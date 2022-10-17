Read full article on original website
A dry, warm winter is likely in Florida as La Niña continues for the third consecutive year
La Niña is expected to lead to a warmer and drier winter across Florida during the upcoming winter season for the third consecutive winter. For only the third time since record-keeping began in the late 1800s, a "triple dip" La Niña event is expected according to the latest outlook issued by the Climate Prediction Center. This occurs when La Niña continues for three consecutive years and has significant implications for weather patterns across the United States and in Florida. La Niña develops as cold water in the equatorial East Pacific is brought to the surface. This results in a jet stream that is more likely to remain north of Florida, leading to fewer rainfall events.
Money distributed through the Florida Disaster Fund will support teachers, help Floridians rebuild
Awards totaling $4 million to support residents of Southwest Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian, as well as a new partnership with The Home Depot to support rebuild efforts in the state, were announced by the state Friday. At San Carlos Park Elementary, Governor Ron DeSantis announced $2 million has been...
Early voting starts Monday across the Tampa Bay area. Here's what you need to know
Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election begins Monday, Oct. 24, in counties across the greater Tampa Bay region. It's the first day that early voting can open across the state. VOTER GUIDE: Key dates, how to vote, and what you need to know ahead of Florida's election. Voters...
Circle K locations in Florida will soon be selling marijuana products
One of the country's largest marijuana producers has signed a deal with Circle K to sell its licensed products in spaces owned by the convenience store chain in Florida. Green Thumb Industries announced Wednesday that it will open about 10 "RISE Express" medical marijuana dispensaries adjacent to Circle K locations across Florida starting next year.
DeSantis announces a special session to address property tax relief after Hurricane Ian
An executive order signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis Thursday will extend the deadline for property taxes on homes and businesses in the 26 FEMA-designed counties affected by Hurricane Ian. DeSantis also announced the Florida Legislature will hold a special session before the end of the year to consider the property...
Voter fraud arrests, races for senate and governor, and the citrus damage caused by Hurricane Ian
A Miami judge on Friday dismissed one of the 19 voter fraud prosecutions pushed by Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, a significant development that comes as the cases draw scrutiny. At a news conference back in August, DeSantis announced the arrest of 20 people for alleged voter fraud. They had...
What Florida voters need to know about Amendment 3 before Election Day
Legislators in favor of Amendment 3 tout it as a lifeline for Floridians struggling in a volatile housing market, but those against it say the measure wouldn’t do enough. If passed, the amendment would increase the homestead exemption for K-12 teachers, police officers, correctional officers, firefighters, emergency-medical technicians, paramedics, child-welfare services professionals, and active-duty members of the military and Florida National Guard. Homeowners currently qualify for $25,000 exemptions on their primary residences, but this proposal could increase the exemption by another $50,000.
How uninsured women in Florida can receive mammograms
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and experts are encouraging uninsured women or women of low-income families to get tested using county resources. Breast Cancer is the second most common type of cancer, affecting one in eight women in the country. The impact can be even more detrimental to women...
Texas' abortion laws are changing how people date in the state
