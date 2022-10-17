Read full article on original website
wcluradio.com
Community urged to use caution Friday during funeral of Amish boy
BECKTON — Funeral services are scheduled Friday for a 6-year-old Amish boy who died Monday morning along Highway 1297. Roy Gingerich was killed after a pickup truck traveling eastbound along Old Bowling Green Road crashed into the rear of the buggy. Kentucky State Police confirmed three children were involved in the crash alongside their mother, Ella.
Jackson County man arrested on arson charges
A Gainesboro man was arrested Wednesday on arson charges stemming from a fire last month.
indherald.com
Three people injured in accident
HUNTSVILLE | Three people were injured, two seriously, in a single-vehicle accident at the 27/63 intersection here Friday afternoon. The accident occurred at about 12:30 pm at the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and S.R. 63, when a minivan that was west-bound on S.R. 63 traveled through the intersection, struck a pole, and traveled partially up the embankment on the west side of U.S. 27 before coming to a stop.
935wain.com
Kentucky State Police Investigates Casey County Missing Person
LIBERTY, KY (October 18, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) requests assistance in their on-going investigation of locating a missing person. Dennis Keith Davis, age 37 of Dunnville, KY, was last seen at his home in Casey County at approximately 1:30 P.M. EST on Tuesday, August 30th, 2022.
8 pounds of beef thrown out at Crossville restaurant
The low health inspection grade is recorded in Cumberland County. Half a dozen risk factor violations were marked off in the report.
Rare October snow seen in parts of East Tennessee
Overnight temperatures on Tuesday dropped across the region and some areas received a dusting of snowfall, a rarity for this time of year in East Tennessee.
Warren County student in custody after threats made against school
A student is in custody Thursday after the 13-year-old made threats against a school, sheriff's officials say.
wcluradio.com
Vehicle crash along US 31E injures Glasgow man
GLASGOW — A man was injured in a car crash Monday afternoon along Scottsville Road in Barren County. The Barren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3000 block of the roadway around 4:35 p.m. A vehicle had crashed through a guard rail. Carl Vincent of Glasgow was driving...
thunder1320.com
Warren County parent charged after child carries loaded gun to elementary school
A parent in Warren County is facing charges of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon after her child allegedly went to school with a loaded firearm on Monday, Oct. 17. According to 31st Judicial District Attorney Chris Stanford, the child’s mother, identified as Kristen Holland, recklessly placed a loaded firearm in her child’s backpack on Sunday, Oct. 16th. Holland, 31, has been charged with reckless endangerment with a weapon.
Overton County News
Livingston Academy’s regional championship soccer team will host the first round of the state sectional playoff Saturday
Livingston Academy’s regional championship soccer team will host the first round of the state sectional playoff Saturday at 6 p.m. against Signal Mountain. LA Lady Wildcats will bring a perfect district and regional record to the event, sporting a fine 18-1 overall record. The winner of the event advances to the state playoffs next Wednesday in Chattanooga. The season is over for the loser.
WBKO
UPDATE: Six-year-old killed, others injured after car rear-ends horse and buggy
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after a horse and buggy and vehicle collided Monday morning on Highway 1297 (Old Bowling Green Road) in Barren County. According to police, Trevor N. Walker, 23, of Glasgow, was driving a 2015 GMC Sierra eastbound on Old Bowling Green...
