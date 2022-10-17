ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Why She Told Simon Cowell To ‘Stay Away From Me’ During ‘American Idol’

Before Kelly Clarkson was the multi-talented hitmaker, 3-time Grammy winner, and talk show host that we know and love now, she was a hopeful contestant on the very first season of American Idol. As Clarkson, 40, was just honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the “Since U Been Gone” singer reunited with the original AI judges— Simon Cowell, 62, Paula Abdul, 60, and Randy Jackson, 66. During the event, Cowell delivered a speech in her honor, and reflected back on the moment he met the “Breakaway” crooner at her audition, and heard her powerhouse vocals. What he didn’t expect— he revealed— was her clever tactic to win the competition.
Popculture

Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice

A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
shefinds

‘The Voice’ Fans Are Losing It Over The ‘Tension’ Caught On Camera Between Gwen Stefani And Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello‘s arrival as the newest coach on The Voice initially excited fans, but after a “tense” and “awkward” new clip of her on the show dropped, some are worried about her relationship with co-worker Gwen Stefani. This week, the four judges (including Blake Shelton and John Legend) watched competitors perform in the long-awaited blind auditions, and tried to convince hopefuls to join their teams.
People

Watch Adam Lambert and Jennifer Hudson Sing Tricky Classic Opera Duet: 'This Key Is Really High!'

"Neither of us won American Idol, and look at us now," Hudson told Lambert after their duet performance of "Nessun dorma" alongside former Idol pianist Michael Orland on The Jennifer Hudson Show Two of the strongest vocalists in American Idol history have joined forces for an impressive duet! In a clip from Wednesday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Adam Lambert and host Jennifer Hudson bonded over their shared love for "Nessun dorma," a well-known song from Giacomo Puccini's classic opera Turandot, before performing the song alongside a pianist they both...
realitytitbit.com

American Idol star Willie Spence's heartbreaking final post before tragic death

Hours before his tragic death, American Idol finalist Willie Spence posted a cover of a Christian song, proving he was truly a “Star In The Making”. 23-year-old Spence was on his way home from Tennessee to Atlanta when he sadly died following a car accident. Hours before the crash, the singer uploaded a heartbreaking video of himself singing You Are My Hiding Place.
ATLANTA, GA
CMT

Carrie Underwood Kicks off Denim & Rhinestones Tour With Guns N’ Roses Cover

Carrie Underwood’s highly anticipated Denim & Rhinestones Tour is officially in full swing. The eight-time GRAMMY Award winner embarked on her 43-city trek over the weekend (Oct. 15) in Greenville, South Carolina. The sold-out show at Bon Secours Wellness Arena was jammed packed with new material and fan favorites from her impressive catalog.
GREENVILLE, SC
PopSugar

Katy Perry and Thomas Rhett Star in the Emotional "Where We Started" Music Video

Katy Perry and Thomas Rhett finally unveiled the music video for their "Where We Started" duet, and it's downright angelic. Following the song's worldwide debut on the May 22 "American Idol" finale, the two have now released the official visual, featuring plenty of moody blue lighting, breezy fabric walls, and hazy silhouettes. In the video, the two depict a couple looking back on a relationship, trying their best to remember how far they've come amidst moments of hardship.
Taste of Country

Carrie Underwood Shares the Rock Moment in Her ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Show That’s ‘All for Me’ [Watch]

Carrie Underwood strives to outdo herself with every new tour she mounts, and her Denim & Rhinestones Tour is no exception: The show features a packed set list of hits, pyrotechnics and even some aerial stunt work that the singer learned after watching the aerialists each night at her Reflection: Las Vegas residency, which wrapped (for the time being) earlier in 2022.
talentrecap.com

Adam Lambert, Jennifer Hudson Perform Outstanding Classical Duet

Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert took the audience to an opera when they performed a duet of the classic tune, “Nessun Dorma.” The two also reminisced about their past on American Idol. Jennifer Hudson, Adam Lambert Reflected on Respective American Idol Stints. In the recent episode of The...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy