Victoria A Kranjcevich-Bratton
4d ago
Why is he continually out wreaking havoc on the community? oh wait, that would be from our incompetent Judicial system 🤬🤬
8
Albuquerque police: Man arrested for shooting wife at store
The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested a man accused of shooting his wife
Man arrested for Santa Fe bank robbery
The Santa Fe Regional Emergency Communication center received a call about a bank robbery at the Bank of America location on St. Michael's Drive.
KOAT 7
Friday night collision proves fatal for motorcyclist
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A motorcycle traveling at high speed collided with a vehicle making a U-turn Friday night at the intersection of Central Avenue NW and 86th Street, resulting in the death of the motorcyclist. The man riding the motorcycle, who was not identified, was wearing a helmet and...
APD searching for carjacking suspects who allegedly tried to sell the victim’s violin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is trying to track down a carjacker who also made off with a woman’s violin. The carjacking happened at the victim’s church near San Mateo and Comanche on October 10. The violin was in the car at the time. Police say a duo then tried to sell that […]
Albuquerque police respond to fatal weekend shooting
Police said they do not have information about any suspects at this time.
KOAT 7
Police investigate shooting at a Walmart in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police are investigating a shooting at the Walmart Neighborhood Market near San Mateo and I-40 Friday afternoon. Police say one woman was injured in the shooting and transported to the hospital. She is listed in critical but stable condition, according to APD. Police say there...
Albuquerque police investigating after person found dead on road
Officials said the Albuquerque Police Department's Motors Unit was called to the scene.
APD arrests suspect in connection to September murder
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested 37-year-old Henry Atkinson for the murder of Elijah Pino. Atkinson is accused of shooting Pino several times after getting off a city bus at Wyoming and Central. Police say surveillance video from nearby businesses and a city bus show Atkinson and several others getting into a […]
KOAT 7
Police investigate fatal crash involving motorcycle
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist. APD says it was a vehicle and motorcycle collision. The crash happened at 86th Street and Central Avenue and the area is closed as APD investigates. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital where they died of their injuries.
Española man charged with murder after shooting at trailer park
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office says a dispute turned deadly Monday night at a trailer park outside Española. Jerrid Maestas told police he was arguing with two drunk men who were later identified as Elmer Sanchez Sr. and Elmer Sanchez Jr. when they shot at him. However, Sanchez Jr. was shot and […]
Man who shot at deputies now accused of stealing cars
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Enrique Torres, the man who shot at a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputy, is back in jail. Torres is accused of stealing cars and stripping the stolen vehicles. Torres was caught Tuesday in the South Valley along with another man allegedly stripping stolen vehicles. Torres was arrested after a foot chase. Torres shot […]
Plea deal withdrawn for man charged in death of New Mexico woman a decade ago
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The state has withdrawn the plea deal for Anselmo Ortiz who is accused of being involved in the disappearance of Cindy Rivera more than a decade ago. Ortiz accepted the plea deal back in September but a non-negotiable term of that agreement was that he give up the location of Rivera’s remains […]
Man wanted for violating probation in Jemez burglaries is arrested
SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A man connected to burglaries in the Jemez area is behind bars, several months after a warrant was issued for his arrest. The Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested Nehemiah Hillhouse on September 30. Hillhouse pled guilty to two different burglaries in the Jemez area in 2017 which he committed with […]
New Mexico State Police arrest armed suspect in northern New Mexico
PECOS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police arrested Aurelio Carrasco who they say exposed himself to a couple in Pecos and then lead police on a chase. It started around 10:45 a.m. on October 20 when a man told police he and his wife were at a gas station when Carrasco pulled up in a […]
AOL Corp
'No one is above the law,' New Mexico D.A. warns on anniversary of deadly 'Rust' shooting
On the one-year anniversary of the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, a top prosecutor in New Mexico renewed her stark warning that "no one is above the law." A year ago Friday, actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed Hutchins and wounded the director Joel Souza during a rehearsal for the western "Rust" on a set near Santa Fe.
Sentencing expected for man charged with murdering Edgewood gas station employee
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Daniel Martinez, the man accused of gunning down an Edgewood gas station employee over less than $50, is expected to be sentenced Thursday. Martinez is charged with shooting and killing Michael Pelkey in 2018 after his accomplice robbed the Smith’s gas station where Pelkey was working. In all, seven people were involved in […]
Albuquerque man facing COVID relief fraud charges
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors have charged 24-year-old Pholopater Faltas with COVID relief fund fraud. They say from April to October 2020, Fatlas told people he would submit unemployment insurance applications to Workforce Solutions, then had that money deposited into his debit cards and bank accounts. In some cases, prosecutors say he gave people a small portion […]
Video: APD chases California man accused of trying to set fires at gas pumps
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department had to take down a driver who they think really wanted to blow up gas pumps around town. Police say 35-year-old Johnathan Nava, from California, had been spotted trying to start fires earlier in the night including a gas pump a few miles away. A chase led them […]
Albuquerque woman charged with stealing more than $8K in plants from multiple Albertson’s stores
Albuquerque's police chief says this crime is a strange one. A woman is charged with stealing thousands of dollars' worth of potted plants from Albuquerque grocery stores.
rrobserver.com
Homeless man dies weeks after being beaten
Homicide detectives learned last week that a homeless man had died after being found beaten in September in Northwest Albuquerque. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said detectives were notified on Oct. 14 that 55-year-old David Kelhoyoma had died in the hospital from a brain bleed. “An autopsy was conducted,...
