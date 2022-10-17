Read full article on original website
SFGate
Jack Harlow To Host ‘SNL’ and Perform Double Duty as Musical Guest on Oct. 29
Jack Harlow will serve as the host and musical guest on the next episode of “Saturday Night Live,” set to air on Oct. 29. “SNL” announced the booking on this week’s episode, which also features another music star as both host and musical guest: Megan Thee Stallion.
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld to perform in Buffalo in April
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Comedian Jerry Seinfeld will be in Buffalo next spring. Seinfeld will be performing at Shea's Buffalo Theatre stage April 21, 2023. Seinfeld got his big start on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. From there, he and comedian Larry David teamed up to create 'Seinfeld', which was one of the most successful comedy series on television, running for nine seasons on NBC and Channel 2.
TODAY.com
Mila Kunis got booed on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ multiple times — and responded perfectly
Mila Kunis didn’t get the warmest welcome from New York City during a recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”. Host Jimmy Kimmel brought his Los Angeles based show to Brooklyn for a week with plenty of celebrity guests, including Kunis, who was promoting her new Netflix movie “Luckiest Girl Alive.”
After Kenan Thompson Split From Wife, She’s Reportedly Dating His Former SNL Co-Star
Kenan Thompson and his estranged wife Christina Evangeline has kept relatively quiet about their divorce. But while the former pair have remained mum, it seems the soon-to-be-exes have moved on and hopped back into the dating world already. Evangeline is reportedly dating one of Thompson's former Saturday Night Live co-stars.
The Talk’s Natalie Morales competes against her ex Today show co-hosts as she announces new on-air gig
NATALIE Morales has announced a new hosting role in direct competition with her ex-Today Show castmates. The journalist will move forward as a correspondent for CBS News alongside her position at The Talk. Natalie, 50, has pursued a new role at the network including the duty of hosting the true...
AOL Corp
Andy Cohen blasts 'The Talk' co-hosts: 'There is one person carrying the show'
Jerry O’Connell was a guest Monday on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and found himself defending his co-workers. O’Connell became a permanent co-host of The Talk in 2021 after years of serving as both guest and guest-host. While he has thrived on the daytime talk show, Cohen claims the Stand by Me star is the only one.
Comedy Central Considers ‘Daily Show’ Host Rotation After Trevor Noah Departure
Filling Trevor Noah’s seat at “The Daily Show” may not be a task that can be accomplished with a snap of the fingers. Comedy Central is considering utilizing a rotating array of hosts on “The Daily Show” after the program returns from a hiatus following Trevor Noah’s exit in December, according to three people familiar with the matter. The Paramount Global-backed cable network is mulling a range of options, some of these people suggested, and it is not clear at present whether its plans are finalized. The network has already said it intends to put the show on hiatus after a...
How Kenan Thompson Reportedly Feels About His SNL Co-Star Chris Redd Dating His Estranged Wife
Insiders close to Kenan Thompson have started to talk about his alleged feelings toward his wife dating his co-worker.
TODAY.com
Jennifer Hudson brings show audience to tears in impromptu gospel performance
In classic Jennifer Hudson style, the singer brought her studio audience to tears with an emotional impromptu gospel performance. On "The Jennifer Hudson Show" on Sept. 23, an 82-year-old woman in the audience asked the award-winning singer if she would sing a gospel song for her. "Do you have a...
Popculture
Jack Harlow Set for 'SNL' in Historic First
Saturday Night Live is bringing back rapper Jack Harlow for the second time in three seasons. Harlow will do double-duty as host and musical guest on the Saturday, Oct. 29 episode. This is the first time in the show's long history that two consecutive episodes will be hosted by the same person who is also the musical guest. This weekend, Megan Thee Stallion hosted and performed.
cheddar.com
Rob Schneider Talks 'Daddy Daughter Trip,' Apologizes For 'SNL' Criticism
Actor Rob Schneider joins Trending to discuss working alongside family on his new film, 'Daddy Daughter Trip.' Schneider serves as the movie's star and director, and his co-lead is his real-life daughter, Miranda Scarlett Schneider. The comedian also issues an apology for his recent criticism of 'Saturday Night Live,' and shares his thoughts on Lorne Michael's plans for the show's 50th anniversary.
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest: Is he the secret weapon to success after Regis Philbin left 'Live!' talk show?
Regis Philbin wasn't Kelly Ripa's favorite person to work with, but Ryan Seacrest could be Kelly Ripa's secret weapon when it comes to her 'Live!' reputation.
Trevor Noah Sets Third Netflix Comedy Special
Before Trevor Noah signs off for the last time on “The Daily Show,” he’s releasing a new comedy special on Netflix. Titled “I Wish You Would,” the special will launch on the streamer on Nov. 22. It’s his third Netflix release, following 2017’s “Afraid of the Dark” and 2018’s “Son of Patricia.” Noah will share hilarious “revelations about learning to speak German, modern communication and his love for curry,” according to the logline. “I Wish You Would” was filmed at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and is directed by David Paul Meyer. Noah is an executive producer alongside Bob Bain, Norm Aladjem,...
‘Saturday Night Live’ Fans Roast Weekend Update, Saying It “Hasn’t Been Good”
American late-night TV sketch comedy and variety show Saturday Night Live, the first episode of which aired in 1975 under the original title NBC Saturday Night, was created by Lorne Michaels. He produced the show until 1980, at which point he left to pursue other things. Jean Doumanian replaced him, but much of her run was a disaster and the following year Dick Ebersol, who developed the show, ran things until 1985, at which point Michaels returned.
insideedition.com
Unforgettable Elvis Presley Stories, Including When the King of Rock Met Nixon
These are some of our favorite Elvis stories. In 1970, Elvis Presley and Richard Nixon met at the White House and the epic moment was turned into a movie. In 1956, Elvis agreed to get the polio vaccine backstage at the "Ed Sullivan Show." In 2017, thousands of fans brought their burning love to Graceland to mark the 40th anniversary of Elvis Presley's death. Inside Edition Digital’s Andrea Swindall has more.
The Daily Show’s Roy Wood Jr. Reveals If He’d Stay on If Not Chosen As Trevor Noah’s Replacement
Watch: Trevor Noah's Daily Show Exit: Roy Wood Jr. REACTS. Roy Wood Jr. is keeping his options open. The comedian, who has been a correspondent on The Daily Show since 2015, has naturally come up in conversation about who should replace Trevor Noah, who announced his plans to step down as host of the storied late night political talk show on Sept. 29.
Annie Mumolo, Reid Scott, Perry Mattfeld and Jordan Aaron Hall Join Prime Video‘s ’The Idea of You’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Academy Award-nominee Annie Mumolo, Reid Scott, Perry Mattfeld and Jordan Aaron Hall have joined the cast of Prime Video’s “The Idea of You,” starring and produced by Academy Award-winner Anne Hathaway. The quartet join the cast as production has started on the Amazon Original movie, which is based on the best-selling, contemporary love story of the same name by Robinne Lee. “The Idea of You” centers on Solène (Hathaway, previously billed as “Sophie”), a 40-year-old single mom who is “serendipitously blindsided by a second chance at love” with the lead singer of the world’s hottest boy band. Scott is set to...
‘Nope’ to Stream on Peacock in November
Peacock has announced that Jordan Peele’s UFO thriller “Nope” will hit the streamer on Nov. 18. The sci-fi drama stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as siblings OJ and Emerald as they attempt to expose signs of alien life on their desolate Western horse ranch. After they see what appears to be a giant undulating flying saucer in the distance, they have plans to capture their ominous encounters on camera in order to sell the footage and get rich. For help, they call on the analog cinematographer Antlers Holst (Michael Wincott) and a theme park ringleader played by Steven Yeun, but...
ETOnline.com
Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Gets Tattoo in Honor of Late Comedian
Kelly Rizzo has a permanent reminder of her late husband, Bob Saget. The 43-year-old Eat Travel Rock TV host showed off her new delicate ink on Instagram. "My tattoo for Bob," she captioned the photo of the martini glass on her arm. "He loved his martinis so much. Amazing single needle work by @inkbyrico."
