In addition to decisions on many statewide and local offices, Maryland voters have decisions on changes to the state constitution to weigh in on in this year’s election. Arguably, the most provocative of the proposals is Question 4. According to the office of Maryland’s secretary of state, it poses the question, “Do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis by an individual who is at least 21 years of age on or after July 1, 2023, in the state of Maryland?”

MARYLAND STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO