Baker Mayfield the train is leaving the station. You don't get your act together you be a second string Quarterback on another bad Team. Talk is Cheap, the eyes don't lie. The talent level is great, you depend on other individual. If you realize you ain't that Good. Humble yourself and be a team player maybe the unit will protect You.
Who cares? I sold my PSL's after 24 seasons. Between the Kaepernick woke BS and the Panthers dysfunctional ownership and management the team wasn't worth my time and money for a weekend trip. Now they're not worth 3 hours of my time on Sunday afternoon. The NFL is getting as bad as Nascar.
it won't matter who's at QB. They don't have much talent. Receivers suck and McCaffery can't stay on the field. They're in the second weakest division and can't get out of their own way
Related
Former Giants cornerback killed at 32
Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Photo In Green Bay Goes Viral
NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point On Sunday
Cowboys Trade with Commanders for Daron Payne and William Jackson III? Making Sense Out of 'Proposals'
Report: Steelers Benched Mitch Trubisky After Locker Room Fight With Diontae Johnson
Ron Rivera names new starting QB for Washington
Robert Griffin III Sends Clear Message To NFL Concerning Roughing The Passer
Look: Russell Wilson Posts 1-Word Message Before Monday Night Game
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing With Bills, Promises Von Miller: 'He's Coming to' Buffalo
Former College Football Starting Quarterback Decides To Transfer
Klay Thompson tears into ESPN over their latest interview
NFL World Calling For 1 Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
Shannon Sharpe offers blunt criticism of Russell Wilson
Cleveland Browns coaching staff on the hot seat? Locked On Browns
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Miserable' News
'We're Pissed!' Cowboys Coach Dan Quinn on 'Kick-Ass' Defense Mindset
Roger Goodell Has Official Tuesday Update On Deshaun Watson
Matthew Stafford Trade to 49ers? Rams QB Reveals First Thoughts
Ex-NFL CB Antonio Dennard shot and killed at age 32
Bills’ Von Miller Reveals What Would’ve Kept Him With the Rams
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 46