one37pm.com
WWE Crown Jewel 2022: Matches and Predictions
You guys already know the type of matches that are booked whenever the WWE roster hops on a flight to Saudi Arabia! And that's marquee matchups that wouldn't look out of place being contained within a two-night WrestleMania event. For the 2022 edition of Crown Jewel, which is set to emanate from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, that theme still remains intact as a bunch of big-time encounters are planned to go down in front of a super appreciative overseas crowd. Allow me to properly cover those matches with my crystal ball in hand for my WWE Crown Jewel 2022 predictions.
wrestletalk.com
NJPW Star Discusses Possible WWE Return
A NJPW star has discussed a possible WWE return. On the October 10 edition of Raw, Bullet Club members and NJPW stars Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows shocked the wrestling world by returning to WWE to reunite The O.C. with AJ Styles. It surprised many fans because not only were...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Challenges Bobby Lashley For Royal Rumble
The Royal Rumble is a cornerstone of WWE’s special event content and is known for surprise entrants and returning faces. Former WWE name “The Masterpiece” Chris Masters (now Chris Adonis) has revealed that he would love to return to WWE in the Royal Rumble to square up to Bobby Lashley.
ewrestlingnews.com
Bret Hart Wants Goldberg Removed From WWE Hall Of Fame
Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart has once again taken aim at Bill Goldberg, claiming the latter does not belong in the WWE Hall of Fame. At WCW Starrcade 1999, a stiff-kick from Goldberg would give Hart a concussion that would ultimately end the Hitman’s in-ring career. Since then, Hart...
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Blocks WWE NXT Star
A well-curated Twitter timeline can do wonders for a person's mental health. Just ask Kevin Owens. The former WWE Universal Champion had posted a video that he will be attending tonight's "WWE NXT," and had a lot of trouble pronouncing JD McDonagh's name. McDonagh responded saying "Let's not start out on the wrong foot, shall we...," but instead of getting things on the right foot, Owens took to blocking the "Irish Ace" and posting photographic evidence. McDonagh is scheduled to face Ilja Dragunov and "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker in a Triple Threat Match for Breakker's title at "NXT" Halloween Havoc on Saturday.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Dynamite Results For October 18, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ AEW Dynamite results for October 18, 2022!. AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Triangle (c) vs. Best Friends. Fenix hits a double cutter for the win. Winner AND NEW AEW World Trios Champions: Death Triangle. PAC and Fenix exchange words with one another after the match...
PWMania
Omos to Confront Braun Strowman on WWE SmackDown, Updated Line-Up
Omos and MVP are on their way to WWE SmackDown. Tonight’s RAW included a backstage segment in which MVP spoke about Braun Strowman while Omos stood next to him. MVP stated that he was not there to criticize Strowman, but rather to celebrate him. He praised Strowman and said his name scares ordinary men, but The Nigerian Giant is anything but ordinary, as he is the personification of the extraordinary.
ewrestlingnews.com
Ultimo Dragon Interested In Ending His Feud With Jericho In AEW
Yoshihiro Asai might not be a name wrestling fans recognize, but his in-ring persona Ultimo Dragon certainly is. At 55 years of age, he continues to delight audiences with his in-ring prowess. Dragon will be returning to compete in the U.S. at the Revolucion de la Lucha Libre event on October 22 in San Jose, California. He is scheduled to team with Misterioso to take on Border Patrol at the upcoming event.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Shinsuke Nakamura's WWE NXT Future
Shinsuke Nakamura returned to "WWE NXT" last night, making his first television appearance since late August with a win over Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, and last night won't be the only time fans should expect to see Nakamura on "NXT" in the weeks to come. According to a report from PWInsider, Nakamura is currently scheduled to make additional appearances on the developmental brand, though it's unclear if that is set to be his permanent position moving forward or if he'll make a limited number of appearances before heading back to "WWE SmackDown."
ewrestlingnews.com
Vice TV Schedule For The Next Several Weeks Doesn’t Include Vince McMahon Documentary
The new documentary on Vince McMahon was originally going to air on Tuesday, October 18th on VICE TV, but due to stiff competition, including going up against a head-to-head battle between WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite for the first time in over a year, the project didn’t air. “Nine...
wrestlinginc.com
Taya Valkyrie Comments On Potential WWE Return With Triple H In Charge
With a slew of recent returns to WWE of former talents, there's no telling who may show back up and when. That includes Taya Valkyrie (known as Franky Monet in "NXT"), who isn't counting out being back in the WWE mix as a possibility. In an exclusive interview with Wrestling...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT Results for October 18, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT is presented from the WWE Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. Follow along here for results of all the matches and noteworthy moments and keep refreshing for updates. Be sure to chat it up in the comments below and tell us your thoughts while watching this episode!
ewrestlingnews.com
Two Tag Team Title Matches Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
We’ll see both the men’s and women’s NXT Tag Team Championships up for grabs on next week’s episode of WWE NXT. On Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, it was announced that Edris Enofe & Malik Blade will face off against Pretty Deadly for the men’s tag team titles.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT Star Undergoes Surgery
WWE NXT Superstar Arianna Grace revealed in a post on Twitter that she underwent surgery earlier this week. The former ‘Bianca Carelli’ previously announced that she suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in her knee. “Hey guys, surgery went well. Now is the hard part. Really difficult to...
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch This Week’s AEW Dark, Delirious To Make MLW Debut, More
A new episode of Tales From the Territories will be airing tonight on VICE TV at 10:00 pm EST. You can check out the official synopsis for the show below:. “Verne Gagne created the American Wrestling Association with one singular goal: return dignity and athleticism to a business losing touch with both.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Four Big Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
We’ve got several matches announced for next Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced on this week’s show that we’ll see Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara, Riho vs. Jamie Hayter, and more taking place. You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On The Next WWE NXT Premium Live Event
Fightful Select reported today that WWE NXT talent have been informed that December 10th is internally slated for an NXT special rumored to be associated with the recently filed “NXT Deadline” trademark. It was noted that the official name of the special is not confirmed, but several wrestlers...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Dynamite Ratings For 10/18/22
Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS pulled in 752,000 viewers, down from the show last week that did 983,000 viewers. They drew a 0.26 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.32. AEW Dynamite ranked #8 in the top 150 shows on cable...
ewrestlingnews.com
William Regal Explains Why Two Notable Names Left WWE NXT
William Regal played a big role in WWE NXT as he was a scout and a key member of the talent relations department and acted as the GM from 2014 through 2012. Speaking on his Gentleman Villain podcast, Regal spoke about Juice Robinson and Sami Callihan’s decision to leave the company.
ewrestlingnews.com
William Regal Reveals How Some Wrestlers Can Destroy Themselves
AEW talent William Regal recently sat down with Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge to discuss a variety of topics, including how some wrestlers can destroy themselves by trying to be “the best in the world.”. Additionally, Sir Regal commented on how there will never be a single best wrestler...
