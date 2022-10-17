ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

BlueDevilCountry

Paolo Banchero posterizes player in NBA debut

Despite the Orlando Magic's season opener at the Detroit Pistons ending in a 113-109 loss, it's safe to say that 2021-22 Duke basketball one-and-done forward Paolo Banchero had an encouraging start to his NBA career on Wednesday night. RELATED: Stacking up all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history Sure, ...
ORLANDO, FL
ClutchPoints

Jaden Ivey excites in Pistons debut but another rookie resets a franchise record

The Detroit Pistons played like a well-oiled machine in their 2022-23 season opener Wednesday night, thanks in large part to their young studs who showed out right in their very first taste of the NBA regular season. In the Pistons’ 113-109 win over the visiting Orlando Magic, Jaden Ivey scored 19 points with three rebounds and four assists, while also shooting 8-of-15 from the field in 32 minutes. Meanwhile, Jalen Duren came off the bench and chipped in 14 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks in only 22 minutes of play.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Ben Simmons getting torched by NBA Twitter for horrific Nets debut

The Brooklyn Nets’ 2022-23 campaign did not get off to a great start, as they were blown out by the New Orleans Pelicans. The Brooklyn Nets had quite the offseason. There was discussion of Kyrie Irving opting out of his contract, and Kevin Durant demanding a trade to a new team. Despite that, both stars have returned for the 2022-23 season. The Nets opened up the season at home against the New Orleans Pelicans. This was also the first time that fans would see Ben Simmons play for Brooklyn.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
FOX Sports

Murray, Young lead Hawks past pesky Rockets 117-107

ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray paid immediate dividends for Atlanta at both ends of the court, scoring 20 points and picking off five steals to lead the Hawks past the pesky Houston Rockets 117-107 in the season opener Wednesday night. Murray, an All-Star guard acquired from San Antonio in...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

The Whiteboard: 7 unexpected predictions for the 2022-23 NBA season

From MVP, to the scoring title, to the NBA Champion, we’re predicting that this is the perfect season to expect the unexpected. After a wild NBA offseason, it feels like anything is possible this year. From wide-open awards races to unprecedented parity in the title hunt here are a few predictions for unexpected happenings this year.
Wildcats Today

NBA Opening-Day Rosters Feature 27 Wildcats

Tuesday night will witness the beginning of the 2022-23 NBA regular season.  As always, there will be former Wildcats scattered all over the pros. Kentucky leads all schools with 27 former players on opening-day rosters: Bam Adebayo – Miami HeatDevin Booker – Phoenix Suns Brandon Boston ...

