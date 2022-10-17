KEARNEY — Another week, another dominant victory for the Kearney Bulldogs. They took it to the Grandview Bulldogs on Friday, Oct. 14. Kearney beat Grandview by a final score of 63-12 as the undefeated season rolled on for Kearney (8-0). Within three minutes of the first quarter, Cameron Emmons was able to get into the end zone from 10 yards away to give Kearney 7-0 lead. On the following possession, Grandview answered with their first points as the visitors gained hope to upset one of the top teams in Class 4. A 23-yard touchdown pass got around the Kearney secondary for the score.

KEARNEY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO