Harper, Machado tangle in wild-card NLCS between Phils, Pads
SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Either Bryce Harper or Manny Machado will be playing in the World Series this year.Harper's Philadelphia Phillies will face Machado's San Diego Padres in an all-wild card NL Championship Series starting Tuesday night at Petco Park. It's not exactly the matchup most fans would have predicted, but neither slugger is about to apologize about their teams making thrilling October runs as the two lowest seeds."I think, honestly, we've got the two best teams going up against each other, and it's going to be a fun week for sure," said Machado, who had an MVP-caliber season as...
Padres' bats go silent against Phillies in NLCS opener
Juan Soto, Manny Machado and unlikely star Trent Grisham went silent for the San Diego Padres, giving the Petco Park faithful little to get loud about in the city’s first NLCS since 1998.
NLCS Odds: Phillies vs. Padres Game 1 prediction, odds and pick – 10/18/2022
The Philadelphia Phillies travel west to take on the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the NLCS tonight. Zack Wheeler is the starter for the visiting Phillies, while Yu Darvish will take the mound for the home Padres. The first pitch is slated for 8:03 ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Padres prediction and pick.
Phillies-Padres NLCS: Probable pitchers, schedule, more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies -- the same team that fired Joe Girardi in May when it was 22-29 -- are three wins away from winning the National League pennant. Really.The Phillies return to San Diego, the city where Bryce Harper broke his thumb one Saturday night in June, for a best-of-seven series with the Padres. The winner moves on to the World Series.Zack Wheeler tossed seven scoreless and Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper provided the power as the Phillies beat San Diego, 2-0, in Game 1 on Tuesday night.But, things didn't go well for the Phillies in Game 2....
NLCS Game 2: Phillies fall to Padres; series tied 1-1
The San Diego Padres defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 8-5 in Game 2 to tie the NLCS series 1-1 Wednesday night.
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLCS: Phillies Vs. Padres Schedule, Start Times, TV Info & How To Watch
Both the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres took down the top-seeded teams in the National League in their Division Series matchups, and now the two will battle it out in the NL Championship Series beginning on Tuesday. The Padres defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in four games, taking...
CBS News
Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 1 live updates and more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- When the Philadelphia Phillies fired Joe Girardi on June 3 after a 22-29 start, this seemed like a dream coming from the Citizens Bank Park parking lots, but, it's reality. The Phillies are four wins away from reaching the World Series. The San Diego Padres stand in...
WNEP-TV 16
Phillies - Padres NLCS Preview | Locked On Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies are taking on the San Diego Padres in the NLCS. Here's a crossover preview of the series.
MLB playoffs: Padres? Phillies? Follow NLCS Game 1 as Yu Darvish, Zack Wheeler duel for upstarts in San Diego
OK, be honest, you didn't see this one coming. The San Diego Padres are hosting the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series. The matchup of wild-card teams made good will see major stars — and friendly free agency rivals — Manny Machado and Bryce Harper attempt to lift their chosen franchises to the World Series.
SB Nation
Padres even up NLCS against Phillies thanks to some familial violence
A little history was made during Game 2 of the National League Championship Series with brothers Aaron and Austin Nola facing off on opposite sides. When Padres’ catcher Austin stepped to the plate against Phillies’ pitcher Aaron in the second inning, it marked the first time brothers faced off in a pitcher-hitter matchup in the playoffs. Aaron and the Phillies won that particular battle, getting him to ground out. However, they would face off again in the fifth inning, and that at-bat ended up having an impact on the final result of the game.
How to Watch Phillies vs Padres NLCS Game 1: TV Channel, Streaming Links
The Philadelphia Phillies are set to kick off Game 1 of the NLCS against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday. Here is how to watch!
San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies Release NLCS Game 2 Starting Lineups
Here's a look at how the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies will line up for game two of the National League Championship Series Wednesday afternoon at Petco Park in San Diego. Blake Snell and Aaron Nola will each take the mound. First pitch is at 4:35 p.m. ET.
