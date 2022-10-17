ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Ex-NFL player Antonio Dennard shot and killed outside bar

Former NFL star Antonio Dennard has been shot dead outside a bar in Reading, Pennsylvania, authorities say. Dennard, 32, was pronounced dead in hospital after being shot outside the Legends bar and restaurant in Muhlenberg Township early on Sunday morning, the Berks County coroner’s office told WFMZ.The Muhlenberg Township police department and the Berks County district attorney are investigating and have ruled his death a homicide, WFMZ reported. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Dennard, who played defensive back, spent time with the New York Giants, Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars during a five-year professional career.According to...
READING, PA
The Spun

NFL Kicker Released Following Team's Loss Sunday

The Arizona Cardinals announced a couple of roster moves on Monday afternoon. Both moves are pleasing to the fan base. Arizona has activated wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins following his suspension, while cutting kicker Matt Ammendola. The Cardinals kicker has been extremely frustrating for the fan base. Ammendola, who played collegiately...
KANSAS STATE
Yardbarker

Indianapolis Colts Catastrophe: Worst Play in NFL History

On this day in 2015, the Indianapolis Colts attempted the wildest play in football history. On Sunday Night Football, the Indianapolis Colts were trailing the New England Patriots 27-21 with 1:14 to go in the third quarter. Andrew Luck failed to convert a 3rd and 3 to Donte Moncrief so the Colts brought out Pat McAfee to punt.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Report: Former Colts Kicker Finds New Home

The Indianapolis Colts waived embattled-kicker Rodrigo Blankenship following their Week 1 20-20 tie against the Houston Texans. Blankenship missed the 42-yard game winner against the Texans, and it was the last kick he attempted for Indianapolis. Blankenship is back in the NFL according to a report from Adam Schefter. "Cardinals...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy