Saturday Night Live has been the same show since forever and yet every episode is different. Since its inception in 1975, the beloved and bemoaned American sketch comedy series has accommodated a new host every week, stretching to meet the celeb du jour’s hidden talents and defining quirks. There were Ariane Grande’s musical impressions. Christopher Walken pleading for “More cowbell!” And Justin Timberlake, who won an actual Emmy for writing the lyrics to “Dick in a Box”. Occasionally, the show is forced to compensate for an entirely charmless emcee. Ahem, Rudy Guiliani.The full-time ensemble gets rejigged each season, which means...
“Talking shit used to be fun,” complains Joe Rogan. “It didn’t used to have so many consequences.” He sounds quite sensitive, Rogan, to the pushback against him saying the N-word on his hit podcast, or broadcasting anti-vaccine misinformation. Which is ironic, because every routine here is bookended by a peeve about how sensitive people are these days. The consequences Rogan has faced for “talking shit”, meanwhile, have not been entirely negative. Spotify bought his podcast for a reported $100m, and here he is performing his standup to 20,000-capacity crowds.
