This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Footage of controversial drag show in Plano goes viralAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Two Men Facing Assault Charges Over a Chaotic Brawl at Local HootersLarry Lease
Electric Scooters Returning to Dallas with New Rules in PlaceLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Gabe Landeskog to miss 12 weeks with knee injury
The Colorado Avalanche said Wednesday morning that Gabriel Landeskog will miss about 12 weeks after having knee surgery.
Zibanejad, Panarin lead Rangers to 6-4 win over Ducks
Mika Zibanejad had two goals and two assists, Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists, and the New York Rangers beat the Anaheim Ducks 6-4. Vincent Trochek had a goal and an assist, Kaapo Kakko
markerzone.com
AVS' CAPTAIN LANDESKOG UNDERGOES SURGERY, TO MISS LONG STRETCH
Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog underwent arthroscopic knee surgery yesterday and is expected to miss about 12 weeks:. Landeskog has not played in any of the Avs' three games so far, but the team still looks great. Especially Nathan MacKinnon, Valeri Nichushkin, and Mikko Rantanen, who have a combined 19 points through three games. Seems pretty good.
WFAA
Dallas Stars drop reverse retro 2022 sweaters
DALLAS — Get ready, Stars fans!. The Dallas Stars have dropped its latest reverse retro sweater. It all started when the Stars tweeted a teaser video on Wednesday morning alluding to the new potential uniform. "👀 #reverseretro #DallasStars x @adidashockey," the team tweeted with the video. It starts...
Yardbarker
Blues’ 3 Up, 3 Down: 2 Points, Injury Updates, & More
Welcome to this week’s edition of the St. Louis Blues’ 3 Up, 3 Down , a weekly column released each week detailing ups and downs of the week that was. The St. Louis Blues finally kicked off their regular season on Saturday, Oct. 15 , taking on a dangerous, yet struggling team in the Columbus Blue Jackets (now 0-3-0). The Blue Jackets have gotten off to a rough start this season, losing their first two games by a combined score of 9-3. In doing so, they lost star winger Patrik Laine for the next 3-4 weeks due to an elbow sprain. The Blues took advantage of his absence and handed the Blue Jackets their third loss of the season.
Yardbarker
Nick Robertson, Victor Mete to Make Maple Leafs Season Debuts Against Dallas Stars, Odds, Where to Watch
Nick Robertson said it was difficult to process not making the Toronto Maple Leafs out of training camp after his pre-season performances warranted it. Despite scoring three goals and eight points in five pre-season games, the 21-year-old was sent down to the Toronto Marlies due to the Leafs' tight roster and salary-cap constraints.
Stars Roar Out of the Gate With 3-0 Start
The NHL regular season is finally here and already generating new storylines. One of them is the Dallas Stars are off to a fantastic start after winning their first three games. This 3-0 start is already giving fans hope for the future. Their offense is vastly improved compared to last season. Now this team has shown what they’re capable of as some of their stats are the best in the league. The Stars are a formidable team with lots to look forward to. Their start deserves another look.
Yardbarker
Stars' Jake Oettinger balances NHL fandom while rising as dominant goaltender
Meeting your hero is surreal for anyone. But imagine being a big enough fan to own a toy of that person…and then you play opposite them in an NHL game. That’s what happened to goaltender Jake Oettinger on February 18, 2022, when his Dallas Stars took on the Chicago Blackhawks. At the time, they had Marc-Andre Fleury tending goal. "Flower," along with Henrik Lundqvist, was a defining idol of Oettinger’s childhood. He had a Fat Head Fleury doll in his room growing up. So Oettinger was giddy to go head to head. Even better, in a scenario straight out of a daydream, the Stars won 1-0 in a shootout. Oettinger even walked away with another souvenir, courtesy of Fleury: a signed stick.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: Seattle Kraken – 10/19/22
The St. Louis Blues (1-0-0, 2 points) kicked off their season on Saturday, Oct. 15, with a decisive 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Goals by Vladimir Tarasenko (1,2), Pavel Buchnevich (1), Ivan Barbashev (1), and Jake Neighbours (1) led the way offensively while goaltender Jordan Binnington stopped 23 of 25 shots to earn the victory. Outside of the two quick goals they allowed to Columbus in the second period to briefly tie the game, the Blues had this game very much in hand.
Yardbarker
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog out 12 weeks after surgery
Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is expected to miss approximately 12 weeks after undergoing knee surgery, coach Jared Bednar said Wednesday. Landeskog, who turns 30 next month, had surgery on Tuesday. He has yet to play this season. Landeskog recorded 59 points (30 goals, 29 assists) in 51 games last...
