Juan De Onate statue in Albuquerque in 2020. District Attorney Raul Torrez says with this motion being granted, the ‘New Mexico Civil Guard’ militia group cannot act as a form of military in the public […]
undark.org
In New Mexico, Unraveling the Plight of the Pinyon Jay
A nasal, laughing bird call echoed through the Ortiz Mountains in northern New Mexico this September. A couple of pinyon jays chattered loudly as they flew over the piñon pine and juniper woodlands that sweep across the foothills. “They have really fun calls,” said Peggy Darr, then the resource management specialist with Santa Fe County’s Open Space, Trails, and Parks Program. “They’re a very hard bird not to love.”
Santa Fe Reporter
SFPD deploys additional officers to Cerrillos Road corridor
SFPD deploys additional officers to Cerrillos Road corridor. Starting today, the Santa Fe Police Department will be deploying additional police officers in the Cerrillos Road corridor between St. Michael’s Drive to Richards Avenue. Titled “Centralized Aid,” the new operation, SFPD says, will include “proactive, targeted and highly visible patrols in the surrounding neighborhoods and business districts.” Officers will be in the area “to identify infractions of the law and to build relationships with the community,” with a focus including, but not limited to, disorderly conduct, illegal camping, criminal trespassing, narcotic violations and traffic Infractions. “The goal of Operation Centralized Aid is to increase the overall quality of life and safety in the focused area,” SFPD said in a social media post yesterday announcing the initiative. Last month, the city resumed enforcement of its ban on encampments, which had been suspended in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, The Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place opened its seasonal overnight shelter; the area around the shelter has been a flashpoint for concerns about crime from neighboring businesses and residents. The new Cerrillos Road-area patrol comes as SFPD reports an increase last month in the average number of motor vehicle thefts and arson. According to September crime statistics SFPD Police Chief Paul Joye is scheduled to present at today’s 4 pm city Public Safety Committee meeting, Santa Fe saw 13 cases of arson last month (compared to one in August) and 55 motor vehicle thefts—nine more than the month before. The 59 burglaries and breaking and entering cases represent a nearly 33% decrease. Assaults remained constant, with 136 last month.
Proposed changes for two major Albuquerque roads
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City of Albuquerque officials are hosting two public meetings Wednesday. Officials will go over preliminary designs for two major roads; Paseo Del Norte East of Unser and Unser north of Paseo. City officials are proposing big changes for both roads. The plans include more lanes, bike and pedestrian improvements, new signals and lighting. […]
rrobserver.com
Homeless man dies weeks after being beaten
Homicide detectives learned last week that a homeless man had died after being found beaten in September in Northwest Albuquerque. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said detectives were notified on Oct. 14 that 55-year-old David Kelhoyoma had died in the hospital from a brain bleed. “An autopsy was conducted,...
Albuquerque to host first major cannabis trade expo since recreational legalization
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Roughly six months from the start of legal recreational cannabis sales in New Mexico, Albuquerque is set to host a major cannabis trade show for the state’s newer multi-million dollar industry. As some industry pros think New Mexico’s cannabis scene has more room to grow, this weekend’s expo is expected to draw […]
beckersspine.com
New Mexico hospital secures $700K knee replacement robots
Presbyterian Santa Fe (N.M.) Medical Center is now offering robotic assisted knee replacement surgery using the Rosa Knee System, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported Oct. 17. Presbyterian received two Rosa Knee Systems in July through a collaboration with Nexus Health, an independent, multispecialty physician group whose orthopedic group operates the Presbyterian orthopedic center.
City of Albuquerque rolls out new plan to address housing crisis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is rolling out a new plan to address the ongoing housing crisis. The overall goal of the Housing Forward Albuquerque Plan is to increase the housing supply. To do that, the city is proposing a $5 million fund to convert unused commercial office space into roughly 1,000 residential units by 2025. They […]
Behind the Story: New Mexico’s medically fragile waiver program sued
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A KRQE News 13 investigation sheds light on a recent federal lawsuit filed against the state of New Mexico over allegations that its medically fragile waiver program is falling short. An Albuquerque family is among those who say their daughter isn’t getting the medical help the state program has promised. In the […]
KRQE News 13
Animal Humane New Mexico ready for walk-in adoptions
It is the mission of Animal Humane New Mexico, to help pets get off the streets and into a home full of care and love. They have a wide variety of animals to choose from that are looking for their forever home. Animal Humane is no longer conducting adoptions by...
Albuquerque considers new ‘noise cameras’ to crack down on loud cars
The city of Albuquerque is looking to crackdown on drivers with noisy cars.
