Alex Rodriguez has seemingly been very active on the dating scene since he and Jennifer Lopez called off their engagement last year. Rodriguez was in a relationship with fitness trainer and nutritionist Kat Padgett for a while, but the two split at some point over the summer. A-Rod was not single for very long. According to a report from Ian Mohr of Page Six, Rodriguez is now dating Jac Cordeiro, who is another fitness instructor.

1 DAY AGO