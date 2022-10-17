ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

Homebuilders aren't helping to lower home prices because they too are sitting on the sidelines waiting for inflation and mortgage rates to fall

Like prospective homeowners, homebuilders aren't happy with the housing market, either. Builder sentiment fell for a 10th straight month in October to decade lows, barring the 2020 lockdowns. High mortgage rates, low buyer demand, and material bottlenecks have also slowed home building. Homebuilders. They're just like you. Soaring costs are...
deseret.com

The housing market is backfiring on home flippers

The U.S. housing market has turned, and it’s starting to backfire on home flippers. Mortgage rates are now hovering around 7%, further straining housing affordability and pricing buyers out of the market. Meanwhile, inflation continues to pressurize labor costs, sending home building and renovations skyward. Home prices are starting to dip as sellers recalibrate their listing prices for falling demand, and even though inventory is starting to boost, it’s still lingering at low levels.
wallstreetpit.com

Another Big Shock to the Housing Market

The chief economist of the National Association of Realtors (NAR) says that if mortgage rates break above the 7% level, they could potentially jump to 8.5%. According to Bloomberg, the possibility of another 1.5 percentage points jump is based on a technical analysis by NAR’s Lawrence Yun, who studied key levels of resistance that borrowing costs will test after Thursday’s news about inflation hitting a 40-year high.
mansionglobal.com

As Home Prices and Mortgage Rates Stay High, Prospective Buyers Put Down Payments on Ice

Many Americans who spent years socking away enough money for a down payment to buy a house are now waiting on the sidelines until mortgage rates or home prices drop. Fannie Mae forecasts that mortgage lenders will complete 49% fewer single-family-home loans in 2022 than 2021. With mortgage rates pushing 7% and home prices still high, buyers often park their down-payment money in low-yield accounts, financial advisers say. While relatively safe, the funds often collect more dust than interest.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Money

Mortgage Rates Are So High That Buyers Are Looking at Smaller Homes

Homebuyers in many U.S. markets are being forced to settle for smaller homes as they confront the realities of rising mortgage rates and high asking prices. The median-size home considered affordable to buyers with $3,000 monthly housing budgets shrunk in the past year by more than 100 square feet in most of the 50 largest markets, according to a new analysis by real estate brokerage Redfin.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fortune

Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression

National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
MySanAntonio

This Fall's Latest Housing Stats Are Hiding a Surprising Upside for Homebuyers

Although the fall season is traditionally the best time of year to buy a house, homebuyers out there right now might not feel that way—and for good reason. We looked at the latest real estate statistics in our column “How’s the Housing Market This Week?" We found that this year's seasonal high point for buyers is up against some strong headwinds—including skyrocketing interest rates, soaring inflation, and overall economic volatility not seen since the Great Recession in 2008.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

U.S. single-family home starts fall to lowest level in more than two years

Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilding fell more than expected in September and the number of new groundbreakings for single-family homes tumbled to the lowest level in more than two years, according to Census Bureau data out Wednesday that showed the ongoing impact of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes on the housing market.
US News and World Report

Home Builders as Gloomy as Ever, Survey Shows

Builder confidence fell to 2012 levels in October, the National Association of Home Builders said Tuesday, further evidence that high mortgage rates and inflation are taking their toll on the housing market. [. READ:. Slumping Housing Market in the Spotlight ]. The NAHB index fell to 38, a level not...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

The 'bubbliest' housing market in Canada with a median home price is $1.2 million is a grim preview of what could happen in US cities

Canada's formerly hot housing market has rapidly cooled, especially in Toronto. That's because, similarly to the US, soaring home prices and mortgage rates have slowed demand. Canada's bubbly real estate markets is a cautionary tale for what could happen in the US. Canada's rapidly cooling housing ecosystem may provide clues...
TheStreet

Housing Market Slump Forecast Continues Into Late 2023

High mortgage rates and elevated housing prices remain major roadblocks for home buying, pushing builder sentiment to fall again in October, the 10th consecutive month. The rapid slump in the housing market is likely to continue well into 2023 as the Federal Reserve continues tightening its monetary policy. The weakened...
KTVZ

New home building retreated in September as rising mortgage rates scare off buyers

Home building pulled back in September, as buyers faced spiking mortgage rates that have made homes increasingly unaffordable. September housing starts, a measure of new home construction, dropped 8.1% from August, and were down 7.7% from a year ago, according to the US Census Bureau. After a big drop earlier this spring, housing starts had been holding relatively steady up until July when rising mortgage rates spurred more prospective buyers to sit on the sidelines.

