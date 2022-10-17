ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog

A federal appeals court ruled the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding as unconstitutional. The agency currently receives funding through the Federal Reserve, rather than Congress. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who helped create the agency, called the ruling a "reckless decision." A court shaped by Republicans just ruled against a key consumer...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
money.com

The Government Is Emailing 8 Million Student Loan Borrowers Who Automatically Qualify for Forgiveness

Check your email. The Department of Education is beginning to notify millions of federal student loan borrowers who qualify for automatic loan forgiveness. The department started emailing certain borrowers Tuesday to let them know that they won’t need to apply to have up to $20,000 of federal debt forgiven. In total, some 8 million borrowers will automatically qualify for President Biden’s forgiveness plan without needing to fill out the student loan forgiveness application.
Daily Mail

Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid

More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Last Hope to Win in Ukraine Is a GOP Victory in November

Vladimir Putin is fighting a two-front war. Sure, he’s losing badly in Eastern Ukraine, but things are looking up for the Russian dictator in the West—at least on the political front that runs through every ballot box in America.Although the resilience, courage, and skill of the Ukrainian military has driven Putin to increasingly desperate and depraved measures to avoid further battlefield humiliation, he can see a glimmer of hope on the horizon. And it’s being provided by the leadership of the Republican Party.“The GOP cavalry is coming! Hang on Vlad!” is the clear message being sent by Republican leaders like...
TheDailyBeast

Neither Party Has Figured Out a Coherent Midterm Message on Abortion

In the weeks before the midterm elections, Republicans are struggling to distance themselves from their most extreme post-Roe positions on abortion without undercutting their focus on the economy. A Facebook ad generated by a conservative nonprofit, Independent Women’s Voice, underscores the GOP’s dilemma. Running digitally in four battleground states, it showcases a young woman asking her grandmother if she’s going to vote to protest the overturning of Roe, having fought so hard for abortion rights in the past.“Every woman has the right to choose, but it’s not 1973 anymore,” the older woman replies. “It’s so much worse,” says the granddaughter....
ARIZONA STATE

