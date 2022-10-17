Meeting your hero is surreal for anyone. But imagine being a big enough fan to own a toy of that person…and then you play opposite them in an NHL game. That’s what happened to goaltender Jake Oettinger on February 18, 2022, when his Dallas Stars took on the Chicago Blackhawks. At the time, they had Marc-Andre Fleury tending goal. "Flower," along with Henrik Lundqvist, was a defining idol of Oettinger’s childhood. He had a Fat Head Fleury doll in his room growing up. So Oettinger was giddy to go head to head. Even better, in a scenario straight out of a daydream, the Stars won 1-0 in a shootout. Oettinger even walked away with another souvenir, courtesy of Fleury: a signed stick.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO