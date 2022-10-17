Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
As temperatures fall, risk of carbon monoxide poisoning risesEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Architect Mary Elizabeth Jane Colter left her mark in history with the Grand Canyon and Kansas City's Union StationCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Celebrated Architect Mary Rockwell Hook Experienced Success Regardless of Gender DiscriminationCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
Police identify two found dead in wooded area of Kansas City
Police have identified two people who were found dead in a wooded area of Kansas City last weekend.
Kansas City mom’s stolen car found less than 2 miles away
A Kansas City woman's car was found two days, and less than two miles, after it was stolen while she worked at a Minsky's restaurant.
KMBC.com
KCK police ask for help finding missing 19-year-old man
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are asking for help in finding a missing 19-year-old man. Authorities said Johnathan Devol was last seen Sunday on the banks of the Kansas River near the 12th Street Bridge and Levee Road. Police said they are concerned Devol may...
Kansas City police respond to shooting near Westport Road, Main Street
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a shooting that critically injured a victim on Wednesday evening. The shooting happened near Westport Road and Main Street.
KCTV 5
Crash at West 87th Street and Hauser Court kills 1
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - A fatal one-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon left one person dead in Lenexa. Lenexa Police are investigating a crash near the intersection of West 87th Street and Hauser Court that took place shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday. The neighborhood is a few blocks east of Pflumm Road....
KMBC.com
3 in custody in connection with break-ins at KC-area gun stores
BASEHOR, Kan. — Three suspects are in custody after smash-and-grab burglaries at three different area gun stores this week. Two of those suspects are scheduled to appear in federal court Thursday. The first incident was 12:31 a.m. Sunday at Free State Gun Company in Basehor. Co-owner John Hutchison estimates...
Toddler dies from fentanyl overdose, Kansas City police say
Kansas City police say a toddler and three other people have died from fentanyl overdoses in a two-week span during October.
Kansas City mom’s car stolen at restaurant while she worked inside
A Kansas City mom of three says her car was stolen from the parking lot of a local restaurant while she was inside working.
KCTV 5
KCK NAACP branch president arrested, accused of striking police officer at hospital
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The NAACP branch president for Kansas City, Kansas, has bonded out of jail after an incident over the weekend. Overbrook police stated an officer had pulled over Tarence Maddox, 39, for speeding. Police also found Maddox to be driving on a suspended license, according to a release.
Police identify woman killed in Monday night homicide in Kansas City
The new week started just like the old one ended in Kansas City, Missouri — with more gun violence. One woman was killed in a shooting.
Toddler among 4 recent victims of deadly fentanyl overdoses in Kansas City
In a two-week period this month, Kansas City, Missouri, police say they have investigated the deaths of four people - including a toddler - caused by fentanyl overdoses.
KCPD: Man, woman identified as victims of Monday afternoon homicide
Police say two people were killed Monday afternoon in south Kansas City, Missouri, near an area high school.
Woman won’t be charged in shooting death of Kansas City firefighter
Jackson County prosecutors said the woman who shot and killed Kansas City firefighter Tony Santi won't be charged because it was self defense.
KMBC.com
KCK man facing two murder charges after racing and crashing car in downtown KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 28-year-old in Kansas City, Kansas, is the subject of two second-degree murder charges after racing and crashing his car downtown. Jose Angel Vega also faces other felony charges for the Oct. 2, 2022, crash that killed two individuals, including a driver stopped at a red light.
Former Kansas City officer pleads guilty to stealing, not working off-duty shifts
Former Kansas City police officer Brandon Sherman has pleaded guilty to stealing in Jackson County for not working off-duty security shifts.
Community remodeling home for Kansas City family who lost father in hit-and-run
The community has stepped up to help a Kansas City family of 10 after their father was killed in a hit-and-run in August. The community is remodeling the family's home.
KMBC.com
Dozens of firearms stolen after burglars hit 3 Kansas City-area gun stores
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Burglars have hit three Kansas City-area gun stores, stealing about 50 firearms. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms spokesman John Ham said agents believe the three incidents are related due to the similar smash-and-grab way the burglaries were done. At about 3:30 a.m. Monday,...
KCTV 5
South Plaza residents say ‘enough is enough’ when it comes to crime
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - From law enforcement to prosecutors, Kansas City officials were in the hot seat Tuesday night. South Plaza residents say “enough is enough” when it comes to crime in their neighborhoods. They wanted and demanded answers. “Most of the time we don’t even see...
Police found meth, marijuana at Kansas home with kids
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant on a home in the 3600 Block SE Colorado Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search...
lawrencekstimes.com
Man killed in Douglas County crash was 28-year-old from Overland Park
Abraham Blanco, 28, of Overland Park, was the man killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in Douglas County, south of Lawrence, according to the sheriff’s office. The crash, which involved a John Deere combine and a Dodge Ram pickup truck, occurred at 4:26 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East 1100 Road.
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0