Read full article on original website
Related
Firefighters continue to make progress on Nakia Creek Fire
Containment lines are holding as firefighters make progress on the Nakia Creek Fire in Washington state.
Person found dead along roadside east of Hobart
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Investigators shut down Southeast 208th in rural King County for most of the day Wednesday after a person was found dead along the road. The two-lane road runs for several miles northeast of Maple Valley. Jessica Hobley lives in the remote part of the county...
nwpb.org
Nakia Creek fire grows to just under 1800 acres
Firefighting crews continue to build containment lines on the Nakia Creek fire, burning in southwestern Washington in Clark County. More than 28,000 homes in Clark County are still under level three, or go now, evacuation orders, which haven’t changed since Monday. Moisture in the mornings has helped firefighters limit...
Chronicle
Red October: Goat Rocks Fire Grows as 10 Blazes Now Burn in Cascades Between Border and the Columbia River
Existing wildfires in the Cascades grew and new blazes were sparked during a weekend marked by a Red Flag Warning brought by unseasonably warm temperatures, gusty winds and very low relative humidity. According to a Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency statement, there are now 10 large fires burning in Western...
q13fox.com
Washington Wildfires: Several fires driving heavy smoke into Puget Sound area
Several wildfires in the area are causing unhealthy air quality levels in the greater Seattle area. Because of these fires, air quality in Seattle was ranked as the second worst in the world.
kafe.com
Western Washington residents resisting construction of new airport
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Residents in Pierce and Thurston Counties are gearing up to prevent a new airport from landing there. Forecasts show that Washington travelers could overwhelm the state’s existing airports by 2050. The legislature created the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission in 2019 to find a site for...
Tri-Cities I-82 Semi Head-On Crash: I Was First at the Scene
Everyone knows I drive to Seattle for every Seattle Seahawks game and have been doing it for years. This last Sunday I left my house around 5 am and headed out for the game like usual. About a mile outside Richland, I noticed a glow of a fire in the road up ahead. What happened next might have changed me forever.
q13fox.com
Pierce County residents, fearful of losing homes, farms & wildlife, vow to fight airport proposal
GRAHAM, Wash. - More than 200 filled a room at the lodge at Frontier Park in Graham Monday night, vowing to fight a proposal that would build a new airport in a rural area of Pierce County. Many frustrated residents at the meeting said they had no idea that land...
Chronicle
Officials Identify Man Who Fell to Death Climbing Cliff at Point Defiance in Tacoma
A 42-year-old man who fell to his death earlier this month at Point Defiance in Tacoma while trying to escape the rising tide was identified Tuesday by the Pierce County medical examiner. Richard Van Horn of Spanaway died of a blunt force head injury Oct. 9 after he tried to...
knkx.org
How four Tacoma police officers arrived at the street corner where Manny Ellis died
The Walk Home is a podcast, produced by KNKX in partnership with The Seattle Times, about the life and death of Manny Ellis, a Black man killed in Tacoma police custody in 2020. KNKX Special Projects reporter and producer Will James joined Morning Edition Host Kirsten Kendrick to talk about...
livingsnoqualmie.com
Monday Update for Loch Katrine Fire
A type 2 incident management team has taken over command of the Loch Katrine Fire as of today, Monday, October 17th. Resources have been arriving to bolster the crews out on the line and have started to assess the current footprint of the fire area to begin putting plans in place to get around the fires and limit additional spread beyond the perimeters.
bellevuereporter.com
Collision turns into vehicle fires on I-90
A vehicle collision that turned into multiple car fires resulted in an initial full blockage of eastbound Interstate 90 between Mercer Island and Bellevue during this morning’s commute. According to the Bellevue Fire Department — which had crews on scene along with Mercer Island fire crews — two patients...
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Bellevue (Bellevue,WA)
The State Police reported a multi-vehicle crash in Bellevue at around 7:15 a.m. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported that the crash happened on East Channel Bridge between Mercer Island and Bellevue. Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson confirmed that three vehicles were involved in the accident, and...
The Suburban Times
Is Tacoma’s Housing Solution Hiding in Plain Sight?
Submitted by Morgan Alexander. Link to full study with graphics: According to the City of Tacoma: “the City must plan for 127,000 additional residents and 97,000 jobs by 2040.”[1]. Development of new housing in the City of Tacoma has lagged behind that of Pierce County and other nearby...
Weekend Snow in WA Mountain Passes. Is Seattle Air Most Deadly?
I don't know about you, but I feel as though the weather is behaving a bit strangely. Warmer than normal temperatures of late, and now bracing for a winter blast of cooler temps, snow in the mountains, and Seattle ranking at the top of the worst air quality in the world due to -- mid-October forest fires.
Nakia Creek Fire expands to Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuations
The Nakia Creek Fire near Camas, WA hasn't grown in recent days, but due to dangerous fire conditions evacuation levels around the blaze are increasing.
KOMO News
Western Washington has worst air quality in the world, how long will it last?
The worst air quality in the entire world is here in western Washington as of Wednesday evening. Seattle has the worst air quality in the world, according to iqair.com. Portland, Ore., ranks number five in the world. Not a crowning achievement to celebrate, for sure. The record-shattering warmth and dry...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Activists act like smoky air hurts homeless, but not fentanyl or meth
King County officials rushed to bring the homeless to an “air-quality center” because it’s unhealthy to breathe the smoky air. Yet, these same officials enable the homeless to live in human waste and to smoke fentanyl or meth. This is backward thinking. The Bolt Creek Fire continues...
q13fox.com
Police investigating deadly shooting in Seattle's Central District
Witnesses called 911 around 6:30 p.m. to report shots fired near the intersection of E. Union Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way, near the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, on Wednesday. Other callers said a man had been shot and a possible gunman was running away.
q13fox.com
Deputies: Body found on SR 509 near south Seattle ID'd as 16-year-old girl
SEATTLE - Investigators with King County are hoping the public can help them figure out what happened to a 16-year-old girl in the hours before she was found dead along the side of a highway in White Center. On Oct. 7, detectives said the teen’s body was found along a...
Comments / 0