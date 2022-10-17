The Strange Allure of Escape Rooms

Unity Escape Rooms

The clock is ticking faster and faster, and with each ping of your watch, your heart rate rises a little more. You and your comrades have awoken to discover you are handcuffed to the wall of an abandoned shack. You breathe in and out in an attempt to swaddle your nervous system and concentrate on the task at hand – solving a numeric puzzle. This obstacle is essential in your journey towards freedom, and is critical to escaping the impending zombie hoard outside. Your friend peers over your shoulder and offers a clue that just might save the game. You expel a sigh of relief which is quickly clipped by the realization that the escape room has just begun.

For a generation nurtured by hair-raising video games and privy to “choose your own adventure” novels, Escape rooms offer a similar adrenaline-releasing, nail-biting experience. Not far off from the 2001-debuting reality show The Amazing Race, these smaller scale puzzles microdose the excitement of a thrilling global adventure. Escape rooms especially appeal to the 20 and 30 somethings who are looking for a unique activity for a special event or a friend’s night out.

Image by Peter H from Pixabay

How It Works

Unity Escape Rooms offers a real-life adventure, where players are “locked” in a room and must complete various tasks in order to escape. In this race against the clock, players must work together, find clues, and solve puzzles to locate the key to escape the room. A Unity Escape Room experience promotes teamwork, problem-solving, and heightened observation. Well beyond the monotony of watching a movie or playing video games, here you find yourself actually immersed in the adventure.

Explore Unity Escape Rooms

At Unity Escape Rooms, we are a top-rated entertainment venue across Southern California and are sure to give you a night you’ll remember. Here, we bring together engaging storytelling, immersive themes, and unique challenges to create an unforgettable experience. Our versatile escape room narratives ensure that there is an activity for everyone within our walls. Try an undead adventure as you run from zombies in A Killer’s Lodge or explore the seedy urban underbelly as a member of the infamous Parrish Mob Family in The Kitchen Nightmare.

With locations in Rancho Cucamonga and Redlands, we have a slew of entertainment options for friends and family. Our escape rooms average 60 minutes, meaning you have ample time to put your minds together and come out on top. Explore intermediate or advanced options to meet your desired difficulty level and try out different narratives to find your group favorite.

Looking for some tips? Check out our article on how to beat an escape room to prepare for your first escape room experience here at Unity Escape Rooms.