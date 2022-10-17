You guys already know the type of matches that are booked whenever the WWE roster hops on a flight to Saudi Arabia! And that's marquee matchups that wouldn't look out of place being contained within a two-night WrestleMania event. For the 2022 edition of Crown Jewel, which is set to emanate from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, that theme still remains intact as a bunch of big-time encounters are planned to go down in front of a super appreciative overseas crowd. Allow me to properly cover those matches with my crystal ball in hand for my WWE Crown Jewel 2022 predictions.

