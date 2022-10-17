Read full article on original website
4x NBA All-Star Officially Waived
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons officially waived four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
VIRAL: Paolo Banchero Dunks Over A Player In First NBA Game
Paolo Banchero had a massive dunk in Wednesday’s game between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons. The former Duke star was the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
Winners and losers of NBA's opening night: Charles Barkley, Warriors already in midseason form
The Warriors were a big winner Tuesday night as they got their 2022 NBA championship rings then kicked off a new season with a rout of the Lakers.
Paolo Banchero posterizes player in NBA debut
Despite the Orlando Magic's season opener at the Detroit Pistons ending in a 113-109 loss, it's safe to say that 2021-22 Duke basketball one-and-done forward Paolo Banchero had an encouraging start to his NBA career on Wednesday night. RELATED: Stacking up all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history Sure, ...
Jaden Ivey excites in Pistons debut but another rookie resets a franchise record
The Detroit Pistons played like a well-oiled machine in their 2022-23 season opener Wednesday night, thanks in large part to their young studs who showed out right in their very first taste of the NBA regular season. In the Pistons’ 113-109 win over the visiting Orlando Magic, Jaden Ivey scored 19 points with three rebounds and four assists, while also shooting 8-of-15 from the field in 32 minutes. Meanwhile, Jalen Duren came off the bench and chipped in 14 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks in only 22 minutes of play.
Ben Simmons getting torched by NBA Twitter for horrific Nets debut
The Brooklyn Nets’ 2022-23 campaign did not get off to a great start, as they were blown out by the New Orleans Pelicans. The Brooklyn Nets had quite the offseason. There was discussion of Kyrie Irving opting out of his contract, and Kevin Durant demanding a trade to a new team. Despite that, both stars have returned for the 2022-23 season. The Nets opened up the season at home against the New Orleans Pelicans. This was also the first time that fans would see Ben Simmons play for Brooklyn.
FOX Sports
Murray, Young lead Hawks past pesky Rockets 117-107
ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray paid immediate dividends for Atlanta at both ends of the court, scoring 20 points and picking off five steals to lead the Hawks past the pesky Houston Rockets 117-107 in the season opener Wednesday night. Murray, an All-Star guard acquired from San Antonio in...
The Whiteboard: 7 unexpected predictions for the 2022-23 NBA season
From MVP, to the scoring title, to the NBA Champion, we’re predicting that this is the perfect season to expect the unexpected. After a wild NBA offseason, it feels like anything is possible this year. From wide-open awards races to unprecedented parity in the title hunt here are a few predictions for unexpected happenings this year.
Revamped Hawks contend with Magic, Paolo Banchero
Dejounte Murray looks to build off a successful season debut when the Atlanta Hawks host top overall pick Paolo Banchero
New York Knicks schedule and predictions
New York Knicks schedule: Wednesday, October 19 Game Time (ET) TV @ Grizzlies 7:30 PM ESPN Point spread: Grizzlies -4.5
Rockets vs. Hawks: How To Watch, Injury Report, Lineups, More
The matchup between the Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks could be one of the more entertaining games of the NBA’s first big slate of the season. Both teams can certainly score the ball, which should lead to plenty of highlights for both sides. The Rockets are looking to be...
Highlights: Magic at Pistons
Highlights from the game between the game between the Orlando Magic and the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, October 19th.
NBA roundup: Suns hit late shot to cap rally from 22-point hole
Damion Lee knocked down the game-winning shot with 9.7 seconds left and the Phoenix Suns rallied from a 22-point, third-quarter
NBA Opening-Day Rosters Feature 27 Wildcats
Tuesday night will witness the beginning of the 2022-23 NBA regular season. As always, there will be former Wildcats scattered all over the pros. Kentucky leads all schools with 27 former players on opening-day rosters: Bam Adebayo – Miami HeatDevin Booker – Phoenix Suns Brandon Boston ...
