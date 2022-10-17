ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty's EPiC Elementary adds Blue Ribbon designation

LIBERTY — EPiC Elementary may be taking a page from legendary soccer player Pele’s handbook: “Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do." After all, the Liberty elementary school...
LIBERTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Kearney dominates Grandview by 51 points

KEARNEY — Another week, another dominant victory for the Kearney Bulldogs. They took it to the Grandview Bulldogs on Friday, Oct. 14. Kearney beat Grandview by a final score of 63-12 as the undefeated season rolled on for Kearney (8-0). Within three minutes of the first quarter, Cameron Emmons was able to get into the end zone from 10 yards away to give Kearney 7-0 lead. On the following possession, Grandview answered with their first points as the visitors gained hope to upset one of the top teams in Class 4. A 23-yard touchdown pass got around the Kearney secondary for the score.
KEARNEY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Jamison, Withington compete for western at-large county commissioner spot

CLAY COUNTY — Voters heading to the polls this November will choose either Ken Jamison or Jason Withington to represent them as the newly created western at-large Clay County commissioner. With passage of the county constitution last year, this seat and three others were created, moving the commission from three to seven seats.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Smithville imposes strength across state lines

PITTSBURG, Kansas — The Warriors crossed the state line battle in a non-conference matchup against Pittsburg High School on Friday, Oct. 14. It was all Smithville as the team came focused and ready to play. The Warriors outpaced the Dragons 35-7 to earn their seventh win of the season.
SMITHVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy