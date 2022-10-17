ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WANE-TV

Shaq Leonard back on practice field for Colts

INDIANAPOLIS – Shaquille Leonard has embarked on his second comeback in two months. The Indianapolis Colts’ All-Pro linebacker was back on the practice field Wednesday, 17 days after suffering a concussion and a broken nose in week 4 against the Tennessee Titans. The fractured nose was “significant,’’ according to coach Frank Reich, and required surgery.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WILX-TV

Texans Let Go of Vice President

-HOUSTON (AP) - The Associated Press has confirmed that the Houston Texans have parted ways with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby. Easterby came to Houston in 2019 after working for the New England Patriots for several years. He was hired as executive vice president of team development before being promoted to his current role in January 2020. He was close to team owner Cal McNair and gained more power in the organization after coach and general manager Bill O’Brien was fired following the team’s 0-4 start in 2020.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Colts stalled offense gets jump start with no-huddle

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Ryan finally got the Colts stalled offense moving. Whether the up-tempo style becomes a weekly staple has not been decided. Just days after Indianapolis delivered its most productive performance all season, coach Frank Reich remains non-committal on whether he will continue using the no-huddle offense as much as they did last weekend. Ryan, for one, isn’t opposed — especially after throwing 58 passes. “You do what you have to do in order to win football games,” Ryan said. “Obviously, that’s not going to be every week where you’re throwing the football that much. The good part about our guys is, to a man, they’re not really worried about how we do it. It’s just finding a way to get it done.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Inside the Huddle: What's at stake against the Titans

INDIANAPOLIS — It's a huge week for the Indianapolis Colts. If the team beats the Tennessee Titans Sunday they'll take over the top spot in the AFC South. Quarterback Matt Ryan told 13Sports Director Dave Calabro that the team is fired up ahead of the big game. "We know...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Longtime NFL Pro Bowl Tight End Announces His Retirement

After spending well over a decade in the NFL, tight end Delanie Walker has officially decided to retire. On Tuesday morning, Walker announced his retirement from football. He went out of his way to thank the Titans organization. "I would say it worked out better than I could have imagined,"...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears can reference new Titans stadium for future

The Tennessee Titans reached an agreement with the Mayor of Nashville, John Cooper, to depart Nissan Stadium and build a new one of their own, according to Axios. Similarly, the Bears are looking to leave Soldier Field to build a stadium of their own. The Titans also paid rent at Nissan Stadium, as the Bears did with Soldier Field.
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

DeAndre Hopkins responds after Jack Easterby let go by Houston Texans

DeAndre Hopkins had a lot to celebrate Monday. The star Arizona Cardinals wide receiver was added back to the team's active roster after serving a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy. He also got a piece of enjoyable news from his old team. The Houston Texans, off...
HOUSTON, TX

