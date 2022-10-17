Read full article on original website
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Laura Wright Braces Carly Fans Before Revealing a ‘New Side to Her’
The emotional experience in Jacksonville will have a visible impact on the Port Charles character. Things have been a bit stressful for General Hospital’s Carly as of late and given some of the memories of the past that she’s been forced to faced, well, they are going to have an effect on how she faces life — for a little while, anyway. In the latest issues of Soap Opera Digest, Laura Wright reflected on her character’s time in Jacksonville, Florida and how it will impact her future.
Good News Network
She Built a $15,000 Cottage in the Back Yard For a Brother With Autism: ‘The change has been incredible’
A woman built her brother a little house in her back garden and says it’s been a “game-changer” to give him the independence he needs. Tiffany Chou moved back to Hawaii from New York City to look after her 33-year-old brother, who has autism, after hearing that he was unhappy in his residential home.
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
How 'Fiddler on the Roof' taught one actor how to be a better daughter
For actor Maite Uzal, "Fiddler on the Roof" represents the highest quality of what musical theater has to offer. Her role playing Golde, the matriarch of the family, helped deepen her relationship with her mother. “(Playing Golde) has definitely made me a better daughter. I started looking at my mom in a different...
Chiara Bersani: Seeking Unicorns review – moments of mythical presence
With delicate movements and precise details, the Italian performance artist evokes a magical creature against a backdrop of fantastical art
