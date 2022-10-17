Read full article on original website
Brittney Griner reportedly turned down the opportunity to play basketball in prison because it's 'too painful' to practice
The WNBA star, who has been wrongfully detained in Russia since February, reportedly refused lawyers' offer to bring her a basketball to play prison.
Report: Adam Silver Apologized to Suns Employees After Robert Sarver Investigation
NBA commissioner Adam Silver reportedly apologized to Phoenix Suns employees for workplace misconduct they endured during the tenure of majority owner Robert Sarver. ESPN's Baxter Holmes reported Friday that Silver held a meeting with the Suns organization ahead of Wednesday's season-opening game against the Dallas Mavericks. "I'm incredibly empathetic to...
Magic's Paolo Banchero Says He Loved Duke but Felt Like 'Zoo Animal' There
Paolo Banchero apparently wasn't a fan of all the attention he received as a student during his lone season at Duke. Appearing on The Young Person Basketball Podcast with R.J. Hampton (h/t TMZ Sports), Banchero said there were times last year the then-freshman felt like "a zoo animal" because he would see people in classes "whispering about you" and "staring at you."
Lakers' Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham Discussed PG's Remarks About Injury, Bench Role
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham had a "brief discussion" with Russell Westbrook after the star guard asserted that coming off the bench in a preseason game might have led him to suffer a hamstring injury. Ham supported the Lakers medical staff and told reporters he'll do what's best...
Report: Adam Silver Says NBA 'Put Teams on Notice,' Will Be Watching Tanking Closely
With so much attention being paid to Victor Wembanyama and the top of the 2023 NBA draft, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is keeping a close eye on how teams handle their rosters during the regular season. Per ESPN's Baxter Holmes, during a recent meeting with employees of the Phoenix Suns,...
Report: Pistons Asst. GM Rob Murphy on Leave Amid Workplace Misconduct Investigation
The Detroit Pistons are reportedly investigating allegations of workplace misconduct levied against assistant general manager Rob Murphy. On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Murphy was placed on administrative leave as the team investigates allegations "involving a former female employee." Murphy has not been with the Pistons organization long. Wojnarowski pointed...
Clippers' Paul George Partnering with BetterHelp to Provide $3M of Free Therapy
Los Angeles Clippers superstar forward Paul George is teaming with BetterHelp to provide people with up to $3 million worth of free therapy. In a press release provided to Alex Kennedy of BasketballNews.com, George discussed the motivation behind the initiative:. "Mental health is just as important as physical health to...
MLB Rumors: Ted Leonsis-Led Group 'the Clear Front-Runner' to Buy Nationals
An ownership group led by Ted Leonsis—already the owner of the NBA's Washington Wizards, NHL's Washington Capitals and the WNBA's Washington Mystics—is reportedly the front-runner to buy MLB's Washington Nationals, according to David Aldridge, Brittany Ghiroli and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The Lerner family announced earlier this...
