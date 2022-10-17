ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Harper, Machado tangle in wild-card NLCS between Phils, Pads

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Either Bryce Harper or Manny Machado will be playing in the World Series this year.Harper's Philadelphia Phillies will face Machado's San Diego Padres in an all-wild card NL Championship Series starting Tuesday night at Petco Park. It's not exactly the matchup most fans would have predicted, but neither slugger is about to apologize about their teams making thrilling October runs as the two lowest seeds."I think, honestly, we've got the two best teams going up against each other, and it's going to be a fun week for sure," said Machado, who had an MVP-caliber season as...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Philly

Phillies-Padres NLCS: Probable pitchers, schedule, more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies -- the same team that fired Joe Girardi in May when it was 22-29 -- are three wins away from winning the National League pennant. Really.The Phillies return to San Diego, the city where Bryce Harper broke his thumb one Saturday night in June, for a best-of-seven series with the Padres. The winner moves on to the World Series.Zack Wheeler tossed seven scoreless and Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper provided the power as the Phillies beat San Diego, 2-0, in Game 1 on Tuesday night.But, things didn't go well for the Phillies in Game 2....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 1 live updates and more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- When the Philadelphia Phillies fired Joe Girardi on June 3 after a 22-29 start, this seemed like a dream coming from the Citizens Bank Park parking lots, but, it's reality. The Phillies are four wins away from reaching the World Series. The San Diego Padres stand in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
960 The Ref

MLB playoffs: Padres? Phillies? Follow NLCS Game 1 as Yu Darvish, Zack Wheeler duel for upstarts in San Diego

OK, be honest, you didn't see this one coming. The San Diego Padres are hosting the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series. The matchup of wild-card teams made good will see major stars — and friendly free agency rivals — Manny Machado and Bryce Harper attempt to lift their chosen franchises to the World Series.
SAN DIEGO, CA
SB Nation

Padres even up NLCS against Phillies thanks to some familial violence

A little history was made during Game 2 of the National League Championship Series with brothers Aaron and Austin Nola facing off on opposite sides. When Padres’ catcher Austin stepped to the plate against Phillies’ pitcher Aaron in the second inning, it marked the first time brothers faced off in a pitcher-hitter matchup in the playoffs. Aaron and the Phillies won that particular battle, getting him to ground out. However, they would face off again in the fifth inning, and that at-bat ended up having an impact on the final result of the game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

