Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Why She Told Simon Cowell To ‘Stay Away From Me’ During ‘American Idol’
Before Kelly Clarkson was the multi-talented hitmaker, 3-time Grammy winner, and talk show host that we know and love now, she was a hopeful contestant on the very first season of American Idol. As Clarkson, 40, was just honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the “Since U Been Gone” singer reunited with the original AI judges— Simon Cowell, 62, Paula Abdul, 60, and Randy Jackson, 66. During the event, Cowell delivered a speech in her honor, and reflected back on the moment he met the “Breakaway” crooner at her audition, and heard her powerhouse vocals. What he didn’t expect— he revealed— was her clever tactic to win the competition.
'American Idol' Star Willie Spence Has Died At 23 & His Final Video Is So Moving
Willie Spence, the singer who won people’s hearts and made it all the way to the finale of American Idol last year, has reportedly died at the age of 23. Spence was fatally injured in a car accident in Tennessee on Tuesday, Douglas News Now reports. He was rushed to hospital where he died of his injuries.
Popculture
Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice
A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
ETOnline.com
'American Idol' Judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry Pay Tribute to Willie Spence After His Death
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Winner Laine Hardy Teases ‘New Direction’ for His Career
American Idol Season 17 winner Laine Hardy took to Instagram Wednesday night to share that he’s taking his career in a “new direction.” The singer hinted that he’s leaving his record label and encouraged fans to “stay tuned for what’s coming next.”. American Idol...
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
‘The Voice’ Fans Are Losing It Over The ‘Tension’ Caught On Camera Between Gwen Stefani And Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello‘s arrival as the newest coach on The Voice initially excited fans, but after a “tense” and “awkward” new clip of her on the show dropped, some are worried about her relationship with co-worker Gwen Stefani. This week, the four judges (including Blake Shelton and John Legend) watched competitors perform in the long-awaited blind auditions, and tried to convince hopefuls to join their teams.
Watch Adam Lambert and Jennifer Hudson Sing Tricky Classic Opera Duet: 'This Key Is Really High!'
"Neither of us won American Idol, and look at us now," Hudson told Lambert after their duet performance of "Nessun dorma" alongside former Idol pianist Michael Orland on The Jennifer Hudson Show Two of the strongest vocalists in American Idol history have joined forces for an impressive duet! In a clip from Wednesday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Adam Lambert and host Jennifer Hudson bonded over their shared love for "Nessun dorma," a well-known song from Giacomo Puccini's classic opera Turandot, before performing the song alongside a pianist they both...
realitytitbit.com
A 19-Year-Old Miranda Lambert Wows The Crowd With Standout Performances On ‘Nashville Star’
Miranda Lambert, Chris Young, Kacey Musgraves… all three got their early exposure on the competitive singing show Nashville Star. Chris was the only one that won his season, but Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert have gone on to become the most decorated stars the show has ever produced. Back...
CMT
Carrie Underwood Kicks off Denim & Rhinestones Tour With Guns N’ Roses Cover
Carrie Underwood’s highly anticipated Denim & Rhinestones Tour is officially in full swing. The eight-time GRAMMY Award winner embarked on her 43-city trek over the weekend (Oct. 15) in Greenville, South Carolina. The sold-out show at Bon Secours Wellness Arena was jammed packed with new material and fan favorites from her impressive catalog.
PopSugar
Katy Perry and Thomas Rhett Star in the Emotional "Where We Started" Music Video
Katy Perry and Thomas Rhett finally unveiled the music video for their "Where We Started" duet, and it's downright angelic. Following the song's worldwide debut on the May 22 "American Idol" finale, the two have now released the official visual, featuring plenty of moody blue lighting, breezy fabric walls, and hazy silhouettes. In the video, the two depict a couple looking back on a relationship, trying their best to remember how far they've come amidst moments of hardship.
Kelly Clarkson Duets with Sam Smith, Covers Whitney Houston and Olivia Rodrigo in Latest ‘Kellyoke’
Just when you thought Kelly Clarkson had pulled out all the stops, the famed singer and talk show host outdoes herself yet again. This time with a duet with golden-voiced singer Sam Smith and a slew of excellent covers of songs from artists like Whitney Houston and Olivia Rodrigo. Let’s dive in!
Carrie Underwood Belts Out Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ at Tour Kickoff
At the opening night of her Denim & Rhinestones tour in Greenville, South Carolina, country/pop star Carrie Underwood belted out a powerful cover of Guns N' Roses' "Welcome to the Jungle." The Oct. 15 set was dominated by eight new tracks off her latest album, for which the tour is...
Carrie Underwood Shares the Rock Moment in Her ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Show That’s ‘All for Me’ [Watch]
Carrie Underwood strives to outdo herself with every new tour she mounts, and her Denim & Rhinestones Tour is no exception: The show features a packed set list of hits, pyrotechnics and even some aerial stunt work that the singer learned after watching the aerialists each night at her Reflection: Las Vegas residency, which wrapped (for the time being) earlier in 2022.
talentrecap.com
Adam Lambert, Jennifer Hudson Perform Outstanding Classical Duet
Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert took the audience to an opera when they performed a duet of the classic tune, “Nessun Dorma.” The two also reminisced about their past on American Idol. Jennifer Hudson, Adam Lambert Reflected on Respective American Idol Stints. In the recent episode of The...
