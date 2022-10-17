Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sfasu.edu
NHS students explore accounting careers with help from SFA
Stephen F. Austin State University’s Schlief School of Accountancy in the Rusche College of Business held an informational session Oct. 13 for approximately 100 Nacogdoches High School students interested in the accounting profession. In addition to careers in accounting, presenters discussed SFA’s accounting degrees, scholarships, internships and other opportunities. Presenters included, from left, Alicia Howatt, recruiter for Axley & Rode; Zachary Wilson, accounting senior from Crosby and president of SFA’s chapter of the Beta Alpha Psi professional and honorary accounting fraternity; Dr. Kelly Noe, accounting professor and director of the Schlief School of Accountancy; Marie Kelly, accounting lecturer; and Deborah Crenshaw, a teacher in the NHS Career and Technical Education program. “Student response was overwhelmingly positive, and we foresee continuing this partnership in the years to come,” Kelly said. For more information, visit sfasu.edu/cob.
sfasu.edu
SFA Homecoming events kick off next week
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Stephen F. Austin State University has a full slate of events scheduled for Homecoming 2022, including a concert, a parade and an alumni auction, in addition to the football game against Utah Tech University at 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at Homer Bryce Stadium. The fun is...
sfasu.edu
Still time to bid on 12 X 12 works of art
NACOGDOCHES, Texas – There is still time to bid on unique works of art in the 12 X 12 Scholarship Fundraiser hosted by the Friends of the Visual Arts at Stephen F. Austin State University and benefiting students in the SFA School of Art. Anyone may silently bid on...
sfasu.edu
SFA Symphony Orchestra to perform ‘Pictures at an Exhibition’
NACOGDOCHES, Texas – A performance of Modest Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition” will be the highlight at a concert of the Stephen F. Austin State University Symphony Orchestra when the ensemble performs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in Cole Concert Hall on the SFA campus.
sfasu.edu
SRT student ensembles to perform at Mill Room
NACOGDOCHES, Texas – Student ensembles in the Sound Recording Technology program at Stephen F. Austin State University will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, in the Mill Room at Banita Creek Hall. The Commercial Music Ensemble will perform “As It Was” by Harry Styles, “Transparent Soul” by Willow,...
Comments / 0