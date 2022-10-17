Internal doc: Amazon has a high attrition rate across all levels, costing $8B annually, and workers choose to leave twice as often as layoffs and firings occur (Avery Menegus/Engadget)

Read full article on original website
Attrition at Amazon is costing the company $8 billion a year, with workers twice as likely to leave by choice than be fired, report says
Attrition at Amazon costs the company $8 billion a year, according to Engadget. Workers were also twice as likely to leave by choice than to be fired or laid off, per the outlet. The outlet said it had been sent leaked documents that contained the attrition details. Amazon is facing...
Amazon raises hourly pay for warehouse and transportation workers
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's warehouse and transportation workers will receive an increased average starting pay of more than $19 per hour from $18, the world's largest online retailer said on Wednesday.
Polyuria is the most common diabetes symptom – how to spot
As polyuria is driven by an increase in blood glucose, this sign can also crop up once you’re diagnosed with the blood sugar condition. Once your blood glucose becomes too high, your body will try to remedy the situation by removing it from the blood through your kidneys. “When...
Air fryers sold by Walmart, Target and Amazon have been recalled as fire hazards
Refunds are being offered.
If you had COVID, several of your organs could be aging 3-4 years faster, study shows
SAN FRANCISCO — After over two and a half years of COVID research, scientists are seeing the first data points that prove a dramatic change in human organs after a COVID infection. “You can start thinking about getting COVID as almost as an accelerant to aging. The viral infection...
Shuttered businesses, canceled warehouses and hiring freezes: Amazon is having a wave of frugality under CEO Andy Jassy
With three quarters in the books, it's clear that 2022 for Amazon looks very different than the company's first quarter-century as a public company. CEO Andy Jassy, who succeeded Jeff Bezos in mid-2021, is implementing numerous cost cuts at a time when Wall Street is showing little appetite for risk.
Black Friday 2022 early deals: Price drops at Samsung, Walmart, Target, Amazon and more
Black Friday 2022 is still over a month away, but that doesn’t mean shoppers have to wait for a good deal on their must-haves for the holidays. The traditional kickoff to the holiday shopping season typically is on Black Friday on Nov. 25, 2022. But several retailers, such as...
Amazon Shoppers Shrug Off Second Prime Day Sale
Amazon's 48-hour "Prime Early Access Sale" ran through Wednesday. Data from third-party analysts shows the discount event failed to attract as many shoppers as Amazon's Prime Day in July. But one analyst suggested it accomplished what Amazon set out to do, which is reduce a glut of product in its...
Amazon's holiday sales event sees lower sales, group says
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Thursday its Prime members ordered more than 100 million items during a sales event this week that analysts are expecting to be a bellwether for the holiday shopping season. As expected, the Seattle-based e-commerce company did not share sales figures. Still, some third-party estimates offer clues on how consumers spent during the two-day discount event that ran on Tuesday and Wednesday. According to the data group Numerator, which tracked roughly 44,670 orders during the sale, the average order size clocked in at $46.68, $13 less than what it was during Amazon’s Prime Day sales event in July. Inflation also had an impact - 26% of shoppers passed on a deal because it wasn’t a necessity, Numerator said. Major retailers have been offering more holiday discounts this year and doing it much earlier than usual, aiming to offload excess goods and offer cash-strapped Americans better deals amid high inflation.
Morning takeaway coffee could become ‘luxury lifestyle decision’, roaster warns
A morning coffee could become a luxury item rather than an everyday essential, an Edinburgh roaster has warned, as inflation returns to a four-decade high.A flat white could soon set you back more than £4 with the soaring price of milk, which has seen it reach the highest ever recorded, forcing businesses to bump up prices.Robi Lambie, coffee roaster and co-founder of Cairngorm Coffee in the Scottish capital, said he was “very concerned” about the impact of inflation on the business.With everything considered, we predict the price of a flat white coffee will be at least £4 by the end...
Another Tech Giant Is Slashing Nearly a Thousand Jobs
What do companies as diverse as Twitter (TWTR) , Tesla (TSLA) , Netflix (NFLX) , Coinbase (COIN) , Snap (SNAP) , Shopify (SHOP) , Oracle (ORCL) and Crypto.com have in common?. After many months of strong hiring, all have laid off workers in the last years. The problem has been particularly acute in the tech industry, which is prone to hiring boons during good times and layoffs during times of inflation.
Microsoft reportedly plans to lay off 1,000 workers
(KRON) — In the latest round of what seems like a growing trend toward tech layoffs, Microsoft reportedly plans to lay off nearly 1,000 workers across the company. The news was initially reported by Business Insider and confirmed by Axios and Senior Editor at The Verge, Tom Warren. According to Warren, the layoffs began on […]
Amazon’s October Sale Pegged at $8 Billion
Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale likely did around $8 billion in gross merchandise value, according to one Bank of America (BoA) analyst. In a research note published Friday, BoA Securities analyst Justin Post estimated that last week’s two-day event came in about 25 percent below the main Prime Day sale hosted over 48 hours in July. Fewer people were talking about the event on Twitter, where “mentions of the Prime Early Access event were also down about 70% relative to the Prime Day in July,” he wrote. Still, the bank sees Prime Early Access as “incrementally beneficial” to Amazon, helping to not...
Even financial analysts should be interested in delivering pizzas, Domino's CEO says. 'Because our drivers become franchisees.'
Domino's CEO Russell Weiner suggested in an earnings call that even financial analysts should be interested in the pizza chain's driver positions.
Microsoft lays off under 1,000 employees across multiple divisions
What just happened? Microsoft has become the latest tech giant to lay off employees, again, as the economic downturn impacts even the most established industry titans. The company cut jobs across multiple divisions and locations yesterday in a move Microsoft has defined as "structural adjustments." Axios writes that while Microsoft...
Black Friday electric scooter deals 2022: what to expect from this year's sales
We're rounding up everything we expect to see from 2022's Black Friday electric scooter deals, as well as the models and retailers you should be watching this year.
Shocking extent of WA’s growing teacher shortage revealed
Hundreds of jobs have been going begging in WA schools, with new Government data revealing the extent of the State’s crippling teacher shortage is far worse than any previously experienced. Share this news on your Fb,Twitter and Whatsapp. NY Press News:Latest News Headlines.
Amazon Briefing: Amazon’s lackluster second Prime Day is unlikely to put a dent in holiday sales
This is the latest installment of the Amazon Briefing, a weekly Modern Retail column about the ever-changing Amazon ecosystem. To receive it in your inbox every week, sign up here. While Amazon’s fall Prime Day didn’t rack up the sales that its summer sales bonanza normally does, it’s unlikely to...
Amazon Could Face a $1 Billion Lawsuit in the UK
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) could be facing a $1 billion class-action lawsuit in the UK, according to a CNBC report. The report stated that the tech giant has been alleged of using a “secretive” algorithm to assert its leading position in e-commerce. According to the report, the suit is...
As UK grocery inflation breaks records, seafood sales drop
As grocery inflation in the U.K. reached a new peak high in September 2022, chilled fish sales continue to drop. The inflation of 13.9 percent – a record high since data and consulting firm Kantar began tracking prices in 2008 – is expected to add GBP 643 (USD 722, EUR 739) to the average annual grocery bill, the company said in a press release.
