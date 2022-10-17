Slog PM: Fires Are Growing Larger, Norman Lear’s Still Making Shows, and an Algorithm Is Deciding Whether to Jack Up Your Rent

Read full article on original website
Wall Street’s ‘Dr. Doom’ thinks you’re stupid for moving during the pandemic: ‘Florida is going to be flooded and Texas is going to be too hot to survive there’
Top economist Nouriel Roubini has a message for all the New Yorkers who moved to Florida during the pandemic: In terms of a real estate investment, you should have picked the Midwest instead. Roubini, a New York University economics professor and CEO of Roubini Macro Associates, correctly predicted the 2008...
Why Gen X Sucks
The Puget Sound Business Journal recently posted a story with this headline: "Gen Z Organizes." According to the writer, Hilary Burns, new "data [finds] that Gen Z is the most pro-union generation when compared with Millennials, Gen Xers, and even Baby Boomers, despite their all-time high support for unions in 1972."
‘Food banks saved my skin’: On the front line of the cost of living crisis as demand soars
There can be few among us who have yet to be impacted by the cost of living crisis, as millions of Britons are forced to make difficult choices every day about what to spend their money on. In increasing numbers, struggling households are turning to food banks for help as grocery bills continue to soar. The Independent has been visiting food banks this week, to speak to people who see them as an essential lifeline in difficult times. Once Gary has paid his monthly energy bills and rent, he is left with about £20 every fortnight. For him,...
