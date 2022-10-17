Read full article on original website
Police identify two found dead in wooded area of Kansas City
Police have identified two people who were found dead in a wooded area of Kansas City last weekend.
Kansas City mom’s stolen car found less than 2 miles away
A Kansas City woman's car was found two days, and less than two miles, after it was stolen while she worked at a Minsky's restaurant.
Toddler dies from fentanyl overdose, Kansas City police say
Kansas City police say a toddler and three other people have died from fentanyl overdoses in a two-week span during October.
KMBC.com
3 in custody in connection with break-ins at KC-area gun stores
BASEHOR, Kan. — Three suspects are in custody after smash-and-grab burglaries at three different area gun stores this week. Two of those suspects are scheduled to appear in federal court Thursday. The first incident was 12:31 a.m. Sunday at Free State Gun Company in Basehor. Co-owner John Hutchison estimates...
fourstateshomepage.com
KC man identified as hit-and-run driver who fired shots at officers in a multi-county pursuit
VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — The man involved with a weekend pursuit through multiple Missouri counties after a hit-and-run crash is identified , the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said. Brenton Lee Ross, 32, of Kansas City, Missouri was arrested and charged in the incident, which took law enforcement through...
Toddler among 4 recent victims of deadly fentanyl overdoses in Kansas City
In a two-week period this month, Kansas City, Missouri, police say they have investigated the deaths of four people - including a toddler - caused by fentanyl overdoses.
Woman who shot, killed off-duty KCFD firefighter won't be charged
A woman who shot and killed an off-duty Kansas City, Missouri, firefighter at convenience store in Independence won't be charged. Prosecutors said she acted in self-defense.
lawrencekstimes.com
Man charged with second-degree murder in fatal Lawrence crash
A man was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder in connection with a crash that killed a 70-year-old Lawrence man in April. Anthony M. Royal, 55, of Lawrence, was booked into the Douglas County jail Monday evening and was formally charged Tuesday afternoon in Douglas County District Court, online records show.
Woman won’t be charged in shooting death of Kansas City firefighter
Jackson County prosecutors said the woman who shot and killed Kansas City firefighter Tony Santi won't be charged because it was self defense.
KMBC.com
KCK man facing two murder charges after racing and crashing car in downtown KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 28-year-old in Kansas City, Kansas, is the subject of two second-degree murder charges after racing and crashing his car downtown. Jose Angel Vega also faces other felony charges for the Oct. 2, 2022, crash that killed two individuals, including a driver stopped at a red light.
Former Kansas City officer pleads guilty to stealing, not working off-duty shifts
Former Kansas City police officer Brandon Sherman has pleaded guilty to stealing in Jackson County for not working off-duty security shifts.
Kansas City, Kansas, man charged in deadly street racing crash that killed 2
A Kansas City, Kansas, man is charged with second-degree murder stemming from an Oct. 2, street racing crash that killed two people.
Third time in 2-years, Kan. woman jailed for alleged violent crime
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman for a violent crime for the third time in less than two years. On Tuesday, police arrested 19-year-old Kenleigh N. Liggett of Atchison, on a requested charge of domestic battery in the 1900 block U.S.73, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
KMBC.com
Dozens of firearms stolen after burglars hit 3 Kansas City-area gun stores
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Burglars have hit three Kansas City-area gun stores, stealing about 50 firearms. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms spokesman John Ham said agents believe the three incidents are related due to the similar smash-and-grab way the burglaries were done. At about 3:30 a.m. Monday,...
KMBC.com
More Kansas City residents becoming victims of property theft
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is seeing an increase in property crimes. Now, community leaders are coming together to discuss how residents can avoid becoming a victim. The Jackson County prosecutor and a community interaction officer from the Kansas City Police Department will discuss what residents can do collectively to keep those kinds of crimes from happening to them.
lawrencekstimes.com
Man killed in Douglas County crash was 28-year-old from Overland Park
Abraham Blanco, 28, of Overland Park, was the man killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in Douglas County, south of Lawrence, according to the sheriff’s office. The crash, which involved a John Deere combine and a Dodge Ram pickup truck, occurred at 4:26 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East 1100 Road.
KCTV 5
South Plaza residents say ‘enough is enough’ when it comes to crime
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - From law enforcement to prosecutors, Kansas City officials were in the hot seat Tuesday night. South Plaza residents say “enough is enough” when it comes to crime in their neighborhoods. They wanted and demanded answers. “Most of the time we don’t even see...
Man fleeing police at over 100 mph charged in crash that killed 2 people in KCMO
A man is charged with killing two people in a high-speed crash in downtown KCMO. Jose Angel Vega, 28, of Kansas City, Kansas, for the incident that happened on Oct. 2.
Sedalia Man Injured When Struck by International in Pettis County
A Sedalia man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2007 Honda Accord, driven by 44-year-old Alma Martinez of Sedalia, was Route Y and Purchase around 9:20 a.m., when he slowed and began making a left-hand turn onto Purchase, when a westbound 2007 International TK1, driven by 49-year-old Sandro Molina of Olathe Kansas, attempted to pass the Honda, and the International struck the Honda on the left side.
Two people found dead in wooded area of Kansas City
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people after their bodies were found in a wooded area near 48th and Randolph.
