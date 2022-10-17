PEACOCK RELEASES OFFICIAL TRAILER AND KEY ART FOR POWERFUL NEW DOCUMENTARY THE REBELLIOUS LIFE OF MRS. ROSA PARKS

Read full article on original website
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
Black YouTuber visits ‘America’s most racist town’, trolls residents
A Black YouTuber visited what he called “America’s most racist town” in Boone County, Arkansas, to troll residents.Poudii, a creator known for prank videos, visited a supermarket in Harrison, dressed in a “Trump was right about everything” t-shirt to interview locals.Inside the store, a young man says he’s “not racist” before adding “mixed children don’t come out right.”The YouTuber also visits neighbouring town Zinc, where he claims the head of the KKK lives, where a man tells him that a white rock on the ground is better than him as it “serves a purpose.”Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Meghan Markle’s co-star responds to Deal or No Deal ‘bimbo’ claimsWallaby hops through Gateshead in second marsupial spotting in three yearsWhoopi Goldberg criticises Meghan Markle’s Deal or no Deal ‘bimbo’ comment
STORM KING ART CENTER HONORS DIRECTOR EMERITUS DAVID COLLENS AT ANNUAL GALA
Storm King Art Center hosted its 12th Annual Gala in the South Fields of the Art Center’s 500-acre grounds. The Storm King Award, an annual recognition of meaningful contributions in the fields of visual arts, landscape, and nature conservation, was given to Director Emeritus David Collens. Collens joined Storm King in 1974 and served as Director and Curator from 1976 to 2015 and Director and Chief Curator from 2015 through 2021.
Tricia Messeroux: A Multi-Media Visionary and Creative Entrepreneur
Tricia Messeroux is a multi-media visionary and creative entrepreneur and proof that it’s never too late to get off the fast track, you’re on – if that path was never the one you should have been tethered to the first place. A Senior VP in account management at a major ad agency by 30, the Boston bred, NYC based Renaissance woman was traveling the world constantly, but felt empty inside, stifled creatively and was spending way too much time away from her young family. After too long off-roading from her destiny, “T-Mezz” made the bold decision to sacrifice financial security to better feed her soul. Since taking charge of her life and tapping into a deeper vision of all she could contribute creatively, she has launched and developed three dynamic entities – Toddlewood, The T-Mezz Creative Group and the new web series “Foods and Dudes” – that are both personally fulfilling and culturally impactful.
Marck Angel Opens Up About New Project ‘SERAPHIM’
Marck Angel is here to bless the genres of pop and R&B with his smooth and sultry voice. A true multihyphenate, the New York dancer is a singer, songwriter, producer, and dancer, even stepping into the acting realm as seen in a few web series. Beyond the music, he prides himself in being a Black queer activist, being a voice for the people any chance he can.
Emerging Author S.P. Brown Debuts At #1 In Three Categories On Amazon With Her Debut Novel Gifts In Brown Paper Packages, An Emotionally Hard-Hitting Coming of Age Story Based on Her Real-Life Triumph Over Adversity
Drawing courageously from painful experiences of her childhood while embracing and sharing her hard-won self-truths for the first time, author S.P. Brown’s powerful debut novel Gifts in Brown Paper Packages has earned out of the box acclaim and success – including debuting at #1 in three categories on Amazon within the first 72 hours of its Christmas week release.
