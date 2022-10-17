Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
As temperatures fall, risk of carbon monoxide poisoning risesEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Architect Mary Elizabeth Jane Colter left her mark in history with the Grand Canyon and Kansas City's Union StationCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Celebrated Architect Mary Rockwell Hook Experienced Success Regardless of Gender DiscriminationCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
Ex-NFL player Antonio Dennard shot and killed outside bar
Former NFL star Antonio Dennard has been shot dead outside a bar in Reading, Pennsylvania, authorities say. Dennard, 32, was pronounced dead in hospital after being shot outside the Legends bar and restaurant in Muhlenberg Township early on Sunday morning, the Berks County coroner’s office told WFMZ.The Muhlenberg Township police department and the Berks County district attorney are investigating and have ruled his death a homicide, WFMZ reported. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Dennard, who played defensive back, spent time with the New York Giants, Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars during a five-year professional career.According to...
Colts get Big Bump in ESPN's NFL Power Rankings
How far did the Indianapolis Colts rise in ESPN's Power Rankings after avenging their loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars?
Easterby out: Texans part ways with controversial front office executive
The Texans bye week was quiet, but on this Monday, Jack Easterby, who was executive vice president of football operations, is out of a job, a front office shakeup.
NFL Kicker Released Following Team's Loss Sunday
The Arizona Cardinals announced a couple of roster moves on Monday afternoon. Both moves are pleasing to the fan base. Arizona has activated wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins following his suspension, while cutting kicker Matt Ammendola. The Cardinals kicker has been extremely frustrating for the fan base. Ammendola, who played collegiately...
Yardbarker
Indianapolis Colts Catastrophe: Worst Play in NFL History
On this day in 2015, the Indianapolis Colts attempted the wildest play in football history. On Sunday Night Football, the Indianapolis Colts were trailing the New England Patriots 27-21 with 1:14 to go in the third quarter. Andrew Luck failed to convert a 3rd and 3 to Donte Moncrief so the Colts brought out Pat McAfee to punt.
3-time Pro Bowl tight end announces his retirement from NFL
After 14 seasons in the NFL, one tight end is saying, “That’s all, folks.”. Longtime Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker announced Tuesday that he is officially retiring from the league. Walker will retire as a member of the Titans. “To be able to retire with the Titans...
NFL MVP odds 2022-23: Josh Allen leading the herd into Week 7
Even though Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is coming off winning his fourth career NFL MVP award, there’s no
NFL QB Rankings: Josh Allen outdoes Patrick Mahomes to solidify status as NFL’s best quarterback
The 2022 NFL season is finally here. Despite the regular season only now beginning, the debates never end. Who’s the
Texans CEO Cal McNair Says Jack Easterby Departure Was 'Mutual'
In a statement released by the Houston Texans, CEO Cal McNair said Jack Easterby's departure was mutual.
Super Bowl odds: Every team’s championship futures for 2022-23 NFL season
A new season means new contenders for the league championship. Down below, you’ll find the Super Bowl odds for the
Previewing the Houston Texans Defense
The Houston Texans defense has been a big reason why they've been able to stay competitive in games
Can Colts' Passing Game Continue Recent Success vs Tennessee Titans?
The Colts exploded for 34 points against the Jaguars this past weekend. Can the team continue this success against the Tennessee Titans?
Yardbarker
Report: Former Colts Kicker Finds New Home
The Indianapolis Colts waived embattled-kicker Rodrigo Blankenship following their Week 1 20-20 tie against the Houston Texans. Blankenship missed the 42-yard game winner against the Texans, and it was the last kick he attempted for Indianapolis. Blankenship is back in the NFL according to a report from Adam Schefter. "Cardinals...
Comments / 0