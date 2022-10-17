It may be riskier to trade before market opening and after market closing than during regular market hours. Since issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. Extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities due to lower liquidity and higher volatility. After-hours trades for Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.42, or -1.06%, to $39.33. The Legend Biotech Corporation has recorded 9,657 volume in the after hours trading session. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that CARVYKTI™ (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) Receives Approval from Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) for the Treatment of Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma.

