ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HeySoCal

The Strange Allure of Escape Rooms

By Guest Contributor
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 2 days ago

Unity Escape Rooms

The clock is ticking faster and faster, and with each ping of your watch, your heart rate rises a little more. You and your comrades have awoken to discover you are handcuffed to the wall of an abandoned shack. You breathe in and out in an attempt to swaddle your nervous system and concentrate on the task at hand – solving a numeric puzzle. This obstacle is essential in your journey towards freedom, and is critical to escaping the impending zombie hoard outside. Your friend peers over your shoulder and offers a clue that just might save the game. You expel a sigh of relief which is quickly clipped by the realization that the escape room has just begun.

For a generation nurtured by hair-raising video games and privy to “choose your own adventure” novels, Escape rooms offer a similar adrenaline-releasing, nail-biting experience. Not far off from the 2001-debuting reality show The Amazing Race, these smaller scale puzzles microdose the excitement of a thrilling global adventure. Escape rooms especially appeal to the 20 and 30 somethings who are looking for a unique activity for a special event or a friend’s night out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fXPLU_0icuYASR00
Image by Peter H from Pixabay

How It Works

Unity Escape Rooms offers a real-life adventure, where players are “locked” in a room and must complete various tasks in order to escape. In this race against the clock, players must work together, find clues, and solve puzzles to locate the key to escape the room. A Unity Escape Room experience promotes teamwork, problem-solving, and heightened observation. Well beyond the monotony of watching a movie or playing video games, here you find yourself actually immersed in the adventure.

Explore Unity Escape Rooms

At Unity Escape Rooms, we are a top-rated entertainment venue across Southern California and are sure to give you a night you’ll remember. Here, we bring together engaging storytelling, immersive themes, and unique challenges to create an unforgettable experience. Our versatile escape room narratives ensure that there is an activity for everyone within our walls. Try an undead adventure as you run from zombies in A Killer’s Lodge or explore the seedy urban underbelly as a member of the infamous Parrish Mob Family in The Kitchen Nightmare.

With locations in Rancho Cucamonga and Redlands, we have a slew of entertainment options for friends and family. Our escape rooms average 60 minutes, meaning you have ample time to put your minds together and come out on top. Explore intermediate or advanced options to meet your desired difficulty level and try out different narratives to find your group favorite.

Looking for some tips? Check out our article on how to beat an escape room to prepare for your first escape room experience here at Unity Escape Rooms.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Watch: Eerie Vanishing Figure Appears in Background of Camping IVideo

A YouTuber filming a camping instructional video was taken aback when he reviewed his footage and noticed a man briefly appears in the background of the scene before seemingly vanishing into thin air. The spooky incident reportedly occurred at a lake in Northern Ontario during the making of what was meant to be a demonstration of how to cook S'mores using a Swedish stove. In the video, as the outdoorsman prepares a spot outside of his cabin for filming and his dog wanders around in front of the camera, a man can be seen off in the distance walking towards the shore of the lake. However, before he completely moves out of frame, the mysterious stranger inexplicably fades into nothing and disappears from sight.
Outsider.com

Tourists Beg to Get Trampled by Moose While Filming Way Too Close: VIDEO

Checking out wildlife in its natural habitat is an exciting experience. That’s one of the many reasons why millions of tourists flock to our nation’s scenic national parks and other scenic parks, caves, canyons, and forests year-round. Visitors can get what is often a once-in-a-lifetime glimpse of some of the country’s most incredible sights when visiting these awe-inspiring areas. Sights such as these wandering moose that were recently captured in an Instagram video. However, as the Insta post quickly not, tourists visiting these natural areas are just begging for trouble when they get a little too close to these natural wonders.
UTAH STATE
intheknow.com

See how ths family of 8 navigates life in an RV

With eight people living under one roof, Floshea (@floshea_harrigan) and Kalil Harrigan’s fifth-wheel RV gives a whole new meaning to the term “full house.” On this episode of Dream Big, Live Small, the couple gives viewers a tour of their lively family’s RV, proving home is really where the heart is.
Mens Journal

Best Bikepacking Gear to Make Your Next Ride-Camp-Ride Trip a Success

Ride your bike, camp, ride your bike, camp…bikepacking might just be the perfect blend of adventures. Not only can you cover a lot more ground compared to traditional backpacking, you also can carry more gear to make your campsite that much more comfortable. Of course you don't want to overload yourself with too much stuff, […]
aiexpress.io

Dreamlight Valley is a waking nightmare and Disney must be stopped

Loads of the dialogue round Dreamlight Valley – Disney’s astonishingly flagrant Stardew Valley rip-off – has been round the way it holds up mechanically towards its cosy farming friends. It’s definitely price speaking about issues similar to crop variety, villager interplay, and hoe-feel in a sport like this… however no person appears to be addressing Dreamlight’s distinctive characteristic. That at any second, an evil cartoon lion impressed by Adolf Hitler might transfer into city.
The Guardian

Snack bars galore: the wonder of football food

A Thursday morning in July and tourists gather outside the birthplace of the Patron Saint of Football Snack Bars. There are seven such visitors in all – a family of four, a pair of bronzed pensioners and a lone lady in a floral bucket hat. She ponders a segment of paper, the family point at phone screens and bicker like starved hens, and the couple battle to open an umbrella as if calculating how to assemble an AK-47 rifle for the first time. It is gently thrilling to find these disciples of our game’s culture here, outside 29 Main Street, Roslin, in Midlothian. They too must have come to see where John Lawson Johnston, genius inventor of Bovril, was born.
petapixel.com

Photographer Tasked with Capturing Underwater Graduation Class Photo

A photographer was tasked with capturing a graduation class photo, but with a twist; it had to be done underwater. Sailor 1st Class Valerie LeClair was given the difficult task of capturing the underwater shot of Royal Canadian Navy Divers who had recently passed a diving course. The shoot took...
tinyhousetalk.com

Abandoning the American Dream For Real Happiness in Their Skoolie

Tawny and Mike had the American Dream — a home, a gym, and all the trappings of modern life. But they felt trapped and unhappy despite their circumstances and wanted to find more. So they started selling everything and building a school bus home!. It’s been four years, and...
MONTANA STATE
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy