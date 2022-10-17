Dawson Knox heartwarmingly honored his late brother Luke after scoring game-winning TD against Chiefs

The Bills were locked in a 60-minute heavyweight fight with the Chiefs on Sunday, and they had to pull out all the stops to get the win. And with a heroic performance from Josh Allen, along with dominant closer-level play from Von Miller, Buffalo got exactly what it needed to take early pole position for home-field advantage in the AFC.

Amongst the many clutch plays the Bills made to leave Kansas City with a victory — it was a picture-perfect, game-winning 14-yard touchdown pass from Allen to tight end Dawson Knox in the final minutes that capped this instant 24-20 classic between two powerhouses:

The day after, Knox made a public clarification about his making the arguably biggest play of the Bills’ season to this point. He acknowledged that he was honoring his late brother and former Florida International football player Luke — who tragically passed away at the age of 22 earlier this year — by pointing to the sky after the game-winning score:

Oh, man. That touchdown had to mean a lot for Knox and his family, and understandably so. What a beautiful way to pay tribute to a loved one.

NFL fans were touched by Dawson Knox honoring his late brother during the Bills' big win