Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois lawmakers object to continued emergency rules
(The Center Square) – A bipartisan group of Illinois lawmakers is objecting to continued emergency rules from the Illinois Department of Public Health regarding COVID-19. Earlier this month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued another consecutive disaster proclamation for Illinois. With it, modified executive orders do away with masks and COVID-19 testing for healthcare workers among other changes while vaccine mandates continue for some state employees that work in congregate settings.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ballot questions impact cannabis, some courts in Maryland
In addition to decisions on many statewide and local offices, Maryland voters have decisions on changes to the state constitution to weigh in on in this year’s election. Arguably, the most provocative of the proposals is Question 4. According to the office of Maryland’s secretary of state, it poses the question, “Do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis by an individual who is at least 21 years of age on or after July 1, 2023, in the state of Maryland?”
KPVI Newschannel 6
Long seeks middle ground, local decision-making
"I don’t want the state telling the city what they have to do.”. Darcy Long would like to see Oregon legislatures help city and county government fund big, statewide needs like the need for affordable housing and services for the homeless by providing targeted state funding, but in a manner that allows city and county leaders to decide what solutions are best suited to the communities they serve.
KPVI Newschannel 6
4 US Attorneys tapped to lead handling of Wisconsin election complaints
Four Assistant U.S. Attorneys have been tapped to take the lead on complaints involving voter fraud, intimidation and voting rights concerns ahead of the Nov. 8 election in Wisconsin, the U.S. Department of Justice said. The four officials will be in charge of their districts complaints on election day, taking...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hogan names Lt. Gov. Rutherford as overseer of gubernatorial transition
ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan announced that he has named Lt. Gov. Boyd K. Rutherford to formally oversee the gubernatorial transition for the State of Maryland, and serve as chief liaison to the incoming administration. “We are fully committed to a smooth, orderly transition in Maryland and look forward...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Audit: Fuel-efficient cars costing Louisiana tax revenue
BATON ROUGE, La. - The Legislature should consider higher road usage fees to prevent the possible loss of $564 million for roads and bridges because of more fuel efficient cars and trucks and the growth of electric vehicles, Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack’s office said Wednesday. The recommendations are part...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Virginia records another surplus, inflation could cost the state
(The Center Square) – Virginia recorded another revenue surplus through September, but the state may need that money to account for the high inflation rate and the potential for an economic recession. Through the first quarter of the fiscal year, Virginia’s revenues exceeded expectations by more than a half...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Louisiana's rural roads rated 15th worst in nation, according to new report
BATON ROUGE, La. - One out of three of Louisiana's rural roads are in "mediocre" or "poor" condition, according to a report from a Washington, D.C., nonprofit that studies surface transportation. The report, issued by research outfit TRIP, rated 15% of Louisiana's rural roads as poor, the 15th highest in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Tobacco production nearly extinct in Illinois
FAIRFIELD, Ill. — Tobacco production in Illinois appeared to be on the verge of a minor comeback a couple of decades ago but is now all but non-existent. It may surprise some that the crop was a major player in southern Illinois 100 years ago. More recently, there was a slight resurgence. Now T.J. Vaughan is among just a handful of farmers sticking it out.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Democratic candidates ink contract pledging to fight for women's issues if elected Nov. 8
GRIFFITH — Democratic candidates in Northwest Indiana are recommitting to female voters as this year's campaign season nears its end and Election Day approaches. U.S. Senate nominee Thomas McDermott Jr., three Region candidates for Indiana House, one running for Indiana Senate, and the Lake County Democratic chairman signed their names Wednesday to a "Contract With Women" — a pledge to prioritize women's issues if elected Nov. 8.
KPVI Newschannel 6
O'Rourke in East Texas: Greg Abbott has failed us
The importance of East Texas in the governor’s race was underscored Wednesday when Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke visited Longview for a rally, one coming on the heels of Cecilia Abbott’s event earlier in the day. Increasing voter turnout was the stated purpose of both visits, with O’Rourke...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Higher state tax will drive up Indiana gas prices in November
The 15 cents per gallon increase in the statewide average price of gasoline over the past month means Hoosiers will pay slightly more in state taxes on their gasoline purchases in November. The Indiana Department of Revenue announced Wednesday the applied 7% sales tax on gasoline purchases will be 23.1...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Who is on the Nov. 8 ballot
Early voting in Iowa started Wednesday, Oct. 19 and Bremer Co. Courthouse election workers handled a steady stream of in-person voters. Here are the candidate’s on the Nov. 8 ballot:. Federal Elections. U.S. Senator. Incumbent Chuck Grassley defeated challenger Jim Carlin in June to receive the Republican nomination for...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Tim Michels suggests DNR split
(The Center Square) – Tim Michels is suggesting more changes at the state’s Department of Natural Resources. Michels told the crowd at the Rotary Club in Milwaukee on Tuesday that he could see splitting the DNR into separate agencies. “Maybe we break the DNR into two parts. One...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Mid-Shore Pro Bono offers tenant counsel services
EASTON — Mid-Shore Pro Bono recently received funding from two grants to help provide access to pro-bono legal services for tenants facing eviction. The program enhances Mid-Shore Pro Bono’s housing justice program, with funding awarded by the Maryland Legal Services Corporation and from Equal Justice Works, allowing significant expansion of legal assistance for tenants, including in-court access to representation.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Republican Brandtjen calls Elections Commission latest a 'band-aid.' rips election security
(The Center Square) – Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, is once again disappointed in the Wisconsin Elections Commission. She said the commission’s latest move – to send postcards to more than 12,000 voters who requested absentee ballots to addresses other than what’s on file – is too little, too late.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Iowa House District 10 race sees four-term incumbent running against no-party independent
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — The race for Iowa House District 10 is something of a rarity. It's one of only six races, among more than 150 in the entire state, where a no-party independent is officially listed on the ballot. In the district, which includes Spirit Lake, Milford, Emmetsburg...
KPVI Newschannel 6
This Is the Top Ranking School District in New Mexico
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
KPVI Newschannel 6
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Oregon
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
KPVI Newschannel 6
North Carolina's Cooper touts $5.7M in taxpayer subsidies for three companies
(The Center Square) — Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday touted a total of $5.7 million in taxpayer-funded incentives for three companies investing in North Carolina, that critics liken to the government picking winners and losers. North Carolina taxpayers will subsidize American Woodmark Corporation's expansion in Hamlet by $1,086,000 over...
Comments / 0