Clark County, WA

KING 5

Person found dead along roadside east of Hobart

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Investigators shut down Southeast 208th in rural King County for most of the day Wednesday after a person was found dead along the road. The two-lane road runs for several miles northeast of Maple Valley. Jessica Hobley lives in the remote part of the county...
MAPLE VALLEY, WA
nwpb.org

Nakia Creek fire grows to just under 1800 acres

Firefighting crews continue to build containment lines on the Nakia Creek fire, burning in southwestern Washington in Clark County. More than 28,000 homes in Clark County are still under level three, or go now, evacuation orders, which haven’t changed since Monday. Moisture in the mornings has helped firefighters limit...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kafe.com

Western Washington residents resisting construction of new airport

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Residents in Pierce and Thurston Counties are gearing up to prevent a new airport from landing there. Forecasts show that Washington travelers could overwhelm the state’s existing airports by 2050. The legislature created the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission in 2019 to find a site for...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities I-82 Semi Head-On Crash: I Was First at the Scene

Everyone knows I drive to Seattle for every Seattle Seahawks game and have been doing it for years. This last Sunday I left my house around 5 am and headed out for the game like usual. About a mile outside Richland, I noticed a glow of a fire in the road up ahead. What happened next might have changed me forever.
SEATTLE, WA
livingsnoqualmie.com

Monday Update for Loch Katrine Fire

A type 2 incident management team has taken over command of the Loch Katrine Fire as of today, Monday, October 17th. Resources have been arriving to bolster the crews out on the line and have started to assess the current footprint of the fire area to begin putting plans in place to get around the fires and limit additional spread beyond the perimeters.
NORTH BEND, WA
bellevuereporter.com

Collision turns into vehicle fires on I-90

A vehicle collision that turned into multiple car fires resulted in an initial full blockage of eastbound Interstate 90 between Mercer Island and Bellevue during this morning’s commute. According to the Bellevue Fire Department — which had crews on scene along with Mercer Island fire crews — two patients...
BELLEVUE, WA
The Suburban Times

Is Tacoma’s Housing Solution Hiding in Plain Sight?

Submitted by Morgan Alexander. Link to full study with graphics: According to the City of Tacoma: “the City must plan for 127,000 additional residents and 97,000 jobs by 2040.”[1]. Development of new housing in the City of Tacoma has lagged behind that of Pierce County and other nearby...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Activists act like smoky air hurts homeless, but not fentanyl or meth

King County officials rushed to bring the homeless to an “air-quality center” because it’s unhealthy to breathe the smoky air. Yet, these same officials enable the homeless to live in human waste and to smoke fentanyl or meth. This is backward thinking. The Bolt Creek Fire continues...

