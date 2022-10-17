ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Sprint Higher as Bank Earnings Impress

Stocks kicked off the new week on a high note, with all three major indexes notching solid gains Monday. Wall Street cheered headlines out of the U.K., where newly installed finance minister Jeremy Hunt walked back major tax cuts unveiled by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in late September. The tax cuts sparked excessive volatility across financial markets at the time they were announced – including sending the pound tumbling to a record low (opens in new tab) against the dollar.
parktelegraph.com

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Could Achieve Gains In The Near Future

There may be slightly higher risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading than during regular market hours. Due to the fact that issuers often announce critical financial information outside of regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities. After-hours trades for The Western Union Company (WU) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.07, or 0.50%, to $14.07. The The Western Union Company has recorded 141,428 volume in the after hours trading session. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Western Union Launches International Money Transfers for Weixin Users in China.
parktelegraph.com

The Street Is Finally Waking Up To The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG)

The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.45, or 1.04%, to $43.70. The The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has recorded 23,192 volume in the after hours trading session. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed ScottsMiracle-Gro Names Board Member and Former Chief Financial Officer David Evans Interim CFO.
Motley Fool

Coca-Cola Looks Like a Screaming Buy Near Its 52-Week Low

Coca-Cola has shined as a defensive stock, down only modestly even as major indexes have tanked. The company's stability is reflected in its dividend, which it has increased for 60 years in a row. But it's also launching new products, notably in the ready-to-drink cocktail category. You’re reading a free...
parktelegraph.com

There’s No Need To Panic Or Freeze When It Comes To The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN)

There is a slight risk associated with trading before and after the market open. Due to lower liquidity and higher volatility, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads on particular security due to the release of critical financial information after regular trading hours. After-hours trades for The Wendy’s Company (WEN) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.15, or -0.77%, to $19.31. The The Wendy’s Company has recorded 27,218 volume in the after hours trading session. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed The Wendy’s Company to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 9.
Los Angeles Times

Stocks climb on Wall Street as investors focus on earnings

Stocks closed broadly higher again Tuesday on Wall Street, adding to weekly gains for major indexes that have been mired in a broad slump amid inflation and recession concerns. The Standard & Poor’s 500 rose 1.1%, with roughly 90% of the stocks in the benchmark index notching gains. The Dow...
parktelegraph.com

Taking On Challenges And Growing? – Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)

The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) shows that investor sentiment remained same, with the stock’s consolidated last price remained sameto $20.52. The Graphic Packaging Holding Company has recorded 197,606 volume in the after hours trading session. Recently, Yahoo Finance discussed the stock, revealing that Graphic Packaging Holding Company Publishes 2021 ESG Report.
parktelegraph.com

Is DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) Still On The Rise?

The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for DXC Technology Company (DXC) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.31, or -1.14%, to $26.82. The DXC Technology Company has recorded 53,259 volume in the after hours trading session. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that DXC Technology Rolls Out Global Initiative to Support Neurodiversity in the Workplace.
parktelegraph.com

What Are The Chances Of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) Becoming A Clear Buy?

The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Frontline Ltd. (FRO) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.15, or -1.26%, to $11.77. The Frontline Ltd. has recorded 43,707 volume in the after hours trading session. Recently, Yahoo Finance discussed the stock, revealing that FRO – Changes to the Board composition.
parktelegraph.com

What Are The Chances Of Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT) Becoming A Clear Buy?

The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.20, or 2.88%, to $7.15. The Rocket Companies Inc. has recorded 79,956 volume in the after hours trading session. Recently, Yahoo Finance discussed the stock, revealing that Rocket Pro TPO Gives Correspondent Lenders More Speed, Efficiency and Flexibility with New “Correspondent Assist” Program.
parktelegraph.com

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) Could Be Viewed Differently By Investors Because Of These Numbers

It may be riskier to trade before market opening and after market closing than during regular market hours. Since issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. Extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities due to lower liquidity and higher volatility. After-hours trades for Knowles Corporation (KN) shows that investor sentiment remained same, with the stock’s consolidated last price remained sameto $12.47. The Knowles Corporation has recorded 28,982 volume in the after hours trading session. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Knowles to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on October 27, 2022.
parktelegraph.com

It’s Not Over Yet For Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR)

The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Matador Resources Company (MTDR) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.39, or -0.63%, to $61.51. The Matador Resources Company has recorded 11,311 volume in the after hours trading session. Yahoo Finance discussed the stock recently as it posted Matador Resources Company Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release.
parktelegraph.com

Analysts Point To First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) Growth In The Future

It may be riskier to trade before market opening and after market closing than during regular market hours. Since issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. Extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities due to lower liquidity and higher volatility. After-hours trades for First Horizon Corporation (FHN) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.08, or 0.34%, to $23.85. The First Horizon Corporation has recorded 50,569 volume in the after hours trading session. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed First Horizon Foundation Commits $500,000 to Affected Communities.
parktelegraph.com

Is Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) The Best Stock To Invest In?

It may be riskier to trade before market opening and after market closing than during regular market hours. Since issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. Extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities due to lower liquidity and higher volatility. After-hours trades for Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.42, or -1.06%, to $39.33. The Legend Biotech Corporation has recorded 9,657 volume in the after hours trading session. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that CARVYKTI™ (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) Receives Approval from Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) for the Treatment of Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma.
parktelegraph.com

Is Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) The Best Stock To Invest In?

The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) shows that investor sentiment remained same, with the stock’s consolidated last price remained sameto $10.04. The Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. has recorded 100,485 volume in the after hours trading session. Yahoo Finance discussed the stock recently as it posted SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS SCHEDULES THIRD QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL.
parktelegraph.com

The Street Is Finally Waking Up To Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC)

The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.34, or 2.44%, to $14.29. The Physicians Realty Trust has recorded 55,783 volume in the after hours trading session. Recently, Yahoo Finance discussed the stock, revealing that Physicians Realty Trust Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Date for the Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.
parktelegraph.com

What Are The Chances Of Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) Becoming A Clear Buy?

The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.21, or 1.53%, to $13.90. The Primo Water Corporation has recorded 13,461 volume in the after hours trading session. Yahoo Finance discussed the stock recently as it posted Primo Water Corporation Announces Acquisition of Crystal Spring Water Company.
parktelegraph.com

What Are The Chances Of Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) Becoming A Clear Buy?

There may be slightly higher risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading than during regular market hours. Due to the fact that issuers often announce critical financial information outside of regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities. After-hours trades for Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.16, or 3.70%, to $4.48. The Rackspace Technology Inc. has recorded 19,322 volume in the after hours trading session. Yahoo Finance discussed the stock recently as it posted Rackspace Technology Named to Newsweek’s List of the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces for 2022.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Netflix, United Airlines, Adobe and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — The streaming giant's shares skyrocketed more than 14% after the bell Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the most recent quarter. It also added 2.41 million net global subscribers, which is more than twice what it projected a quarter ago.

