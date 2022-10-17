Read full article on original website
Related
Cordele Dispatch
Crisp Area Harvest festival to happen this Weekend
Local festivals come in a wide variety of flavors and hues—certainly more than we could ever imagine—but how many of them do you actually go to? Local festivals and county fairs offer a lot of entertainment and thrill just as in the games played at the best online casino, showcasing everything from arts and crafts to hobbies, general interests, and food.
Cordele Dispatch
Two Arrested for Shoplifting with multiple charges
At approximately 3:00 pm on October 17th, 2022, thirty-one-year-old Christopher Shawn Vest of Camilla, Ga, was arrested at Walmart by officers from the Cordele Police Department after being seen shoplifting. Accompanying Vest was forty-year-old Shena Marie Pridmore of Dawson; officers also arrested her for shoplifting. Vest and Pridmore had been recognized by employees for shoplifting a few days prior.
Comments / 0