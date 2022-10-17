ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muhlenberg Township, PA

Former NFL player Antonio Dennard, 32, killed in shooting outside Pennsylvania bar

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hO0Qz_0icuKaiH00

Coroner: Former NFL player Antonio Dennard, 32, killed in shooting outside Pennsylvania bar The victim of an Oct. 16 shooting in Pennsylvania was identified as former professional football player Antonio Dennard. (NCD)

MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The victim in a fatal Sunday morning shooting outside a Pennsylvania bar has been identified as a former professional football player.

According to the Berks County Coroner’s Office, 32-year-old Antonio Dennard was pronounced dead at an area hospital at 3:15 a.m. after the shooting at Legends, WFMZ-TV reported.

The bar is located in Muhlenberg Township, just outside of Reading, and police confirmed that the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the neighboring Rodeway Inn, the Reading Eagle reported.

An autopsy is slated for Tuesday, the coroner’s office confirmed to the newspaper.

Police are investigating Dennard’s death as a homicide, WFMZ reported.

Dennard, a Chicago native, played football at Langston University in Oklahoma and was signed as a cornerback to the practice squads for three NFL teams – the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants and Green Bay Packers – between 2012 and 2014. He also played for the Arizona Rattlers in the Indoor Football League during the 2015 season, the Eagle reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones, Colts’ Jim Irsay lead infighting at NFL fall meetings

What happens in New York doesn’t stay in New York. At least when it comes to the NFL owners gathering in Big Apple Tuesday for the fall meetings. ESPN reports Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones found himself in a profanity-laced verbal battle with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. The issue? Compensation for commissioner Roger Goodell.
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
98K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy