The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.07, or -0.27%, to $25.95. The Archaea Energy Inc. has recorded 85,192 volume in the after hours trading session. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that bp accelerates and expands in bioenergy, agreeing to buy leading US biogas company Archaea Energy.

2 DAYS AGO