Sanger, TX

bestsouthwestguide.com

MISSING: Anthony Bell, Jr., 37, Cedar Hill, Texas (8/9/2021)

CEDAR HILL, TX -- 37-year-old Anthony Clifford Bell, Jr., also known as Pete, was last seen in Waxahachie, Texas on August 9, 2021. His vehicle was discovered in Hillsboro, Texas about a week later. Anthony is diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and has difficulty walking even short distances without falling. Anthony...
CEDAR HILL, TX
dpdbeat.com

Critical Missing- Leonard Ray Rhodes

Mr. Rhodes has been located and is safe. The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the above Critical Missing Person Leonard Ray Rhodes. On October 19, 2022, at approximately 2:00 a.m., Mr. Rhodes was last seen in the 4500 S Lancaster Rd in Dallas on foot, heading in an unknown direction. Mr. Rhodes may be confused and in need of assistance.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

$1M Texas Lottery scratch ticket sold at Stop Food Mart in Fort Worth

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – A Terrell resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game 500X. The ticket was bought at Stop Food Mart, located at 6600 Meadowbrook Drive, in Fort Worth. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. 500X offers more than $122.9 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.45, including break-even prizes.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth homeless shelters turn away families due to overcrowding

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Homeless shelters in Fort Worth are having to turn away families because there's just simply not enough room. That's the stark warning from city officials as they are seeing a record number of families out on the streets. During a Fort Worth city work session on Tuesday, city leaders and stakeholders discussed this growing problem in the city."We just see a record number of families who are in need in seeking assistance from us," said Lauren King, executive director of Tarrant County Homeless Coalition. King said her group helped provide the data for the informal report. She said...
FORT WORTH, TX
96.5 KVKI

Potty Mouth Ghosts Haunt This North Texas Home

I love a good ghost story and I found one on WFAA out of Dallas. This is the tale of Linda Hill’s rental property in Gainesville, Texas. She and her hubby own several rental homes, but she could not keep a tenant in this home on Denton Street north of the DFW Metroplex.
GAINESVILLE, TX
inforney.com

Terrell resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize

TERRELL, Texas — A Terrell resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game 500X. The ticket was purchased at Stop Food Mart, located at 6600 Meadowbrook Drive, in Fort Worth. The claimant elected to remain anonymous. This was the...
TERRELL, TX
dpdbeat.com

Want to Locate – Juan Mazano

On October 18, 2022, at approximately 3:00 pm, Juan Mazano was last seen walking in the 9700 block of Kerrville Street wearing a black shirt and pants. Mr. Mazano may be in need of assistance. The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating the above individual. Mr. Mazano is a 19-year-old male, 6′ ft., 200 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. Persons with information are asked to call the Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268.
CBS DFW

North Texas Ghost Stories: The Millermore Mansion

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- In Dallas, one old mansion has drawn out some of the most told ghost stories in town.The Millermoore Mansion sits in Dallas' Old City Park just south of Downtown.Old City Park has become a collection ground of sorts for old and historic homes that ones stood elsewhere but where torn down and rebuilt at the park as a way to preserve them.The crown jewel of all those homes in the park is the Millermoore Mansion which originally stood in Oak Cliff. It was brought to Old City Park in 1968 and was opened to the public. Soon after,...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

People Salvaging Material From Condo Slated for Destruction

People are rushing to salvage material from an old condominium building set to be destroyed, seeking to preserve certain aspects of the facility’s architecture. The soon-to-be-demolished condominium building on Turtle Creek Boulevard in Dallas contains, among other things, breezeway blocks, “cool cinder blocks with cut-outs that, when stacked, form a cool peek-a-boo wall – a staple for many mid-century homes.”
DALLAS, TX

