Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
Related
Easterby out: Texans part ways with controversial front office executive
The Texans bye week was quiet, but on this Monday, Jack Easterby, who was executive vice president of football operations, is out of a job, a front office shakeup.
First look: Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans odds and lines
The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) visit the Tennessee Titans (3-2) in a battle for first place in the AFC South Sunday. Kickoff from Nissan Stadium is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we look at Colts vs. Titans odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
WANE-TV
Shaq Leonard back on practice field for Colts
INDIANAPOLIS – Shaquille Leonard has embarked on his second comeback in two months. The Indianapolis Colts’ All-Pro linebacker was back on the practice field Wednesday, 17 days after suffering a concussion and a broken nose in week 4 against the Tennessee Titans. The fractured nose was “significant,’’ according to coach Frank Reich, and required surgery.
Titans' Derrick Henry on verge of making history in Week 7 vs. Colts
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is on the cusp of having a potentially historic day in front of the home fans inside Nissan Stadium during a divisional matchup against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7. As many of you already know, the Alabama product recently surpassed 7,000 rushing yards...
WILX-TV
Texans Let Go of Vice President
-HOUSTON (AP) - The Associated Press has confirmed that the Houston Texans have parted ways with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby. Easterby came to Houston in 2019 after working for the New England Patriots for several years. He was hired as executive vice president of team development before being promoted to his current role in January 2020. He was close to team owner Cal McNair and gained more power in the organization after coach and general manager Bill O’Brien was fired following the team’s 0-4 start in 2020.
Colts stalled offense gets jump start with no-huddle
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Ryan finally got the Colts stalled offense moving. Whether the up-tempo style becomes a weekly staple has not been decided. Just days after Indianapolis delivered its most productive performance all season, coach Frank Reich remains non-committal on whether he will continue using the no-huddle offense as much as they did last weekend. Ryan, for one, isn’t opposed — especially after throwing 58 passes. “You do what you have to do in order to win football games,” Ryan said. “Obviously, that’s not going to be every week where you’re throwing the football that much. The good part about our guys is, to a man, they’re not really worried about how we do it. It’s just finding a way to get it done.”
Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 7 injury report: Wednesday
The bye week is officially in the rearview mirror as the Tennessee Titans now shift their focus toward the first of 12 straight games to close out the regular season. The Titans (3-2) host the Colts (3-2-1) on Sunday in a battle for sole possession of first place in the AFC South.
WTHR
Inside the Huddle: What's at stake against the Titans
INDIANAPOLIS — It's a huge week for the Indianapolis Colts. If the team beats the Tennessee Titans Sunday they'll take over the top spot in the AFC South. Quarterback Matt Ryan told 13Sports Director Dave Calabro that the team is fired up ahead of the big game. "We know...
Watch: Every Titans sack through the first five games
The Tennessee Titans have been ravaged by injuries early on this season, and while many positions have been impacted, perhaps none have been more so than the outside linebacker group. Tennessee lost Harold Landry for the entire 2022 campaign due to a torn ACL, Ola Adeniyi has missed the last...
Colts' Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines practicing to begin Week 7
Indianapolis Colts running backs Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and Nyheim Hines (concussion) were both on the field for practice to begin Week 7. Both Taylor and Hines were inactive in Week 6 when the Colts beat the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. It was Deon Jackson who carried the backfield, taking 22 touches for 121 total yards and a touchdown.
Longtime NFL Pro Bowl Tight End Announces His Retirement
After spending well over a decade in the NFL, tight end Delanie Walker has officially decided to retire. On Tuesday morning, Walker announced his retirement from football. He went out of his way to thank the Titans organization. "I would say it worked out better than I could have imagined,"...
Bears can reference new Titans stadium for future
The Tennessee Titans reached an agreement with the Mayor of Nashville, John Cooper, to depart Nissan Stadium and build a new one of their own, according to Axios. Similarly, the Bears are looking to leave Soldier Field to build a stadium of their own. The Titans also paid rent at Nissan Stadium, as the Bears did with Soldier Field.
FOX Sports
DeAndre Hopkins responds after Jack Easterby let go by Houston Texans
DeAndre Hopkins had a lot to celebrate Monday. The star Arizona Cardinals wide receiver was added back to the team's active roster after serving a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy. He also got a piece of enjoyable news from his old team. The Houston Texans, off...
Comments / 0