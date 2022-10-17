PEACOCK RELEASES OFFICIAL TRAILER AND KEY ART FOR POWERFUL NEW DOCUMENTARY THE REBELLIOUS LIFE OF MRS. ROSA PARKS

Tricia Messeroux is a multi-media visionary and creative entrepreneur and proof that it’s never too late to get off the fast track, you’re on – if that path was never the one you should have been tethered to the first place. A Senior VP in account management at a major ad agency by 30, the Boston bred, NYC based Renaissance woman was traveling the world constantly, but felt empty inside, stifled creatively and was spending way too much time away from her young family. After too long off-roading from her destiny, “T-Mezz” made the bold decision to sacrifice financial security to better feed her soul. Since taking charge of her life and tapping into a deeper vision of all she could contribute creatively, she has launched and developed three dynamic entities – Toddlewood, The T-Mezz Creative Group and the new web series “Foods and Dudes” – that are both personally fulfilling and culturally impactful.

10 HOURS AGO