Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers, live stream, preview, TV channel, kickoff time, how to watch MNF

By FTW Staff
 2 days ago
The Denver Broncos will meet the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6 of Monday Night Football at SoFi Stadium.

The Broncos are still looking for their identity this season after falling to the Colts last week to give them a 2-3 record. Russell Wilson still continues to struggle with another chance to turn things around in prime time. Meanwhile, the Chargers are sitting at 3-2 on the year with Justin Herbert leading the squad with 10 touchdowns and throwing for 1,478 yards in five games so far this season.

This will be a good one on Monday Night Football, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action tonight.

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers

  • When: Monday, October 17
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN2 (Mannings), ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+ (watch now)

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Monday at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-4.5)

Over/Under: 45.5

