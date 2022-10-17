ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corrales, NM

Comments / 4

Victoria A Kranjcevich-Bratton
4d ago

Why is he continually out wreaking havoc on the community? oh wait, that would be from our incompetent Judicial system 🤬🤬

Related
KOAT 7

Friday night collision proves fatal for motorcyclist

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A motorcycle traveling at high speed collided with a vehicle making a U-turn Friday night at the intersection of Central Avenue NW and 86th Street, resulting in the death of the motorcyclist. The man riding the motorcycle, who was not identified, was wearing a helmet and...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Police investigate shooting at a Walmart in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police are investigating a shooting at the Walmart Neighborhood Market near San Mateo and I-40 Friday afternoon. Police say one woman was injured in the shooting and transported to the hospital. She is listed in critical but stable condition, according to APD. Police say there...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD arrests suspect in connection to September murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested 37-year-old Henry Atkinson for the murder of Elijah Pino. Atkinson is accused of shooting Pino several times after getting off a city bus at Wyoming and Central. Police say surveillance video from nearby businesses and a city bus show Atkinson and several others getting into a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Police investigate fatal crash involving motorcycle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist. APD says it was a vehicle and motorcycle collision. The crash happened at 86th Street and Central Avenue and the area is closed as APD investigates. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital where they died of their injuries.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Española man charged with murder after shooting at trailer park

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office says a dispute turned deadly Monday night at a trailer park outside Española. Jerrid Maestas told police he was arguing with two drunk men who were later identified as Elmer Sanchez Sr. and Elmer Sanchez Jr. when they shot at him. However, Sanchez Jr. was shot and […]
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

Man who shot at deputies now accused of stealing cars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Enrique Torres, the man who shot at a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputy, is back in jail. Torres is accused of stealing cars and stripping the stolen vehicles. Torres was caught Tuesday in the South Valley along with another man allegedly stripping stolen vehicles. Torres was arrested after a foot chase. Torres shot […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man facing COVID relief fraud charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors have charged 24-year-old Pholopater Faltas with COVID relief fund fraud. They say from April to October 2020, Fatlas told people he would submit unemployment insurance applications to Workforce Solutions, then had that money deposited into his debit cards and bank accounts. In some cases, prosecutors say he gave people a small portion […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Homeless man dies weeks after being beaten

Homicide detectives learned last week that a homeless man had died after being found beaten in September in Northwest Albuquerque. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said detectives were notified on Oct. 14 that 55-year-old David Kelhoyoma had died in the hospital from a brain bleed. “An autopsy was conducted,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

