Former NFL star Antonio Dennard has been shot dead outside a bar in Reading, Pennsylvania, authorities say. Dennard, 32, was pronounced dead in hospital after being shot outside the Legends bar and restaurant in Muhlenberg Township early on Sunday morning, the Berks County coroner’s office told WFMZ.The Muhlenberg Township police department and the Berks County district attorney are investigating and have ruled his death a homicide, WFMZ reported. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Dennard, who played defensive back, spent time with the New York Giants, Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars during a five-year professional career.According to...

READING, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO