Potential rift between Mitchell Trubisky and Diontae Johnson might signal Steelers’ inner turmoil

By Robert Zeglinski
 2 days ago
At 2-4, the Steelers’ start to the 2022 season isn’t assuredly how anyone hoped this campaign would unfold. Some potential inner drama from inside the locker room might make a strange and frustrating situation even worse.

According to a report from Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazzette, Mitchell Trubisky got into a halftime argument with Diontae Johnson during the Steelers’ 24-20 loss to the Jets a couple of weeks ago. Trubisky was, of course, benched at halftime for general listless play at quarterback, but not before he made his feelings known to one of the Steelers’ more inconsistent skill players.

Here’s more from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazzette:

Trubisky was benched against the Jets following a locker room confrontation at halftime with receiver Diontae Johnson, multiple sources have told the Post-Gazette. According to sources, Johnson began yelling at Trubisky to throw him the ball more, even though Johnson had a pass skip off his hands that resulted in an interception and failed to get his feet inbounds on what would have been a 23-yard touchdown in the first half. Trubisky stood up to Johnson and a heated exchange occurred. That’s when Pickett was told he would start the second half.

Oh, man. That does not paint the picture of a healthy environment on offense. It’s worth noting that Johnson currently leads the Steelers in catches, yards, and targets by significant margins.

That’s why, despite occasional hapless play, matters might become even more awkward moving forward after Trubisky (9-of-12, 144 yards, one touchdown) stepped in for an injured Kenny Pickett to rally Pittsburgh in a surprising 20-18 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. (Johnson only had two receptions for eight yards and one target from Trubisky vs. the Buccaneers.)

Depending on how long Pickett is out with an apparent concussion, the Steelers might be forced to temporarily roll with Trubisky again. Even with his clutch play against Tampa Bay, that shouldn’t necessarily inspire much hope in Pittsburgh. At the same time, it’s not as if Johnson — who gets plenty of volume, and who signed a two-year contract extension with $19 million guaranteed in the offseason — has been someone the Steelers could usually rely on to make a play. That stands regardless of who’s playing quarterback.

In a difficult season, Mike Tomlin might have his hands full, and this situation is worth keeping a close eye on in the coming weeks.

NFL fans were suspicious about what happened in the reported confrontation between Trubisky and Johnson

