Matt Hardy Thinks Jeff Hardy’s Decision To Join TNA Wrestling In 2010 Reflected Back On Him In WWE
In 2010, Jeff Hardy opted to join TNA Wrestling after finishing up with WWE. Jeff stayed with the promotion until The Hardy Boyz returned to WWE in 2017. During the latest Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast. Matt admitted that when Jeff went to TNA, the possibility of going there with him was in the back of his mind.
AEW Dynamite Results For October 18, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ AEW Dynamite results for October 18, 2022!. AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Triangle (c) vs. Best Friends. Fenix hits a double cutter for the win. Winner AND NEW AEW World Trios Champions: Death Triangle. PAC and Fenix exchange words with one another after the match...
WWE Declined AEW’s Request That Would’ve Allowed Billy Gunn To Be Part Of DX Reunion
WWE celebrated 25 years of D-Generation X, with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and X-Pac coming to the ring for a segment on the October 10th edition of Raw. Billy Gunn, who is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling, wasn’t part of the segment. Dave Meltzer reported in...
MVP & Omos Will Be Appearing On Tomorrow Night’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown
Omos and MVP will be appearing on tomorrow night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. The company announced today that the two men will be showing up to confront Braun Strowman. You can check out the current lineup for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown below:. * WWE Women’s Tag...
AEW Is In Talks to Buy Out CM Punk’s Contract
CM Punk, Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks were involved in a backstage fight at AEW all Out after Punk ripped Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs at the media scrum following the show. Punk defeated Jon Moxley at AEW All Out 2022 to reclaim...
Kevin Nash’s Son, Tristen Nash, Passes Away
Sean Ross Sapp reported today that Tristen Nash, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, passed away at the age of 26. Tristen had recently started working on Kevin Nash’s “Kliq This” podcast alongside Sean Oliver. This comes seven months after Kevin lost his best friend Scott Hall. Today actually marks the anniversary of Hall’s birthday.
Bret Hart Calls Dusty Rhodes One Of The Smartest Guys He Ever Knew In The Business
While WWE Hall of Famer Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart didn’t have a great run in WCW, he was a big fan of Dusty Rhodes. During a recent virtual signing for Highspots, the Hitman praised the American Dream as one of the smartest guys he’s ever known in the professional wrestling business.
NJPW Announces The First-Ever TAMASHII Match, KENTA To Be Featured
New Japan Pro Wrestling will be holding its first-ever NJPW TAMASHII match on November 11th in Christchurch, New Zealand. The match will feature KENTA facing off against Andrew Villalobos. You can check out the official announcement below:. The first match for the birth of NJPW TAMASHII has been made, as...
Aussie Open Proposes Three-Way Tag Team Match For Upcoming NJPW Show
Fresh off the heels of their blistering tag team match against IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR, there might not be a hotter tag team act right now than Aussie Open. Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher have been on a hell of a run in the tag ranks of late, and they’ve got an idea about whom their next opponents could be.
NJPW Strong Detonation Announced For November, Nick Gage vs. Lio Rush Set For GCW
New Japan Pro Wrestling is set to host a new event, Strong Detonation, in Los Angeles next month. The promotion has announced that the event will take place on November 20 from the Vermont Hollywood. You can check out the official announcement below:. STRONG Returns to the Vermont Hollywood November...
The Miz Has Been Working With A Busted Bursa Sac
While The Miz faked an injury to Dexter Lumis on Monday’s episode of RAW, it turns out that he’s actually been working through a legitimate injury. During a recent appearance on NFL running back Austin Ekeler’s “Ekeler’s Edge” podcast, Missionary Mike commented on working with a busted bursa sac. For those unaware, that is a fluid sac that reduces friction in joints.
Bret Hart Calls His British Bulldog Match The Only Worthwhile SummerSlam 1992 Match
Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart has called his SummerSlam 1992 clash with the British Bulldog as the only worthwhile match on the card. SummerSlam 1992 took place at Wembley Stadium in London, England, and was WWE’s biggest event in the UK until this year’s Clash at the Castle pay-per-view event.
Title Match Added To NWA Hard Times 3
A new match has been announced for the NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event. During Tuesday night’s episode of NWA Powerrr, it was revealed that Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige and Ella Envy) will put their belts on the line against Madi and Missa Kate. Pretty Empowered first won the...
Report: Ring Of Honor Broadcasting Update Expected Very Soon
An update on Ring of Honor’s broadcasting situation and a possible deal is expected to be made soon. In March, AEW President Tony Khan purchased Ring of Honor and made a rare appearance on AEW Dynamite to make the announcement. Bryan Alverez of the Wrestling Observer reports that there...
The Updated WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Card – 6 Matches Confirmed
Following this week’s episode of WWE NXT, we now have the final card for this Saturday night’s NXT Halloween Havoc pay-per-view event. You can check out the complete WWE NXT Halloween Havoc pay-per-view lineup below:. NXT Championship Match:. Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh. NXT Women’s...
World Middleweight Title Bout Announced For MLW Fightland 2022
MLW Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker will be defending his title against Lince Dorado at the upcoming Fightland TV tapings. You can check out the official announcement from Major League Wrestling below:. MLW today announced World Middleweight Championship bout: World Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker vs. Lince Dorado at MLW FIGHTLAND ’22...
NJPW President Is ‘Angry’ About Karl Anderson Missing NJPW Battle Autumn Event Due To WWE
New Japan Pro Wrestling President Takami Ohbari isn’t happy about Karl Anderson missing his NEVER Openweight Title defense at NJPW’s ‘Battle Autumn’ event. Of course, this is due to Anderson (and Luke Gallows) re-signing with WWE. As we’ve been reporting here on eWn, Karl Anderson was...
Big Title Match Added To Tonight’s Live Episode Of AEW Rampage
We’ve got a new match announced for tonight’s live episode of AEW Rampage. On Thursday, the company announced that Orange Cassidy will defend his AEW All-Atlantic Championship against RUSH and Preston Vance in a three-way match. As Alex Marvez was interviewing Vance in a bar at Daily’s Pace,...
WWE NXT Results for October 18, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT is presented from the WWE Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. Follow along here for results of all the matches and noteworthy moments and keep refreshing for updates. Be sure to chat it up in the comments below and tell us your thoughts while watching this episode!
AEW Dynamite Ratings For 10/18/22
Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS pulled in 752,000 viewers, down from the show last week that did 983,000 viewers. They drew a 0.26 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.32. AEW Dynamite ranked #8 in the top 150 shows on cable...
