Cleveland, OH

Larry Brown Sports

Alex Rodriguez dating new woman after recent breakup

Alex Rodriguez has seemingly been very active on the dating scene since he and Jennifer Lopez called off their engagement last year. Rodriguez was in a relationship with fitness trainer and nutritionist Kat Padgett for a while, but the two split at some point over the summer. A-Rod was not single for very long. According to a report from Ian Mohr of Page Six, Rodriguez is now dating Jac Cordeiro, who is another fitness instructor.
Sporting News

Why Yankees fans, Gleyber Torres ruthlessly mocked Guardians' Josh Naylor with 'who's your daddy' chant, rock the baby in Game 5 of ALDS

Yankees fans trolled Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor during Tuesday's decisive ALDS Game 5, loudly chanting "Who's your daddy?" at the Cleveland slugger in the win-or-go-home game. Fans chanted and enthusiastically rocked their arms after Naylor flew out in the second inning, hitting the first baseman back for his viral...
Larry Brown Sports

Nia Long effectively scrubs Ime Udoka from her Instagram page

Nia Long has taken steps to distance herself from her former longtime boyfriend/fiance Ime Udoka. Long has effectively scrubbed Udoka from her Instagram page. A look at her profile shows only one post involving the NBA coach. The post was from May and congratulated Udoka for reaching the NBA Finals in his first season on the job.
Larry Brown Sports

Klay Thompson tears into ESPN over their latest interview

Klay Thompson cannot stand one man and one man in particular. ESPN aired an interview on Monday’s episode of “NBA Today” with Ronnie Singh (popularly known by his nickname, “Ronnie 2K”). Singh officially serves as the digital marketing director for the popular “NBA 2K” video game and has effectively become the face of the franchise.
Larry Brown Sports

Shannon Sharpe offers blunt criticism of Russell Wilson

The Denver Broncos were once again a disaster offensively in their game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, and one franchise legend thinks all the Russell Wilson criticism has been warranted. Wilson was sacked four times in Denver’s 19-16 overtime loss to the Chargers. On the surface, that...
NJ.com

Yankees-Guardians postponed: New date, time for Game 5 (UPDATED)

Rain has washed out the game. It will be played at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday. A “Let’s go Yankees!” chant broke out over the loud music pumping through the stadium speakers. Still no word from the Yankees. This is getting ridiculous. 7:27 p.m. Now it’s raining. Hard.
The Spun

TBS Reportedly Makes Decision On Bob Costas For ALCS

Veteran broadcaster Bob Costas will not call this year's ACLS games on TBS. Instead, Brian Anderson will be the play-by-play man alongside Ron Darling and Jeff Francoeur, per NewsdaySports reporter Anthony Rieber. Costas will host the pregame and postgame shows for TBS. Costas got a great deal of criticism for...
Larry Brown Sports

Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees knock out Aaron Civale in 1st inning

Aaron Civale’s appearance in Game 5 of the ALDS on Tuesday between his Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees did not last long. Civale was pulled from the game after allowing four of the first five batters to reach base. He walked Gleyber Torres on four straight pitches to start the game. Then he struck out Aaron Judge. But Civale hit Anthony Rizzo with a pitch, and then allowed the big blow — a 3-run home run to Giancarlo Stanton.
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

