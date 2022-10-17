Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady & Gisele handling divorce very differently
As star quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen undergo what looks to be a very public divorce with many speculating on the many potential reasons for their split, the two spent their weekends in two very different ways. Brady spent his weekend on the football field as...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts as Commanders sign veteran quarterback
The Washington Commanders are suddenly in need of some help at the quarterback position after starter Carson Wentz suffered a finger injury that will keep him on the sideline for several weeks. While veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke is expected to serve as the team’s starter with Wentz sidelined, the team still needs some depth, and they’re addressing that concern by bringing in former Georgia Bulldogs star quarterback Jake Fromm.
What Mike Tomlin said about reported Trubisky/Johnson dust up
Here is what Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin said of a reported confrontation between Mitch Trubisky & Diontae Johnson at half of the Jets game
Steelers’ Chase Claypool reportedly ‘available,’ receiver-needy Packers named as likely suitor
Steelers receiver Chase Claypool is reportedly “available” ahead of next month’s NFL trade deadline with the Packers seen as his strongest suitor.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to stunning Baltimore Ravens news
It’s no secret that the Baltimore Ravens have struggled to close out games this season as the team has held double-digit leads in each of their three losses this season, including Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants. But a stunning stat really puts those struggles into perspective.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to shocking Mac Jones report
The New England Patriots have not skipped a beat in the absence of starting quarterback Mac Jones, winning each of the last two games under rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe. Now reports have emerged that suggest Mac Jones may have some serious issues with the New England Patriots at the moment.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Kansas City Chiefs news
The Kansas City Chiefs already have one of the most dominant teams in the NFL, but based on a recent roster move involving star tight end Travis Kelce, it appears that the Super Bowl contender could be trying to make a few moves to bolster its lineup for the rest of the season.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Miami Dolphins vs. Pittsburgh Steelers – NFL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Miami Dolphins (3-3) are touchdown favorites as they look to halt their three-game losing streak in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4) on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. A total of 44 points has been set for this game. Dolphins vs. Steelers Predictions. Dolphins vs....
thecomeback.com
Julian Edelman picks side in Patriots’ quarterback situation
The impressive play of rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has stirred up some controversy about who should be the long-term starter for the New England Patriots. Former Patriots star Julian Edelman weighed in on the team’s quarterback situation on Wednesday. On “Inside the NFL,” Edelman revealed that he believes the...
thecomeback.com
Ravens sign three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver
The Baltimore Ravens, desperate for wide receiver depth, have signed veteran DeSean Jackson. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news Tuesday afternoon. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The 35-year-old Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, gives the Ravens another deep threat along with speedsters Rashod Bateman and Devin...
thecomeback.com
Ron Rivera names starting QB after Carson Wentz injury
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has made a decision on Tuesday as to who will start at quarterback in the absence of starting quarterback Carson Wentz. Rivera announced on Tuesday that veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke will start at quarterback for the Commanders this week for their upcoming game against the Green Bay Packers.
thecomeback.com
NFL executive has shocking roughing the passer comments
The NFL world has been going crazy the past few weeks after a few exceptionally soft roughing the passer calls have had massive impacts on multiple NFL games with Tom Brady benefitting from a generous call against the Atlanta Falcons and Derek Carr getting bailed out of a strip sack against the Kansas City Chiefs. But don’t expect the NFL to rush into any changes.
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Bills on top, Giants climb; how far do Packers, 49ers fall?
It's always kind of the NFL to drop one of these weeks on us to remind everyone that we don't know anything. Admittedly, Week 6 was not the most thrilling slate of games from beginning to end, but it sure as hell was one of the most surprising weekends of the year.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to concerning Hollywood Brown update
On Sunday afternoon, the Arizona Cardinals suffered a 19-9 lopsided loss to the Seattle Seahawks, but the game wasn’t the only thing the Cardinals lost as it appears the team could be without star wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown for the rest of the season. According to...
Yardbarker
Steelers Talented Rookie DL DeMarvin Leal Underwent Meniscus Surgery, But Expects To Return At Some Point In 2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers were quite happy when Texas A&M defensive lineman, DeMarvin Leal fell to them in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Many scouts saw him as a first-round talent, but his draft stock dropped for a few reasons. While he was a raw product coming out of college, Leal earned increasing playing time over the first month with the Steelers. He recently picked up a knee injury and was eventually placed on IR.
thecomeback.com
Bill Belichick reveals loss of “impossible to replace” player
While most NFL fans might not give much thought to the guys playing special teams, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick certainly isn’t one of those people. When the team lost special teamer Cody Davis to an injury this week, Belichick knew exactly how big of a loss it was.
thecomeback.com
NFL world blasts Tom Brady for controversial quote
During the NFL offseason, Tom Brady caused quite a stir when he initially announced his retirement from the NFL only to simply un-retire and return to football just a few months later. Following his decision to return, Brady is now getting blasted for complaining about the time commitment of playing in the NFL.
thecomeback.com
Russell Wilson, Broncos panned after latest primetime disaster
Briefly during Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, it seemed as though the unfortunate narratives that followed the Denver Broncos for their first five games of the 2022 season would be paused for a week. But unfortunately the Broncos and their fans, the rest of the game told a much different story.
thecomeback.com
NFL world roasts latest corny Russell Wilson ad
It’s safe to say when the Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, neither the franchise or the quarterback saw their season transpiring like it has. Wilson reportedly wants to play through a hamstring injury for which he underwent an MRI on Tuesday after last week’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football. He has already been booed by his new fans multiple times throughout the season.
