ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overton County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
wcluradio.com

Community urged to use caution Friday during funeral of Amish boy

BECKTON — Funeral services are scheduled Friday for a 6-year-old Amish boy who died Monday morning along Highway 1297. Roy Gingerich was killed after a pickup truck traveling eastbound along Old Bowling Green Road crashed into the rear of the buggy. Kentucky State Police confirmed three children were involved in the crash alongside their mother, Ella.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
indherald.com

Three people injured in accident

HUNTSVILLE | Three people were injured, two seriously, in a single-vehicle accident at the 27/63 intersection here Friday afternoon. The accident occurred at about 12:30 pm at the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and S.R. 63, when a minivan that was west-bound on S.R. 63 traveled through the intersection, struck a pole, and traveled partially up the embankment on the west side of U.S. 27 before coming to a stop.
HUNTSVILLE, TN
935wain.com

Kentucky State Police Investigates Casey County Missing Person

LIBERTY, KY (October 18, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) requests assistance in their on-going investigation of locating a missing person. Dennis Keith Davis, age 37 of Dunnville, KY, was last seen at his home in Casey County at approximately 1:30 P.M. EST on Tuesday, August 30th, 2022.
CASEY COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Vehicle crash along US 31E injures Glasgow man

GLASGOW — A man was injured in a car crash Monday afternoon along Scottsville Road in Barren County. The Barren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3000 block of the roadway around 4:35 p.m. A vehicle had crashed through a guard rail. Carl Vincent of Glasgow was driving...
GLASGOW, KY
thunder1320.com

Warren County parent charged after child carries loaded gun to elementary school

A parent in Warren County is facing charges of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon after her child allegedly went to school with a loaded firearm on Monday, Oct. 17. According to 31st Judicial District Attorney Chris Stanford, the child’s mother, identified as Kristen Holland, recklessly placed a loaded firearm in her child’s backpack on Sunday, Oct. 16th. Holland, 31, has been charged with reckless endangerment with a weapon.
WARREN COUNTY, TN
Overton County News

Livingston Academy’s regional championship soccer team will host the first round of the state sectional playoff Saturday

Livingston Academy’s regional championship soccer team will host the first round of the state sectional playoff Saturday at 6 p.m. against Signal Mountain. LA Lady Wildcats will bring a perfect district and regional record to the event, sporting a fine 18-1 overall record. The winner of the event advances to the state playoffs next Wednesday in Chattanooga. The season is over for the loser.
LIVINGSTON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy