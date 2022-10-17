The Brooklyn Nets’ 2022-23 campaign did not get off to a great start, as they were blown out by the New Orleans Pelicans. The Brooklyn Nets had quite the offseason. There was discussion of Kyrie Irving opting out of his contract, and Kevin Durant demanding a trade to a new team. Despite that, both stars have returned for the 2022-23 season. The Nets opened up the season at home against the New Orleans Pelicans. This was also the first time that fans would see Ben Simmons play for Brooklyn.

