Blue Springs, MO

KMBC.com

KCK police ask for help finding missing 19-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are asking for help in finding a missing 19-year-old man. Authorities said Johnathan Devol was last seen Sunday on the banks of the Kansas River near the 12th Street Bridge and Levee Road. Police said they are concerned Devol may...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Crash at West 87th Street and Hauser Court kills 1

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - A fatal one-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon left one person dead in Lenexa. Lenexa Police are investigating a crash near the intersection of West 87th Street and Hauser Court that took place shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday. The neighborhood is a few blocks east of Pflumm Road....
LENEXA, KS
KMBC.com

3 in custody in connection with break-ins at KC-area gun stores

BASEHOR, Kan. — Three suspects are in custody after smash-and-grab burglaries at three different area gun stores this week. Two of those suspects are scheduled to appear in federal court Thursday. The first incident was 12:31 a.m. Sunday at Free State Gun Company in Basehor. Co-owner John Hutchison estimates...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hutch Post

Police found meth, marijuana at Kansas home with kids

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant on a home in the 3600 Block SE Colorado Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search...
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

