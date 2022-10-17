Read full article on original website
IKEA Testing Self-Driving Truck Deliveries Across TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
H-E-B Store Set to Finally Open Nov. 2Larry LeasePlano, TX
Former Denton Officer Sentenced to 10 Years on Child Porn ChargeLarry LeaseDenton, TX
Work in Coppell Virtual Job Fair Set for Oct 25 - Sign Up TodayCity ObserverCoppell, TX
bestsouthwestguide.com
MISSING: Anthony Bell, Jr., 37, Cedar Hill, Texas (8/9/2021)
CEDAR HILL, TX -- 37-year-old Anthony Clifford Bell, Jr., also known as Pete, was last seen in Waxahachie, Texas on August 9, 2021. His vehicle was discovered in Hillsboro, Texas about a week later. Anthony is diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and has difficulty walking even short distances without falling. Anthony...
dpdbeat.com
Critical Missing- Leonard Ray Rhodes
Mr. Rhodes has been located and is safe. The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the above Critical Missing Person Leonard Ray Rhodes. On October 19, 2022, at approximately 2:00 a.m., Mr. Rhodes was last seen in the 4500 S Lancaster Rd in Dallas on foot, heading in an unknown direction. Mr. Rhodes may be confused and in need of assistance.
2 Texas Cities Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
This Collin County suburb was named among best places for families
WYLIE, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. To read the latest in business and real estate news, visit their website. Wylie, Texas, took the No. 2 spot on Fortune Well’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed...
Fort Worth Dunbar basketball coach placed on leave after student allegation, district confirms
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth Dunbar High School boys basketball coach Robert Hughes Jr. has been placed on leave after the district received an allegation from a student of inappropriate behavior by the coach, Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Angelica Ramsey confirmed to WFAA on Thursday. Per protocol, district...
Black, Hispanic Students In Arlington Schools Are Disproportionately Suspended: Report
Black and Hispanic students, English language learners, and students with disabilities are suspended at disproportionate rates in Arlington Public Schools, according to a report from the Office of Student Climate and Culture presented to the school board on Thursday. The new data, which cover the 2021-2022 school year, continue a...
$1M Texas Lottery scratch ticket sold at Stop Food Mart in Fort Worth
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – A Terrell resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game 500X. The ticket was bought at Stop Food Mart, located at 6600 Meadowbrook Drive, in Fort Worth. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. 500X offers more than $122.9 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.45, including break-even prizes.
Fort Worth homeless shelters turn away families due to overcrowding
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Homeless shelters in Fort Worth are having to turn away families because there's just simply not enough room. That's the stark warning from city officials as they are seeing a record number of families out on the streets. During a Fort Worth city work session on Tuesday, city leaders and stakeholders discussed this growing problem in the city."We just see a record number of families who are in need in seeking assistance from us," said Lauren King, executive director of Tarrant County Homeless Coalition. King said her group helped provide the data for the informal report. She said...
Potty Mouth Ghosts Haunt This North Texas Home
I love a good ghost story and I found one on WFAA out of Dallas. This is the tale of Linda Hill’s rental property in Gainesville, Texas. She and her hubby own several rental homes, but she could not keep a tenant in this home on Denton Street north of the DFW Metroplex.
Lucky Texas Resident Adds Lots Of Zeros To Bank Account After Lottery Win
The winning ticket was purchased in Weatherford.
fox4news.com
Richardson ISD teacher arrested, charged with inappropriate relationship with a minor
RICHARDSON, Texas - A Richardson ISD teacher was arrested on Tuesday on charges of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor at a previous school district. Art teacher Jason Delezen, from Richardson High School, is facing the charges related to his time working in Texarkana in 2019. At this time,...
KWTX
Central Texas couple married 46 years recreate first big date at State Fair of Texas in Dallas
WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas couple married 46 years recreated their first big date to the State Fair of Texas in Dallas by returning to the fairgrounds on the 50th anniversary and winning a similar stuffed animal to the one the couple has held onto and cherished for the last five decades.
Texans Are Shocked As Snow Is Promised To Fall in The Great State
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
Caught on camera: Halloween decorations stolen from homes across North Texas
DALLAS — Some families in North Texas are warning neighbors about suspected thieves targeting homes with Halloween decorations this holiday season. Videos posted on a variety of social media sites show people stealing different types of decorations from outside homes. Many people love Halloween. You can tell by the...
nypressnews.com
A 19-year-old dog was surrendered at a Dallas shelter. These best friends took her in
DALLAS — Lauren Siler was about to board a plane home to Dallas from Anchorage, Alaska, when she first spotted the frosted face of a senior pup in desperate need. “I saw her sweet little face sitting in her poor little kennel,” Lauren said. The dog was featured...
inforney.com
Terrell resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize
TERRELL, Texas — A Terrell resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game 500X. The ticket was purchased at Stop Food Mart, located at 6600 Meadowbrook Drive, in Fort Worth. The claimant elected to remain anonymous. This was the...
dpdbeat.com
Want to Locate – Juan Mazano
On October 18, 2022, at approximately 3:00 pm, Juan Mazano was last seen walking in the 9700 block of Kerrville Street wearing a black shirt and pants. Mr. Mazano may be in need of assistance. The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating the above individual. Mr. Mazano is a 19-year-old male, 6′ ft., 200 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. Persons with information are asked to call the Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268.
North Texas Ghost Stories: The Millermore Mansion
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- In Dallas, one old mansion has drawn out some of the most told ghost stories in town.The Millermoore Mansion sits in Dallas' Old City Park just south of Downtown.Old City Park has become a collection ground of sorts for old and historic homes that ones stood elsewhere but where torn down and rebuilt at the park as a way to preserve them.The crown jewel of all those homes in the park is the Millermoore Mansion which originally stood in Oak Cliff. It was brought to Old City Park in 1968 and was opened to the public. Soon after,...
dallasexpress.com
People Salvaging Material From Condo Slated for Destruction
People are rushing to salvage material from an old condominium building set to be destroyed, seeking to preserve certain aspects of the facility’s architecture. The soon-to-be-demolished condominium building on Turtle Creek Boulevard in Dallas contains, among other things, breezeway blocks, “cool cinder blocks with cut-outs that, when stacked, form a cool peek-a-boo wall – a staple for many mid-century homes.”
When & where to expect a Freeze Warning in North Texas this week
Well folks, it's going to get cold this week in North Texas, so cold in fact that for a period of time during the middle of the week some parts of the region will see a Freeze Warning.
