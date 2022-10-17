Stephen F. Austin State University’s Schlief School of Accountancy in the Rusche College of Business held an informational session Oct. 13 for approximately 100 Nacogdoches High School students interested in the accounting profession. In addition to careers in accounting, presenters discussed SFA’s accounting degrees, scholarships, internships and other opportunities. Presenters included, from left, Alicia Howatt, recruiter for Axley & Rode; Zachary Wilson, accounting senior from Crosby and president of SFA’s chapter of the Beta Alpha Psi professional and honorary accounting fraternity; Dr. Kelly Noe, accounting professor and director of the Schlief School of Accountancy; Marie Kelly, accounting lecturer; and Deborah Crenshaw, a teacher in the NHS Career and Technical Education program. “Student response was overwhelmingly positive, and we foresee continuing this partnership in the years to come,” Kelly said. For more information, visit sfasu.edu/cob.

NACOGDOCHES, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO