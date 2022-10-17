ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AEW Dynamite Results For October 18, 2022

Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ AEW Dynamite results for October 18, 2022!. AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Triangle (c) vs. Best Friends. Fenix hits a double cutter for the win. Winner AND NEW AEW World Trios Champions: Death Triangle. PAC and Fenix exchange words with one another after the match...
MVP & Omos Will Be Appearing On Tomorrow Night’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown

Omos and MVP will be appearing on tomorrow night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. The company announced today that the two men will be showing up to confront Braun Strowman. You can check out the current lineup for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown below:. * WWE Women’s Tag...
AEW Is In Talks to Buy Out CM Punk’s Contract

CM Punk, Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks were involved in a backstage fight at AEW all Out after Punk ripped Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs at the media scrum following the show. Punk defeated Jon Moxley at AEW All Out 2022 to reclaim...
Kevin Nash’s Son, Tristen Nash, Passes Away

Sean Ross Sapp reported today that Tristen Nash, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, passed away at the age of 26. Tristen had recently started working on Kevin Nash’s “Kliq This” podcast alongside Sean Oliver. This comes seven months after Kevin lost his best friend Scott Hall. Today actually marks the anniversary of Hall’s birthday.
NJPW Announces The First-Ever TAMASHII Match, KENTA To Be Featured

New Japan Pro Wrestling will be holding its first-ever NJPW TAMASHII match on November 11th in Christchurch, New Zealand. The match will feature KENTA facing off against Andrew Villalobos. You can check out the official announcement below:. The first match for the birth of NJPW TAMASHII has been made, as...
Aussie Open Proposes Three-Way Tag Team Match For Upcoming NJPW Show

Fresh off the heels of their blistering tag team match against IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR, there might not be a hotter tag team act right now than Aussie Open. Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher have been on a hell of a run in the tag ranks of late, and they’ve got an idea about whom their next opponents could be.
The Miz Has Been Working With A Busted Bursa Sac

While The Miz faked an injury to Dexter Lumis on Monday’s episode of RAW, it turns out that he’s actually been working through a legitimate injury. During a recent appearance on NFL running back Austin Ekeler’s “Ekeler’s Edge” podcast, Missionary Mike commented on working with a busted bursa sac. For those unaware, that is a fluid sac that reduces friction in joints.
Bret Hart Calls His British Bulldog Match The Only Worthwhile SummerSlam 1992 Match

Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart has called his SummerSlam 1992 clash with the British Bulldog as the only worthwhile match on the card. SummerSlam 1992 took place at Wembley Stadium in London, England, and was WWE’s biggest event in the UK until this year’s Clash at the Castle pay-per-view event.
Title Match Added To NWA Hard Times 3

A new match has been announced for the NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event. During Tuesday night’s episode of NWA Powerrr, it was revealed that Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige and Ella Envy) will put their belts on the line against Madi and Missa Kate. Pretty Empowered first won the...
Report: Ring Of Honor Broadcasting Update Expected Very Soon

An update on Ring of Honor’s broadcasting situation and a possible deal is expected to be made soon. In March, AEW President Tony Khan purchased Ring of Honor and made a rare appearance on AEW Dynamite to make the announcement. Bryan Alverez of the Wrestling Observer reports that there...
The Updated WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Card – 6 Matches Confirmed

Following this week’s episode of WWE NXT, we now have the final card for this Saturday night’s NXT Halloween Havoc pay-per-view event. You can check out the complete WWE NXT Halloween Havoc pay-per-view lineup below:. NXT Championship Match:. Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh. NXT Women’s...
World Middleweight Title Bout Announced For MLW Fightland 2022

MLW Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker will be defending his title against Lince Dorado at the upcoming Fightland TV tapings. You can check out the official announcement from Major League Wrestling below:. MLW today announced World Middleweight Championship bout: World Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker vs. Lince Dorado at MLW FIGHTLAND ’22...
Big Title Match Added To Tonight’s Live Episode Of AEW Rampage

We’ve got a new match announced for tonight’s live episode of AEW Rampage. On Thursday, the company announced that Orange Cassidy will defend his AEW All-Atlantic Championship against RUSH and Preston Vance in a three-way match. As Alex Marvez was interviewing Vance in a bar at Daily’s Pace,...
WWE NXT Results for October 18, 2022

Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT is presented from the WWE Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. Follow along here for results of all the matches and noteworthy moments and keep refreshing for updates. Be sure to chat it up in the comments below and tell us your thoughts while watching this episode!
ORLANDO, FL
AEW Dynamite Ratings For 10/18/22

Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS pulled in 752,000 viewers, down from the show last week that did 983,000 viewers. They drew a 0.26 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.32. AEW Dynamite ranked #8 in the top 150 shows on cable...

